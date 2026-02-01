Photo: Center of National Resistance

In occupied Henichesk, Kherson region, another so-called "courage lesson" was held at a sanatorium school with the participation of Russian military personnel. The event took place within the framework of the "Heroes of Kherson Region" project and became another example of involving the military in the educational process in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, military personnel with combat experience are involved in conducting "courage lessons" in schools in the temporarily occupied territories. In Henichesk, such events were held at a sanatorium school with the participation of representatives of the Russian military.

According to the CNS, a significant part of such "lecturers" are discharged military personnel with signs of PTSD and other psycho-emotional disorders. They demonstrate an aggressive manner of communication, sharp reactions, emotional instability, and fragmented descriptions of combat operations. - the post says.

The coordination of such "lessons" in the temporarily occupied territories is carried out by the branch of the "Defenders of the Fatherland" foundation, created with the support of federal structures of the Russian Federation, which acts as an ideological operator, integrating traumatized military personnel into the educational process.

Recall

The Russian Federation is turning the occupied territories into ghettos, where it is dangerous for Ukrainians to return home. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, noted that Russia allows only 10% of Ukrainians who try to visit relatives.