Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia will have to end the war as soon as they find one more reason for peace than to fight. Zelenskyy said this in his New Year's address, UNN reports.

"In a moment – New Year. Millions of us are waiting for it. And we will have New Year despite everything, because we are such people, we are Ukrainians, we will come up with something, we will prepare. And we will have a good time, it will be delicious, there will be a glass of champagne. Maybe someone will have something stronger. And there will be a toast, very important words. A toast. One for all. For millions of Ukrainians. For our soldiers who are now at 'ground zero'. For everyone who gave their lives for Ukraine. (...) Russia will have to end the war as soon as they find one more reason for peace than to fight. That is why we often say to each other what our guys at the front say: all we need is to hold out one day longer than them," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that today everyone adds: "To be one step ahead, one hour faster, one decision braver."

"And let it be by one tenth, but better. And by ten percent, by those ten percent that I mentioned at the beginning – ten percent stronger. And then we will win peace one hundred percent. I wish this to all of us. The year 2025 is coming to an end. Around us is a real winter. And what we haven't seen for a very long time – snow on New Year's. And all children, of course – to be honest, and adults – were waiting for this. And this gives a strong feeling: if we want something very, very much, sooner or later it happens. Of course, most of all now we want peace. But, unlike New Year's snow, it will not fall on us from the sky just like that, like a miracle. But we believe in peace, and we fight for it, and we work for it. And we will continue to do so. Because we really want in 2026, for it to be quiet in the sky and calm on earth, for it to be warm and light in our homes. And not 170, but all 220 – as it should be. So that all our people return home. From the front, from captivity, from occupation. So that we exist. So that Ukraine exists. Happy New Year, dear people! Glory to Ukraine!" the President summarized.

US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations on ending the war are in the final stage.

