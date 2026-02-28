$43.210.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh officially renounced Russian citizenship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Arkady Volozh, co-founder of the Yandex search engine, officially renounced his Russian citizenship. The reason was EU sanctions imposed on the company in 2022.

Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh officially renounced Russian citizenship

Billionaire Arkady Volozh has received official confirmation of the termination of his Russian citizenship two years after selling his stake in the Russian search engine. The businessman, who has long resided in Israel, decided to completely sever legal ties with the aggressor country to focus on the development of his new international project – the Dutch company Nebius Group NV. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

This step was a logical continuation of Volozh's distancing from Russian assets, which began after the EU imposed sanctions against him for Yandex's role in promoting state propaganda.

Volozh resigned as CEO of Yandex in June 2022, immediately after being included in the EU sanctions lists due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At that time, European regulators directly accused the company of disinformation and manipulating search results in favor of the Kremlin.

"Yandex" leaks user information to the Russian authorities - Foreign Intelligence Service

The renunciation of his passport was the final stage in the transformation of the businessman, who has held Israeli citizenship for over a decade and is trying to clear his reputation on the international stage after the suspension of trading in his former company's shares on the Nasdaq exchange.

The trend of large capital renouncing Russian passports

62-year-old Arkady Volozh became another representative of big business who publicly renounced Russian citizenship after 2022. Earlier, similar steps were taken by influential figures such as DST Global founder Yuri Milner and Tinkoff Bank founder Oleg Tinkov.

Sanctioned Russian billionaire Potanin bought a minority stake in Yandex

