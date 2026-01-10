$42.990.27
Bitcoin stalls at $90,000 awaiting tariff and Fed decisions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Bitcoin ends the first week of 2026 unchanged, hovering around $90,000, down 2% from a year ago. Investors are awaiting tariff decisions and future Fed guidance.

Bitcoin stalls at $90,000 awaiting tariff and Fed decisions

Bitcoin is completing its first full trading week in 2026 almost unchanged, fluctuating around the $90,000 level. This is approximately 2% less than a year ago. The cryptocurrency failed to break the $95,000 mark, which effectively leaves it below the price ceiling since the significant sell-off last October. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Investors are in a state of uncertainty due to a series of political decisions in Washington. On Friday, January 9, the US Supreme Court did not issue the expected ruling on the legality of President Donald Trump's global tariffs, postponing the announcement of verdicts until January 14.

Trump sons' crypto company lost $1 billion in value03.12.25, 06:15 • 5156 views

We are seeing classic consolidation after a rally. The lack of legal certainty regarding tariffs and the future leadership of the Fed is forcing major players to refrain from active actions.

- said Jake Ostrovskis, head of OTC trading at Wintermute

Macroeconomic pressure

Stronger-than-expected US economic data for December reduced the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March. This limits Bitcoin's momentum towards its all-time high of over $126,000.

James Butterfill of CoinShares emphasized that the macroeconomic environment creates "headwinds" for risky assets in the near term.

At the same time, Siebert Financial analysts view the stagnation as constructive. Selling pressure related to year-end tax loss harvesting has largely been exhausted. The market has also calmed down regarding fears of digital asset companies being excluded from major MSCI indices. 

Bitcoin updated three-week high amid US forces' capture of Nicolas Maduro05.01.26, 07:30 • 6519 views

Stepan Haftko

