Bloomberg L.P.

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 5850 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50953 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 190197 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110313 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 369076 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296695 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211531 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243159 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254575 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160663 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

News by theme

Head of "Energoatom" on preparation for the heating season: currently two power units are under repair

Head of "Energoatom" Petro Kotin said that two power units are under repair, and seven others are operating at full capacity. Preparations are underway for the next heating season.

Economy • 04:57 PM • 7708 views

Kallas: providing Ukraine with 2 million shells this year is an EU priority, plans were clarified today

EU defense ministers discussed plans in Warsaw to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery ammunition this year. This is a priority and a real task for European allies.

War • April 3, 12:50 PM • 9470 views

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.

Economy • April 3, 12:25 PM • 8968 views

The US is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and aluminum cans - media

The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.

Economy • April 2, 06:45 PM • 13368 views

Trump's Tariffs Usher in New Era of Risks for Global Economy - Bloomberg

Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.

Economy • April 2, 03:22 PM • 21091 views

Parents will be able to control their children's communication in Roblox - Bloomberg

Roblox Corp has announced new parental control tools for children's communication in the game. Parents will be able to choose safe games and limit their children's contacts.

News of the World • April 2, 12:49 PM • 10855 views

Greece will spend billions of euros on defense over 12 years: the amounts have become known

The Greek government plans to spend over 20 billion euros to strengthen the country's defense capabilities by 2037. These investments are a response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

News of the World • April 2, 10:59 AM • 12989 views

The EU court refused to lift sanctions against the family of Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko - media

The European Union court rejected the claims of Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko and his wife to cancel sanctions. The couple tried to remove the obligation to report assets in the EU.

News of the World • April 2, 09:36 AM • 12614 views

Gas prices in Europe fluctuate amid market assessment of supply changes and weather

European gas prices are stable, around €42 per megawatt-hour, as traders assess supply changes and the impact of a cool spring. Europe is replenishing storage after winter, requiring more fuel.

Economy • April 2, 09:00 AM • 13391 views

China demands US to abandon tariffs for negotiations

Wang Yi stated that the US must abolish tariffs on Chinese goods before discussing Beijing's role in the fentanyl crisis. China is ready for equal consultations.

News of the World • April 2, 06:58 AM • 5731 views

Ukrainian eurobonds fell to a 4-month low - Bloomberg

Ukrainian bonds underperformed, falling almost 2 cents. Investors fear on the prospects of a peace agreement and continued aid from the United States.

Economy • March 31, 12:59 PM • 21971 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742762 views

Oil is getting cheaper amid Trump's threat of sanctions against Russia

The market is reacting to Trump's ambiguous statements regarding possible sanctions against Russian oil. Brent price fell to $72 a barrel after his words.

Economy • March 31, 05:52 AM • 12593 views

The US is modernizing military operations in Japan due to the threat from China

The US is creating a new command for military operations in Japan. This is being done to strengthen defense coordination and support allies in the region amid the growing threat from China.

War • March 31, 03:38 AM • 12405 views

European Wineries Already in Crisis, and Trump's 200% Tariffs Aren't Even in Effect Yet - Bloomberg

European winemakers are facing problems due to falling demand and the threat of tariffs from Trump. The cessation of supplies already costs companies 100 million euros per week.

Economy • March 29, 12:53 PM • 29458 views

EU automakers face billions in losses due to Trump's tariffs – what is the market situation

Trump will introduce 25% tariffs on car imports, which will hit European manufacturers. Porsche and Mercedes may lose billions of euros in profits due to the new US duties.

Economy • March 27, 02:22 PM • 474542 views

Macron plans to call Trump after the summit of the "coalition of the willing" - Bloomberg

After the summit in Paris, Macron intends to inform Trump about European support for Ukraine and demand commitments from Russia on a ceasefire. The possibility of deploying European troops is being discussed.

War • March 27, 07:58 AM • 135631 views

Chinese Vice Premier urges Asian leaders to resist protectionism in veiled criticism of US

Chinese Senior Official Ding Xuexiang called for expanded cooperation and opposed protectionism, hinting at destabilizing trade relations with the US. China seeks to attract investment.

News of the World • March 27, 06:25 AM • 27843 views

Sijarto in Moscow for the 13th time in 3 years: Orbán's chief diplomat seeks a record in contacts with the Kremlin

Peter Szijjarto made his 13th visit to Moscow since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. EU officials are surprised by the frequent contacts between the Hungarian minister's frequent contacts with the Kremlin.

Politics • March 26, 02:03 PM • 21222 views

Europe sees Putin forcing Trump into a tough choice on Ukraine - Bloomberg

European officials believe Trump will face a difficult decision regarding the war in Ukraine. Putin demands the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire.

War • March 26, 12:00 PM • 32349 views

US intelligence estimates that Russia and Ukraine consider an unsatisfactory ceasefire worse than continuing the war - Bloomberg

US intelligence believes that Russia and Ukraine consider an unsatisfactory ceasefire worse than continuing the war. The US intelligence community also continues to see a risk regarding nuclear weapons.

War • March 25, 02:46 PM • 27855 views

"Waltz learned the lesson": Trump supported the advisor after the leak of military plans in Signal

Donald Trump supported Mike Waltz after the incident with the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic getting into a closed chat where military plans were discussed. Trump said the situation did not affect the military operation.

News of the World • March 25, 02:18 PM • 19662 views

Uranium stock boom fades amid Ukraine ceasefire talks - Bloomberg

Uranium stocks are falling due to trade tensions between the US and Canada, as well as ceasefire talks in Ukraine. This has led to lower uranium prices.

Economy • March 25, 01:57 PM • 22005 views

Chinese tech giant achieves AI cost reduction with only Chinese chips - Bloomberg

Ant Group, backed by Jack Ma, has developed methods for training AI on Chinese Alibaba and Huawei chips, reducing costs by 20%. Chinese chips have performed on par with Nvidia.

Economy • March 25, 09:13 AM • 16658 views

Leak of Trump team's secret chat confirms fears of European allies - Bloomberg

In the correspondence, US officials expressed disdain for European allies, believing that they "free-ride" on US assistance in the fight against the Houthis in Yemen, planning to shift the costs to them.

Politics • March 25, 07:08 AM • 43113 views

SAP ousts Novo Nordisk from the throne of Europe's most valuable company

German software developer SAP has overtaken Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to become Europe's most valuable company, with a valuation of €312 billion. SAP shares rose by 40%.

Economy • March 24, 04:31 PM • 11823 views

A Russian disinformation campaign against Ukraine has been uncovered in Austria

Austrian intelligence has uncovered a large-scale disinformation campaign by the Russian Federation aimed at discrediting Ukraine. A Bulgarian woman, suspected of espionage, is accused of spreading pro-Russian sentiment.

Politics • March 24, 01:15 PM • 10525 views

White House seeks sponsors to pay for Easter feast: contributions up to $200,000

The White House is seeking corporate sponsors to pay for Easter, with contributions ranging from $75,000 to $200,000. Attracting sponsors is an unprecedented proposal from the White House.

News of the World • March 24, 12:49 AM • 35216 views

The Pentagon has begun polygraphing employees after Musk's visit

The US Department of Defense has launched an investigation using a polygraph due to a leak of information about Elon Musk's meeting with the Pentagon regarding plans for war with China. Musk threatened to sue for disclosure of data.

News of the World • March 23, 05:29 AM • 55175 views

Poland has proposed that Russia abandon weapons from Iran and North Korea if it is concerned about foreign supplies to Ukraine

The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed that Russia abandon Iranian drones and North Korean ammunition. This should be a condition for a ceasefire with Ukraine.

War • March 21, 03:12 PM • 14925 views