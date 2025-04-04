In the temporarily occupied Genichesk, the redeployment of Russian reserve forces, including many mobilized from Crimea, was recorded. Occupation officers fear a possible offensive on the right bank of the Kherson region.
In the occupied Kherson region, a Russian court sentenced 58-year-old Khalil Kurtamet to 8 years in prison for “participation in the Crimean Tatar battalion”. He was accused of providing hotels for members of the battalion in 2015.
In the temporarily occupied Genichesk, Russian police conducted a quiz for schoolchildren entitled “Russia is my homeland”. The occupiers use such events to identify “unreliable” families with pro-Ukrainian views.
The Russian occupiers forcibly issue Russian passports to Ukrainian children from the occupied territories during large-scale ceremonies to hide their true intentions and manipulate their minds.
In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, russian troops have set up displays in schools glorifying the russian army despite repressions against the civilian population, forcing children to learn about the "heroism" of the forces responsible for separating them from their parents.
Guerrillas from the ATES movement discovered that Kadyrov's men had occupied a driving school in the village of Novooleksiyivka, Genichesk district, temporarily occupied Kherson region.
The People's Artist of Ukraine was sentenced to 10 years in prison for collaborating with the Russian occupiers in Kherson.
The Kherson Art Museum reports that 100 paintings stolen by the Russian occupiers have been identified, 99 of which are in the occupied Crimea.
Russian troops fired at a polling station in occupied Kakhovka, according to the ATES guerrilla movement. In addition, the occupiers are planning to carry out provocations and terrorist attacks at polling stations in the occupied territories to blame the pro-Ukrainian population.
The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company renamed 23 vessels, replacing their old Soviet names with Ukrainian names associated with cities on the rivers and seas or those under Russian occupation.
The occupation authorities in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, took pension archives to occupied Henichesk for alleged digitization. The archive contained more than 20 thousand pension files.
Ukrainian troops maintain fire control over the M-17 highway through Armyansk, though not absolute.