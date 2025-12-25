Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts

Russia continued to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Christmas night, leaving residents of 4 regions without electricity in the morning, with emergency blackouts in Odesa region, while schedules are in place in all regions throughout the day, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

On Christmas night, the enemy continued attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. As a result, consumers in Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were de-energized (in Odesa region, the blackouts were caused by previous shelling). Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, caused by previous massive Russian attacks, a significant part of consumers in Odesa region is currently also emergency de-energized. - reported the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo.

As noted by the Ministry of Energy, energy workers are doing everything possible to quickly restore all damaged equipment and supply all consumers. Emergency restoration work continues around the clock.

Blackout schedules

Today, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for businesses are applied in all regions of Ukraine - the report says.

As specified by Ukrenergo, the restrictions are "in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day."

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that "in order to ensure stable electricity supply to the population during the heating season in such difficult conditions, the government adopted a number of decisions at its meeting yesterday."

Among them, in particular, strengthening control over compliance with legislation in the electricity and heat supply sectors and completing the competition for the construction of new generating capacity - the ministry noted.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, December 25, as of 9:30 AM, it was 1.6% lower than at the same time the previous day. On December 24, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 6.6% higher than the maximum of the previous day. The reason for such changes is the application of a smaller volume of restriction measures in most regions. And also - a significant decrease in air temperature throughout Ukraine.

In all regions of Ukraine, there is still a need for economical energy consumption. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced blackouts - Ukrenergo emphasized.

