$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12282 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21485 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60525 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206727 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118817 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385619 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306455 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213067 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243865 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254924 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125884 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 206727 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 385619 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251442 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306455 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 416 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11899 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40816 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68991 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54933 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Genichesk

News by theme

Russian army builds up forces in occupied Genichesk - "ATESH"

In the temporarily occupied Genichesk, the redeployment of Russian reserve forces, including many mobilized from Crimea, was recorded. Occupation officers fear a possible offensive on the right bank of the Kherson region.

War • November 5, 10:17 PM • 18872 views

In the TOT of Kherson region, occupants convicted a local resident for “participation in the Crimean Tatar battalion”

In the occupied Kherson region, a Russian court sentenced 58-year-old Khalil Kurtamet to 8 years in prison for “participation in the Crimean Tatar battalion”. He was accused of providing hotels for members of the battalion in 2015.

Society • October 17, 02:46 PM • 14816 views

Russian police conducted a “patriotic quiz” in schools of the occupied Kherson region - Resistance

In the temporarily occupied Genichesk, Russian police conducted a quiz for schoolchildren entitled “Russia is my homeland”. The occupiers use such events to identify “unreliable” families with pro-Ukrainian views.

Society • September 24, 02:39 AM • 107395 views

Lubinets: Forced passportization of Ukrainian children by Russians in the occupied territories is reaching threatening proportions

The Russian occupiers forcibly issue Russian passports to Ukrainian children from the occupied territories during large-scale ceremonies to hide their true intentions and manipulate their minds.

Society • July 15, 02:03 PM • 21584 views

The occupiers glorify the russian Guard in the schools of the captured Kherson region

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, russian troops have set up displays in schools glorifying the russian army despite repressions against the civilian population, forcing children to learn about the "heroism" of the forces responsible for separating them from their parents.

War • May 18, 03:02 AM • 57984 views

Kadyrov's men settled in one of the driving schools in the occupied Kherson region - partisans

Guerrillas from the ATES movement discovered that Kadyrov's men had occupied a driving school in the village of Novooleksiyivka, Genichesk district, temporarily occupied Kherson region.

War • April 5, 08:34 AM • 32257 views

People's Artist of Ukraine sentenced to 10 years in prison for collaboration

The People's Artist of Ukraine was sentenced to 10 years in prison for collaborating with the Russian occupiers in Kherson.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 02:40 PM • 110938 views

99 paintings stolen by Russians from Kherson are in occupied Crimea

The Kherson Art Museum reports that 100 paintings stolen by the Russian occupiers have been identified, 99 of which are in the occupied Crimea.

War • March 29, 02:20 PM • 25117 views

Russian troops shelled a polling station in occupied Kakhovka - partisans

Russian troops fired at a polling station in occupied Kakhovka, according to the ATES guerrilla movement. In addition, the occupiers are planning to carry out provocations and terrorist attacks at polling stations in the occupied territories to blame the pro-Ukrainian population.

War • March 15, 01:56 PM • 50516 views

Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company changed the Soviet names of 23 vessels

The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company renamed 23 vessels, replacing their old Soviet names with Ukrainian names associated with cities on the rivers and seas or those under Russian occupation.

Society • February 19, 04:12 PM • 27895 views

Allegedly for digitization: occupation authorities of Nova Kakhovka took pension fund archives to occupied Henichesk

The occupation authorities in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, took pension archives to occupied Henichesk for alleged digitization. The archive contained more than 20 thousand pension files.

War • February 10, 03:23 PM • 77627 views
Exclusive

The M-17 highway is under not absolute but under fire control of the Defense Forces - Humeniuk

Ukrainian troops maintain fire control over the M-17 highway through Armyansk, though not absolute.

War • January 30, 11:31 AM • 152875 views