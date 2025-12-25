$42.150.05
Exclusive
09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1662 views

As a result of Russian attacks on Christmas night, consumers in four regions were cut off from power, and emergency blackouts occurred in Odesa region. Restriction schedules are in effect throughout Ukraine around the clock.

Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts

Russia continued to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Christmas night, leaving residents of 4 regions without electricity in the morning, with emergency blackouts in Odesa region, while schedules are in place in all regions throughout the day, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

On Christmas night, the enemy continued attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. As a result, consumers in Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were de-energized (in Odesa region, the blackouts were caused by previous shelling). Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, caused by previous massive Russian attacks, a significant part of consumers in Odesa region is currently also emergency de-energized.

- reported the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo.

As noted by the Ministry of Energy, energy workers are doing everything possible to quickly restore all damaged equipment and supply all consumers. Emergency restoration work continues around the clock.

Blackout schedules

Today, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for businesses are applied in all regions of Ukraine

- the report says.

As specified by Ukrenergo, the restrictions are "in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day."

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that "in order to ensure stable electricity supply to the population during the heating season in such difficult conditions, the government adopted a number of decisions at its meeting yesterday."

Among them, in particular, strengthening control over compliance with legislation in the electricity and heat supply sectors and completing the competition for the construction of new generating capacity

- the ministry noted.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, December 25, as of 9:30 AM, it was 1.6% lower than at the same time the previous day. On December 24, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 6.6% higher than the maximum of the previous day. The reason for such changes is the application of a smaller volume of restriction measures in most regions. And also - a significant decrease in air temperature throughout Ukraine.

In all regions of Ukraine, there is still a need for economical energy consumption. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced blackouts

- Ukrenergo emphasized.

Ukrenergo tariff hike will not affect the population, there will be no changes for household users - NEC12/8/25, 4:09 PM • 4652 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine