United States

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15932 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29147 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64985 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214098 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122768 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392006 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310883 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213785 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244250 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

"How to talk directly to ballistic missiles?" - Zelenskyy assured that he is not afraid of any format of negotiations with the Russians

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format after an unconditional ceasefire and on the condition that the Russians are ready for diplomacy and not remain murderers.

War • 07:26 PM • 1636 views

Trump extended TikTok's work for another 75 days

Donald Trump announced the extension of TikTok's work for 75 days to conclude a deal. He hopes to cooperate with China on trade and national security issues.

News of the World • 06:25 PM • 5376 views

russia is trying to bargain frozen assets from the West – Zelensky

russia is trying to return 300 billion dollars of frozen assets, offering countries to purchase goods in exchange for assistance. Zelensky stated that Europe is not going to give them back.

Politics • 06:19 PM • 5878 views

This is not a problem for us: Zelenskyy on tariffs from the USA

According to Zelenskyy, the trade turnover between Ukraine and the USA is small, and the volume of arms supplies will not be affected. He added that Kyiv is working to improve conditions.

Economy • 06:10 PM • 5630 views

This could be a global trade war: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine on Trump's new tariffs

New US tariffs could provoke a global trade war. Ukraine needs to maintain free trade agreements, especially with the EU, and possibly start negotiations within the WTO.

Economy • 05:41 PM • 7196 views

Attack on Kryvyi Rih: already known about 6 dead children, Zelenskyy demands to put pressure on the Russian Federation

A Russian missile hit residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih, killing 14 people, including 6 children. Zelenskyy stressed that only pressure on Russia will force it to abandon the war.

War • 05:17 PM • 10149 views

Vietnam is ready to reset duties for the USA - Trump

Donald Trump announced a conversation with the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who expressed readiness to reduce duties to zero. Trump also mentioned US duties for other countries.

Economy • 04:34 PM • 10061 views

Russell Brand has been formally charged with rape and sexual assault

British actor Russell Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault committed between 1999 and 2005. He is charged with four counts of violence.

News of the World • 04:22 PM • 9964 views

Rubio admits "markets are crashing" due to Trump's new tariffs, but says they will "adjust"

US Secretary of State acknowledged the collapse of markets after Trump's introduction of duties, but assured that business will adapt. He stressed the need to reboot world trade.

Economy • April 4, 01:52 PM • 10384 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Egg prices in the USA have risen to a record high before Easter due to bird flu. Because of this, Americans have started looking for alternatives, painting potatoes and other products.

Economy • April 4, 01:48 PM • 40381 views

The biggest rich people lost 208 billion dollars in a day due to Trump's tariffs

The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 01:47 PM • 9618 views

Rutte assured that NATO countries will continue to support Ukraine

NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.

War • April 4, 01:38 PM • 10198 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the truce was violated, but peace is closer because the parties are talking. The US is waiting for action from Russia, not dragging out the process.

War • April 4, 01:26 PM • 19139 views
Exclusive

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

The price increase will affect goods with foreign components. Prices for products with Ukrainian parts will hardly change, but overall inflation will affect the cost of all goods.

Economy • April 4, 01:24 PM • 60171 views

EU prepares large fines against Elon Musk's X - NYT

The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.

News of the World • April 4, 12:40 PM • 9030 views

Air delivery of goods from China to the USA has risen sharply amid the excitement over Trump's tariffs - FT

Exporters from China are paying almost 40% more for shipping goods to the US due to new Trump tariffs. The market is preparing for a "seismic shock" after the abolition of exemptions for small deliveries.

Economy • April 4, 12:27 PM • 7160 views

The US has set a time for Russia to respond about its readiness for peace - Rubio

The US expects Russia to respond within a specified time regarding its readiness for peace. The US Congress is already working on a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Politics • April 4, 12:25 PM • 8510 views

Putin's envoy in Washington accused Ukraine of allegedly violating the energy truce

Russian Ambassador to the United States Kirill Dmitriev said that Ukraine is violating the "energy truce" by striking Russia. He also called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia for the success of negotiations.

War • April 4, 12:11 PM • 8770 views

China introduces 34% duty on imports of goods from the USA in response to Trump's tariffs

From April 10, China will introduce a 34% duty on imports of goods from the USA in response to the introduction of duties on Chinese goods by D. Trump. They will also strengthen control over the export of rare earth metals.

News of the World • April 4, 12:08 PM • 5872 views

The US is in the process of finding terms that are acceptable to both sides to end the war - Rubio

The US is working to find terms under which Ukraine and the Russian Federation could agree to end the war. Secretary of State Rubio announced this process during a briefing.

War • April 4, 12:04 PM • 6360 views

US needs to know if Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make that decision - Rubio

The US will soon know whether Russia is ready for peace, and Putin has to make the decision. Ukraine has already shown its readiness for a ceasefire.

War • April 4, 11:50 AM • 5272 views

Republicans pushed through the Senate the beginning of debates on a multi-trillion dollar budget plan for Trump's agenda

Republicans in the US Senate have voted to begin debate on Trump's budget plan, which includes tax cuts and increased spending on immigration and military needs.

News of the World • April 4, 11:00 AM • 5194 views

Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.

Economy • April 4, 10:58 AM • 5156 views

Trump's tariffs led to the sharpest fall in US stocks since COVID: the situation in the markets

Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&amp;M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 10:30 AM • 3564 views

Sybiga at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation to force it to peace

Minister Sybiga emphasized that Russia is an obstacle to peace. Ukraine insists on stopping attacks on civilian infrastructure and needs increased pressure on the Russian Federation.

War • April 4, 10:14 AM • 5546 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

In 2025, Dan Trachtenberg's "Predator: Badlands" will be released. The main character will team up with the Predator against evil, which makes the film unique in the franchise.

News of the World • April 4, 10:08 AM • 54533 views

Trump flaunted a "gold card" for $5 million with his face on it, which can be used to buy US citizenship

Donald Trump has unveiled a "gold" card worth $5 million that entitles you to live in the United States. He said he personally purchased the first such card.

News of the World • April 4, 08:59 AM • 10794 views

iPhone could soar in price to $2300 due to Trump's tariffs - Reuters

Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may force Apple to raise prices on the iPhone. The most expensive model may cost around $2300, which will lead to a drop in demand.

Economy • April 4, 08:55 AM • 10851 views

Iran abandons Houthis under relentless US bombardment - The Telegraph

Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.

News of the World • April 4, 08:55 AM • 9300 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.

War • April 4, 08:18 AM • 146533 views