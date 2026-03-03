$43.100.11
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 27694 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 34178 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 27805 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 28061 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 27965 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 15704 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 16464 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16513 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 35877 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17516 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain about
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are forming a youth reserve for the Russian army - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Under the guise of clubs and tournaments in the temporarily occupied territories, a system is being built to train loyal youth for subsequent entry into the Russian security forces. Those who are good at controlling UAVs, navigating the terrain, or demonstrating shooting skills are 'taken note of'.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories are forming a youth reserve for the Russian army - CNS

In Skadovsk, the occupiers involved schoolchildren in drone races, and in Donetsk, they held an "olympiad" on safety basics and "homeland defense." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that formally this is skill development, but in fact, it is the selection of youth under the control of personnel military of the Russian Armed Forces.

Those who are good at operating UAVs, navigating the terrain, or demonstrating shooting skills are "noted." ... Such events are used to form an early personnel reserve.

- the report says.

It is indicated that under the guise of clubs and tournaments in the temporarily occupied territories, a system is being built to train loyal youth for subsequent entry into the Russian security forces.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, Russians involve children in a militarized education system, conducting "first aid master classes" in Alchevsk.

PTSD instead of pedagogy: Russian military personnel with combat experience are involved in working with children in the temporarily occupied territories01.02.26, 11:03 • 5379 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
War in Ukraine
Donetsk