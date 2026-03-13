Billionaire Thiel's lectures on the Antichrist sparked controversy in the Vatican

Photo: AP

A closed series of lectures on the Antichrist, delivered by technology billionaire and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, took place in Rome. The event, held near the Vatican for invited guests only, sparked discussions within Catholic circles. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Initially, it was reported that the lectures might be associated with the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome, known as the Angelicum. However, after media reports emerged, the university issued a statement clarifying that it had no connection to the event.

"We would like to clarify that this event is not organized by the university, will not take place at the Angelicum, and is not part of any of our institutional initiatives." – the institution stated.

Catholic Institutions Distance Themselves

According to the Associated Press, the lectures were organized by the Italian Cultural Association Vincenzo Gioberti in conjunction with the Cluny Project, which is affiliated with the Catholic University of America in Washington. However, the university itself stated that it does not sponsor the event and that the Cluny Project is an independent initiative.

Thiel has long been known for his interest in apocalyptic themes and the biblical figure of the Antichrist. In his speeches, he combines religious concepts with themes of technology, politics, and the future of humanity, often referencing the works of thinker René Girard and other philosophers.

The billionaire also has close ties to American politics. He was one of Donald Trump's donors and advisors, and also supported the political career of Vice President J.D. Vance, who is considered one of the most influential Catholics in contemporary U.S. politics.

