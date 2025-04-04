$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Yermak on Netrebko's return to the London Opera: Russian artists have no place in the civilized world

Anna Netrebko will perform in London again after supporting Putin and “Novorossiya”. Yermak called for her to be replaced by Ukrainian singer Lyudmila Monastyrska.

War • April 3, 02:39 AM

Fire in Rome: 17 Tesla electric vehicles burned

17 cars burned down at a Tesla dealership in Rome. Elon Musk called the incident terrorism, and police are investigating a possible arson and connection with anarchist groups.

News of the World • March 31, 09:07 PM

I am not a politician or a diplomat, I am an athlete: Roma legend Totti explained why he is going to Moscow

Francesco Totti stated that he is not a politician, but an athlete, and would go to Kyiv for the same purpose as to Moscow. He will attend the award ceremony in Russia.

Sports • March 26, 11:20 PM

Pope Francis will be discharged from the hospital on Sunday - doctor

Pope Francis, hospitalized with a respiratory infection, will be discharged on Sunday. After discharge, he will need a two-month rest in the Vatican.

News of the World • March 22, 05:40 PM

Pope Francis's condition is improving: Vatican reports slight positive changes

Pope Francis continues treatment at Gemelli Hospital. There are slight improvements in breathing and motor skills, he is undergoing pharmacological therapy and physiotherapy.

News of the World • March 21, 07:19 PM

Pope Francis is recovering: The Pontiff no longer needs lung ventilation

Pope Francis' condition is improving and he no longer needs artificial ventilation. The Pontiff is in hospital due to a respiratory infection.

Health • March 19, 10:41 PM

The Pope has been connected to a ventilator again.

On Monday, Pope Francis experienced a new episode of respiratory crisis, which led to him being connected to non-invasive ventilation. Two bronchoscopies were performed to remove mucus from the lungs, and his condition remains under observation.

News of the World • March 3, 06:48 PM

Pope Francis spends night resting after respiratory problems - Vatican

Pope Francis had an episode of bronchospasm, which led to complications and the need for ventilation. After urgent medical intervention, the night at Gemelli Hospital went smoothly.

News of the World • March 1, 10:17 AM

Pope Francis is no longer in critical condition - AFP

The condition of 88-year-old Pope Francis, hospitalized with pneumonia, is improving after two weeks in the hospital. The pontiff continues to work in a special apartment, performing breathing exercises between rests.

News of the World • February 28, 01:43 PM

Pope denies rumors of his critical condition and resignation

Pope Francis is undergoing treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where his condition is gradually improving. The pontiff has denied information about his near-death experience and possible resignation, but his upcoming calendar of events has been changed.

News of the World • February 27, 03:36 PM

Italy says a just peace is impossible without security guarantees for Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that a just peace in Ukraine is possible only if NATO provides security guarantees. Meloni emphasized that this is the most effective way to prevent a new Russian invasion.

War • February 27, 12:53 AM

Pope is still in critical condition - Vatican

Pope Francis has been in the hospital for 12 days due to double pneumonia, his condition is critical but stable. The pontiff underwent a CT scan, and his prognosis remains restrained.

News of the World • February 25, 08:24 PM

For just the third time: Pope Francis will skip Angelus prayer

The Pope has been hospitalized with pneumonia in both lungs and will remain in the hospital for at least a week. Doctors report that the pontiff's condition is stable but requires long-term treatment.

News of the World • February 22, 06:15 PM

Pope Francis' condition slightly improved: what is known about his health

The Vatican has reported a slight improvement in the health of Pope Francis, who was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia. The pontiff has no fever, his vitals are stable, he has taken communion and is working.

News of the World • February 21, 06:34 AM

Vatican gives update on Pope Francis' condition: pontiff devotes time to work

The Vatican has reported on the condition of Pope Francis, who has been in a Roman hospital since February 14. The pontiff spent a quiet night, had breakfast in his chair and continues to work.

Society • February 20, 01:00 PM

Picasso and Rembrandt paintings were forged: an underground workshop was exposed in Italy

The Italian police discovered a workshop where fakes of famous paintings of the XIX-XX centuries were made. The police seized 71 paintings and materials for their production along with fake certificates of authenticity.

News of the World • February 20, 12:59 AM

Pope Francis may resign due to serious illness: what's happening in the Vatican

The health of 88-year-old Pope Francis is deteriorating due to bilateral pneumonia. The pontiff is accelerating the reorganization of church administration and preparing for a possible transfer of power.

News of the World • February 18, 09:18 PM

Pope Francis remains ‘under hospital control’, with his health condition being assessed by doctors as complex

The 88-year-old Pope Francis was hospitalized due to an exacerbation of bronchitis and breathing problems. Doctors assess his condition as complicated, requiring a long stay at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

News of the World • February 17, 02:04 PM

Pope to remain in hospital and miss Sunday prayer due to health condition

The 88-year-old pontiff is in Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to a respiratory tract infection. Doctors have prescribed absolute rest, although his health is showing signs of improvement.

News of the World • February 16, 03:11 AM

Pope Francis' health condition: doctors say they are “optimistic” about new therapy

Pope Francis, 88, spent a restful night at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he is being treated for bronchitis. The pontiff's temperature has dropped, and the new therapy gives reason for optimism.

News of the World • February 15, 10:16 AM

Valentine's Day: history of the holiday and traditions of celebration around the world

Valentine's Day has a long history dating back to the third century AD and the Roman priest Valentine. Today, this holiday is celebrated in different countries around the world with unique traditions - from valentine cards to declarations of love to animals.

Society • February 14, 04:03 AM

Smuggling of medicines worth more than UAH 1.3 million detected at the border with the EU

At the Krakivets checkpoint, two attempts to smuggle medicines from Italy and Germany were detected. Psychotropic drugs and medicines for diabetes and obesity were found in Mercedes cars.

Crimes and emergencies • February 11, 08:25 PM

WhatsApp warns of large-scale cyberattack on journalists in 14 EU countries

WhatsApp has detected cyberattacks on about 100 journalists and activists in Europe via Graphite spyware from Paragon Solutions. The attacks were carried out through a zero-click vulnerability in group chats.

News of the World • February 6, 04:03 PM

Today is Groundhog Day: what it means and portends

This year, due to his unstable condition, Kharkiv marmot soothsayer Tymko III will predict the arrival of spring from the comfort of his home. The traditional prediction will take place at the biological station in the Velykoburlutska community only in the presence of biologists.

Society • February 2, 08:00 AM

International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War: what is being celebrated on January 29

January 29 is the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War, established after the signing of the 1985 Delhi Declaration. It is also Jigsaw Puzzle Day, founded by Jodi Gill in 1994.

Society • January 29, 05:00 AM

Heatwave could kill more than 2 million Europeans by the end of the century - study

The study found that climate change could lead to 2. 3 million additional heat-related deaths in 854 European cities by 2099. The highest number of deaths is expected in Mediterranean cities, including Barcelona, Rome and Naples.

Health • January 27, 02:56 PM

January 24: the world celebrates International Education Day and Eskimo Day

On January 24, the world celebrates International Education Day and Eskimo Day. Also today, believers honor the memory of St. Xenia of Rome. Each holiday has its own unique history and celebration traditions.

Society • January 24, 04:05 AM

Zelenskyy sent a message to European countries: you cannot buy gas from Moscow and expect security guarantees from the Americans

The President of Ukraine called on Europe to abandon Russian gas and strengthen its energy independence. He also emphasized the importance of the EU's technological development and strengthening the continent's security.

Economy • January 21, 02:43 PM

Joe Biden awards Pope with medal of honor

Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom “with distinction. ” This is the first time such an award has been presented by a sitting US president, and the ceremony took place over the phone due to the fires in California.

News of the World • January 12, 01:01 AM

Biden cancels visit to Italy to meet with Zelenskiy - media

U. S. President Joe Biden has canceled his planned trip to Rome due to large-scale wildfires in Los Angeles. Meetings with the Pope, Italian Prime Minister, and Ukrainian President Zelensky are canceled.

Politics • January 9, 04:41 PM