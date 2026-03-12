$43.980.1150.930.10
04:05 PM
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
03:30 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
03:26 PM
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
02:55 PM
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
03:26 PM
Landslides in southern Ethiopia kill at least 50 people, 125 more missing

Kyiv • UNN

 2658 views

Heavy rains in southern Ethiopia have killed 50 people. Rescuers are searching for 125 missing, and authorities are urging the population to evacuate to higher ground.

Landslides in southern Ethiopia kill at least 50 people, 125 more missing

Catastrophic landslides that occurred in southern Ethiopia after a week of heavy rains have claimed the lives of at least 50 people, with another 125 considered missing. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The landslides occurred in recent days in the Gacho Baba, Kamba, and Bonke districts of the Gamo Zone, said Mesfin Manuka, director of the Gamo Zone's emergency response service.

During the rescue operation, one person was pulled alive from under the mud, Manuka noted.

Abebe Agena, head of communications for Gacho Baba district, said most of the dead were found buried in the mud. It is not yet clear how many households have been affected.

The President of the Southern Ethiopia Regional State, Tilahun Kebede, expressed condolences over the tragedy and urged residents to move to higher ground as the rains continue.

Since it is now the rainy season and similar disasters may recur, I urge communities living in mountainous areas and flood-prone localities to take necessary precautions.

- he said.

Landslides and floods caused by heavy rains are common in Ethiopia, especially during the rainy season.

In July 2024, a deadly landslide caused by heavy rains killed 229 people in southern Ethiopia.

Over 200 people died in a massive landslide at a mine in Congo05.03.26, 05:01 • 7135 views

Olga Rozgon

