Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitions

Spring 2026 in major Ukrainian cities will bring a very interesting cultural program - music concerts with prominent performers, open-air festivals, gastronomic and art events, as well as large-scale exhibitions. UNN has compiled the most popular and already proven events that have a date and poster for connoisseurs.

Details

The concert "Spring Music Platform of Ukraine" on March 6, 2026, at 7:00 PM in the ICCM "October Palace" will be one of the main musical events of early spring in the capital. It will feature leading Ukrainian artists in popular, pop, and various musical genres.

A separate event of the spring season will be a memorial concert for Stepan Giga. The evening will be dedicated to the work of the People's Artist of Ukraine, and his most famous hits will be performed on stage by colleagues and young artists. The organizers promise a warm atmosphere, live sound, and video chronicles with archival footage that will reveal the history of his creative path and influence on Ukrainian pop music.

April 24–26 - Garden Beer Weekend #7 - Kyiv In the cultural space of VDNH (Kyiv), Garden Beer Weekend #7 will open on April 24–26, 2026, for lovers of craft beer, street food, and open-air music. The event was even included in the posters of ticket services as one of the most significant festival events of the spring.

Lutsk Food Fest - May 8 in Lutsk The spring gastronomic event will take place on May 8, 2026, in Lutsk. Local producers will join the local music program and fairs at the event, which will be one of the liveliest gastronomic events in the region this season.

March - May - exhibitions in Kyiv in spring and art projects. Spring is planned for a number of large art exhibitions this year: At the Ukrainian House, an exhibition titled "Female Names of Boychukism," which will take place in the second half of March, will present the works of female artists of the Boychuk school and their place in Ukrainian art.

Springtime at the Mystetskyi Arsenal will be dedicated to a large-scale exhibition of Ukrainian illustration - from classical examples to modern art projects - which will be shown from March to May 2026. These exhibitions are already included in the plans of Ukrainian cultural institutions, and the artistic and historical contexts make the season's programs significant for art lovers.

Traditional literary festival: "Book Arsenal" in spring, Kyiv The annual literary forum "Book Arsenal" usually takes place in spring in Kyiv. One of the largest book festivals in Ukraine brings together publishers, authors, and readers to present new books, introduce various books, discuss the latest developments in the book market, and creative activities at creative conferences.

