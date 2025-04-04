United States

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format after an unconditional ceasefire and on the condition that the Russians are ready for diplomacy and not remain murderers.
Donald Trump announced the extension of TikTok's work for 75 days to conclude a deal. He hopes to cooperate with China on trade and national security issues.
russia is trying to return 300 billion dollars of frozen assets, offering countries to purchase goods in exchange for assistance. Zelensky stated that Europe is not going to give them back.
According to Zelenskyy, the trade turnover between Ukraine and the USA is small, and the volume of arms supplies will not be affected. He added that Kyiv is working to improve conditions.
New US tariffs could provoke a global trade war. Ukraine needs to maintain free trade agreements, especially with the EU, and possibly start negotiations within the WTO.
A Russian missile hit residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih, killing 14 people, including 6 children. Zelenskyy stressed that only pressure on Russia will force it to abandon the war.
Donald Trump announced a conversation with the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who expressed readiness to reduce duties to zero. Trump also mentioned US duties for other countries.
British actor Russell Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault committed between 1999 and 2005. He is charged with four counts of violence.
US Secretary of State acknowledged the collapse of markets after Trump's introduction of duties, but assured that business will adapt. He stressed the need to reboot world trade.
Egg prices in the USA have risen to a record high before Easter due to bird flu. Because of this, Americans have started looking for alternatives, painting potatoes and other products.
The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.
NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the truce was violated, but peace is closer because the parties are talking. The US is waiting for action from Russia, not dragging out the process.
The price increase will affect goods with foreign components. Prices for products with Ukrainian parts will hardly change, but overall inflation will affect the cost of all goods.
The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.
Exporters from China are paying almost 40% more for shipping goods to the US due to new Trump tariffs. The market is preparing for a "seismic shock" after the abolition of exemptions for small deliveries.
The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
Russian Ambassador to the United States Kirill Dmitriev said that Ukraine is violating the "energy truce" by striking Russia. He also called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia for the success of negotiations.
From April 10, China will introduce a 34% duty on imports of goods from the USA in response to the introduction of duties on Chinese goods by D. Trump. They will also strengthen control over the export of rare earth metals.
The US is working to find terms under which Ukraine and the Russian Federation could agree to end the war. Secretary of State Rubio announced this process during a briefing.
The US will soon know whether Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make the decision. Ukraine has already shown its readiness for a ceasefire.
Republicans in the US Senate have voted to begin debate on Trump's budget plan, which includes tax cuts and increased spending on immigration and military needs.
Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.
Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.
Minister Sybiga emphasized that Russia is an obstacle to peace. Ukraine insists on stopping attacks on civilian infrastructure and needs increased pressure on the Russian Federation.
In 2025, Dan Trachtenberg's "Predator: Badlands" will be released. The main character will team up with the Predator against evil, which makes the film unique in the franchise.
Donald Trump has unveiled a "gold" card worth $5 million that entitles you to live in the United States. He said he personally purchased the first such card.
Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may force Apple to raise prices on the iPhone. The most expensive model may cost around $2300, which will lead to a drop in demand.
Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.
General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.