Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are forming a youth reserve for the Russian army - CNS

In Skadovsk, the occupiers involved schoolchildren in drone races, and in Donetsk, they held an "olympiad" on safety basics and "homeland defense." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that formally this is skill development, but in fact, it is the selection of youth under the control of personnel military of the Russian Armed Forces.

Those who are good at operating UAVs, navigating the terrain, or demonstrating shooting skills are "noted." ... Such events are used to form an early personnel reserve. - the report says.

It is indicated that under the guise of clubs and tournaments in the temporarily occupied territories, a system is being built to train loyal youth for subsequent entry into the Russian security forces.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russians involve children in a militarized education system, conducting "first aid master classes" in Alchevsk.

PTSD instead of pedagogy: Russian military personnel with combat experience are involved in working with children in the temporarily occupied territories