$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
06:56 AM • 5206 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 22960 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 41494 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 30473 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 29934 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 25151 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 15798 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13709 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7572 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 12018 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−15°
3m/s
74%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Air Defense, F-16s, HIMARS, and Technological Superiority: Ukraine and NATO Agree on Cooperation PrioritiesPhotoJanuary 31, 11:06 PM • 5100 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - BloombergFebruary 1, 12:17 AM • 13909 views
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been establishedFebruary 1, 12:54 AM • 10372 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces show defeat of four Russian platoons in Pokrovsk directionVideoFebruary 1, 01:31 AM • 7132 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhoto05:39 AM • 6108 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 42993 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 72250 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 51475 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 57156 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 59076 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 2606 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 22921 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 26193 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 29389 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 30209 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Hill

PTSD instead of pedagogy: Russian military personnel with combat experience are involved in working with children in the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

A "courage lesson" was held in occupied Henichesk with the participation of Russian military personnel. According to the CNS, a significant part of such "lecturers" are discharged military personnel with signs of PTSD.

PTSD instead of pedagogy: Russian military personnel with combat experience are involved in working with children in the temporarily occupied territories
Photo: Center of National Resistance

In occupied Henichesk, Kherson region, another so-called "courage lesson" was held at a sanatorium school with the participation of Russian military personnel. The event took place within the framework of the "Heroes of Kherson Region" project and became another example of involving the military in the educational process in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, military personnel with combat experience are involved in conducting "courage lessons" in schools in the temporarily occupied territories. In Henichesk, such events were held at a sanatorium school with the participation of representatives of the Russian military.

According to the CNS, a significant part of such "lecturers" are discharged military personnel with signs of PTSD and other psycho-emotional disorders. They demonstrate an aggressive manner of communication, sharp reactions, emotional instability, and fragmented descriptions of combat operations.

- the post says.

The coordination of such "lessons" in the temporarily occupied territories is carried out by the branch of the "Defenders of the Fatherland" foundation, created with the support of federal structures of the Russian Federation, which acts as an ideological operator, integrating traumatized military personnel into the educational process.

Recall

The Russian Federation is turning the occupied territories into ghettos, where it is dangerous for Ukrainians to return home. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, noted that Russia allows only 10% of Ukrainians who try to visit relatives.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Genichesk
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine