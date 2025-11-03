Historic tower collapses at Imperial Forums in central Rome

A partial collapse of a historic tower occurred in the center of Rome on the Imperial Forums. Rescuers are searching for victims under the rubble, according to Euro News, writes UNN.

Details

Part of the medieval Torre dei Conti tower collapsed on Monday morning during reconstruction near the Imperial Forums. Firefighters rescued four workers, and one remained under the rubble.

The tower, built in 1238 by Pope Innocent III and located near the Colosseum and the Roman Forum in the historic center of Rome, was undergoing restoration funded by Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan when the partial collapse occurred around 11:30 a.m.

The Roman fire brigade sent three operational teams, two ladders, and specialized units to the scene. Three workers trapped at the top of the tower were evacuated through a door using ladders, and a fourth worker was pulled from the structure.

Preliminary reports indicated that one person remained under the rubble, and rescue operations continued.

Addition

At least nine people died and dozens were injured in a crowd surge at a popular Hindu temple in southern India.

A head-on collision between two buses in Uganda claimed the lives of 46 people. According to the police, the tragedy occurred when the buses were overtaking other vehicles.