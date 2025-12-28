Trump treats Ukrainian delegation to steaks and coconut shrimp - media

US President Donald Trump is treating the Ukrainian delegation to steaks with french fries, coconut shrimp, and other dishes. This was reported on the social network "X" by Deutsche Welle journalist Misha Komadovsky, according to UNN.

Details

As the journalist noted, the menu includes pork dishes, cookies, water, steak, french fries, and coconut shrimp. The dishes are also distributed to press representatives, but filming is prohibited.

Media also report that Trump is treating Ukrainians to chicken broth and a chocolate cake named after him.

Recall

The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, began with dinner at the latter's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Also, Donald Trump stated that negotiations on ending the war are in their final stages, and a decision could be made soon.