Social network X to change verification system in EU after European Commission fine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2052 views

Elon Musk's company has proposed a solution for the verification system following a violation of the Digital Services Act. The European Commission will evaluate the updated feature.

Social network X to change verification system in EU after European Commission fine

The social network X, owned by Elon Musk, has agreed to change its user verification system in the European Union after a fine of 120 million euros. This was announced by European Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Regnier, the company has proposed solutions for the blue checkmark, which is used to verify accounts.

X has submitted solutions regarding its blue checkmark. Now the commission will carefully evaluate the proposed solutions

– Regnier stated.

Details of the proposed changes are not yet disclosed.

Reason for the fine

In December, the European Commission fined X for violating the Digital Services Act. The regulator believes that the paid verification system, introduced after Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter in 2022, could mislead users by creating the impression that verified accounts are reliable.

The company must either pay the fine or provide a financial guarantee. The EU's decision caused a diplomatic dispute between Brussels and Washington, as representatives of Donald Trump's administration accused the European Union of censorship.

Court blocks Musk's testimony in USAID liquidation case by DOGE decision05.03.26, 02:40 • 10616 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
