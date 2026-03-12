Landslides in southern Ethiopia kill at least 50 people, 125 more missing

Catastrophic landslides that occurred in southern Ethiopia after a week of heavy rains have claimed the lives of at least 50 people, with another 125 considered missing. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The landslides occurred in recent days in the Gacho Baba, Kamba, and Bonke districts of the Gamo Zone, said Mesfin Manuka, director of the Gamo Zone's emergency response service.

During the rescue operation, one person was pulled alive from under the mud, Manuka noted.

Abebe Agena, head of communications for Gacho Baba district, said most of the dead were found buried in the mud. It is not yet clear how many households have been affected.

The President of the Southern Ethiopia Regional State, Tilahun Kebede, expressed condolences over the tragedy and urged residents to move to higher ground as the rains continue.

Since it is now the rainy season and similar disasters may recur, I urge communities living in mountainous areas and flood-prone localities to take necessary precautions. - he said.

Landslides and floods caused by heavy rains are common in Ethiopia, especially during the rainy season.

In July 2024, a deadly landslide caused by heavy rains killed 229 people in southern Ethiopia.

