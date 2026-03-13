Iran demands coordination of all vessels for passage through the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated that ships must coordinate their actions with the Iranian navy to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The security of the Strait of Hormuz is vital for Iran, as the country's security is linked to the security of the region. With the longest coastlines in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, Iran always bears the costs of protecting this strategic waterway - he stated.

Context

Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was wounded during a US and Israeli attack. The leader is conscious and is hiding in a protected location with limited communication.

He also promised to attack US bases and demands compensation from Israel.

At the same time, Iranian media reported that the widow of the previous head of Iran, Ali Khamenei, is alive.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump believes Mojtaba Khamenei is alive "in some form" after the US and Israeli attack.

Recall

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps finally approved Mojtaba Khamenei's candidacy for the post of Iran's new supreme leader, viewing him as a loyal figure to continue the hardline political course.