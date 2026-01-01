Russia will have to end the war as soon as they find one more reason for peace than to fight - Zelenskyy

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 8024 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM • 10705 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 12859 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 15028 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 15461 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 17224 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 20312 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 19718 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17456 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15787 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3.2m/s
83%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Reactions to Russian fakes are not worthy of Central Asian states: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the concern of five countries regarding the "attack" on Putin's residenceDecember 31, 03:33 PM • 3316 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 8974 views
Trump's company launches its own cryptocurrency to incentivize shareholdersDecember 31, 04:27 PM • 3126 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 16901 views
Trump shared NYT article about Putin's bluff as main obstacle to peace07:52 PM • 3736 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 8036 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 16983 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 66360 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 67020 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 60828 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 16979 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 9078 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 18539 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 19484 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 20598 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Heating
Film

Russia will have to end the war as soon as they find one more reason for peace than to fight - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will have to end the war as soon as they find one more reason for peace than to fight. He emphasized that today everyone adds: "To be one step ahead, one hour faster, one decision braver."

Russia will have to end the war as soon as they find one more reason for peace than to fight - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will have to end the war as soon as they find one more reason for peace than to fight. Zelenskyy said this in his New Year's address, UNN reports.

Details

"In a moment – New Year. Millions of us are waiting for it. And we will have New Year despite everything, because we are such people, we are Ukrainians, we will come up with something, we will prepare. And we will have a good time, it will be delicious, there will be a glass of champagne. Maybe someone will have something stronger. And there will be a toast, very important words. A toast. One for all. For millions of Ukrainians. For our soldiers who are now at 'ground zero'. For everyone who gave their lives for Ukraine. (...) Russia will have to end the war as soon as they find one more reason for peace than to fight. That is why we often say to each other what our guys at the front say: all we need is to hold out one day longer than them," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that today everyone adds: "To be one step ahead, one hour faster, one decision braver."

"And let it be by one tenth, but better. And by ten percent, by those ten percent that I mentioned at the beginning – ten percent stronger. And then we will win peace one hundred percent. I wish this to all of us. The year 2025 is coming to an end. Around us is a real winter. And what we haven't seen for a very long time – snow on New Year's. And all children, of course – to be honest, and adults – were waiting for this. And this gives a strong feeling: if we want something very, very much, sooner or later it happens. Of course, most of all now we want peace. But, unlike New Year's snow, it will not fall on us from the sky just like that, like a miracle. But we believe in peace, and we fight for it, and we work for it. And we will continue to do so. Because we really want in 2026, for it to be quiet in the sky and calm on earth, for it to be warm and light in our homes. And not 170, but all 220 – as it should be. So that all our people return home. From the front, from captivity, from occupation. So that we exist. So that Ukraine exists. Happy New Year, dear people! Glory to Ukraine!" the President summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations on ending the war are in the final stage.

My signature will be under a strong agreement - Zelenskyy01.01.26, 00:12 • 552 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
New Year
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine