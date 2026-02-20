$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
07:44 PM • 144 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
04:35 PM • 6970 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 17033 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 18609 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 21112 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 37434 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14408 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20638 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50564 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2.4m/s
77%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 27830 views
Smilianskyi mocked Honcharenko over his statement to NABU and glued his photo to a toilet brushPhotoFebruary 20, 12:35 PM • 9116 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 12306 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 18228 views
US Supreme Court rules Trump's global tariffs illegal03:31 PM • 5662 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 18402 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 28021 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 37434 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 60547 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 96491 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Chris Martin
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children07:21 PM • 752 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 12482 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 37707 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 40356 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 37527 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Starlink
Lancet (loitering munition)

There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Ukraine has information about Russia's preparation of new strikes on energy infrastructure. The country will attract 600 million euros to strengthen energy resilience.

There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine has information that Russia is preparing new attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Shmyhal wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN

A meeting of the Energy Staff was held. Work to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks continues non-stop - 24/7. Thanks to the work of repair crews and rising temperatures, we see a trend towards improving the electricity supply situation. At the same time, we have information about the enemy preparing new attacks on the energy sector. Therefore, the task for all services is not only rapid recovery, but also maximum readiness for future challenges 

- Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, during the meeting, the elimination of consequences in Odesa, as well as in the frontline regions, where the challenges are greatest, was also discussed separately.

Work with partners on equipment supplies is ongoing daily. Following the visit of the Ministry of Energy team to France, we have agreements on attracting 600 million euros to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience. Also, our engineers and technical specialists have already been sent to Europe to inspect 6 stations, equipment from which can be delivered to Ukraine in the shortest possible time 

- Shmyhal added. 

Recall 

Ukraine agreed to attract over 600 million euros in financial and technical assistance for the restoration of the energy sector, as well as the transfer of equipment from at least six decommissioned European combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
France
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Odesa