Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
07:12 AM • 7620 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 17933 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 32019 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 35220 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 43971 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 42142 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 41987 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 56759 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 47374 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
87%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In spring 2026, Ukraine will host music concerts, festivals, gastronomic and art events. Performances by leading artists, a beer festival, Lutsk Food Fest, and exhibitions in Kyiv are planned.

Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitions

Spring 2026 in major Ukrainian cities will bring a very interesting cultural program - music concerts with prominent performers, open-air festivals, gastronomic and art events, as well as large-scale exhibitions. UNN has compiled the most popular and already proven events that have a date and poster for connoisseurs.

Details

The concert "Spring Music Platform of Ukraine" on March 6, 2026, at 7:00 PM in the ICCM "October Palace" will be one of the main musical events of early spring in the capital. It will feature leading Ukrainian artists in popular, pop, and various musical genres.

A separate event of the spring season will be a memorial concert for Stepan Giga. The evening will be dedicated to the work of the People's Artist of Ukraine, and his most famous hits will be performed on stage by colleagues and young artists. The organizers promise a warm atmosphere, live sound, and video chronicles with archival footage that will reveal the history of his creative path and influence on Ukrainian pop music.

April 24–26 - Garden Beer Weekend #7 - Kyiv In the cultural space of VDNH (Kyiv), Garden Beer Weekend #7 will open on April 24–26, 2026, for lovers of craft beer, street food, and open-air music. The event was even included in the posters of ticket services as one of the most significant festival events of the spring.

Lutsk Food Fest - May 8 in Lutsk The spring gastronomic event will take place on May 8, 2026, in Lutsk. Local producers will join the local music program and fairs at the event, which will be one of the liveliest gastronomic events in the region this season.

March - May - exhibitions in Kyiv in spring and art projects. Spring is planned for a number of large art exhibitions this year: At the Ukrainian House, an exhibition titled "Female Names of Boychukism," which will take place in the second half of March, will present the works of female artists of the Boychuk school and their place in Ukrainian art.

Springtime at the Mystetskyi Arsenal will be dedicated to a large-scale exhibition of Ukrainian illustration - from classical examples to modern art projects - which will be shown from March to May 2026. These exhibitions are already included in the plans of Ukrainian cultural institutions, and the artistic and historical contexts make the season's programs significant for art lovers.

Traditional literary festival: "Book Arsenal" in spring, Kyiv The annual literary forum "Book Arsenal" usually takes place in spring in Kyiv. One of the largest book festivals in Ukraine brings together publishers, authors, and readers to present new books, introduce various books, discuss the latest developments in the book market, and creative activities at creative conferences.

First bloody Moon of 2026 - main astronomical events of March28.02.26, 11:03 • 1264 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureEventsUNN Lite
