Bloomberg L.P.

Head of "Energoatom" Petro Kotin said that two power units are under repair, and seven others are operating at full capacity. Preparations are underway for the next heating season.
EU defense ministers discussed plans in Warsaw to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery ammunition this year. This is a priority and a real task for European allies.
France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.
The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.
Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.
Roblox Corp has announced new parental control tools for children's communication in the game. Parents will be able to choose safe games and limit their children's contacts.
The Greek government plans to spend over 20 billion euros to strengthen the country's defense capabilities by 2037. These investments are a response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The European Union court rejected the claims of Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko and his wife to cancel sanctions. The couple tried to remove the obligation to report assets in the EU.
European gas prices are stable, around €42 per megawatt-hour, as traders assess supply changes and the impact of a cool spring. Europe is replenishing storage after winter, requiring more fuel.
Wang Yi stated that the US must abolish tariffs on Chinese goods before discussing Beijing's role in the fentanyl crisis. China is ready for equal consultations.
Ukrainian bonds underperformed, falling almost 2 cents. Investors fear on the prospects of a peace agreement and continued aid from the United States.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
The market is reacting to Trump's ambiguous statements regarding possible sanctions against Russian oil. Brent price fell to $72 a barrel after his words.
The US is creating a new command for military operations in Japan. This is being done to strengthen defense coordination and support allies in the region amid the growing threat from China.
European winemakers are facing problems due to falling demand and the threat of tariffs from Trump. The cessation of supplies already costs companies 100 million euros per week.
Trump will introduce 25% tariffs on car imports, which will hit European manufacturers. Porsche and Mercedes may lose billions of euros in profits due to the new US duties.
After the summit in Paris, Macron intends to inform Trump about European support for Ukraine and demand commitments from Russia on a ceasefire. The possibility of deploying European troops is being discussed.
Chinese Senior Official Ding Xuexiang called for expanded cooperation and opposed protectionism, hinting at destabilizing trade relations with the US. China seeks to attract investment.
Peter Szijjarto made his 13th visit to Moscow since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. EU officials are surprised by the frequent contacts between the Hungarian minister's frequent contacts with the Kremlin.
European officials believe Trump will face a difficult decision regarding the war in Ukraine. Putin demands the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire.
US intelligence believes that Russia and Ukraine consider an unsatisfactory ceasefire worse than continuing the war. The US intelligence community also continues to see a risk regarding nuclear weapons.
Donald Trump supported Mike Waltz after the incident with the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic getting into a closed chat where military plans were discussed. Trump said the situation did not affect the military operation.
Uranium stocks are falling due to trade tensions between the US and Canada, as well as ceasefire talks in Ukraine. This has led to lower uranium prices.
Ant Group, backed by Jack Ma, has developed methods for training AI on Chinese Alibaba and Huawei chips, reducing costs by 20%. Chinese chips have performed on par with Nvidia.
In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.
German software developer SAP has overtaken Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to become Europe's most valuable company, with a valuation of €312 billion. SAP shares rose by 40%.
Austrian intelligence has uncovered a large-scale disinformation campaign by the Russian Federation aimed at discrediting Ukraine. A Bulgarian woman, suspected of espionage, is accused of spreading pro-Russian sentiment.
The White House is seeking corporate sponsors to pay for Easter, with contributions ranging from $75,000 to $200,000. Attracting sponsors is an unprecedented proposal from the White House.
The US Department of Defense has launched an investigation using a polygraph due to a leak of information about Elon Musk's meeting with the Pentagon regarding plans for war with China. Musk threatened to sue for disclosure of data.
The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed that Russia abandon Iranian drones and North Korean ammunition. This should be a condition for a ceasefire with Ukraine.