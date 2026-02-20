There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine has information that Russia is preparing new attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Shmyhal wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

A meeting of the Energy Staff was held. Work to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks continues non-stop - 24/7. Thanks to the work of repair crews and rising temperatures, we see a trend towards improving the electricity supply situation. At the same time, we have information about the enemy preparing new attacks on the energy sector. Therefore, the task for all services is not only rapid recovery, but also maximum readiness for future challenges - Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, during the meeting, the elimination of consequences in Odesa, as well as in the frontline regions, where the challenges are greatest, was also discussed separately.

Work with partners on equipment supplies is ongoing daily. Following the visit of the Ministry of Energy team to France, we have agreements on attracting 600 million euros to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience. Also, our engineers and technical specialists have already been sent to Europe to inspect 6 stations, equipment from which can be delivered to Ukraine in the shortest possible time - Shmyhal added.

Recall

Ukraine agreed to attract over 600 million euros in financial and technical assistance for the restoration of the energy sector, as well as the transfer of equipment from at least six decommissioned European combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants.