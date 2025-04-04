Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2262 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10766 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53653 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194588 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112675 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373838 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299464 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212153 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243331 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254684 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy has denied information about a possible increase in electricity and gas tariffs. The issue of tariff revision is not currently on the agenda.

Economy • April 4, 10:10 AM • 112700 views

Electricity consumption is at a seasonal level, but it is worth saving in the evening - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Ukrainians are urged to use electricity sparingly, especially from 17:00 to 21:00.

Society • March 25, 08:59 AM • 12800 views

Corruption in the coal sector: the investigation into the case of former Deputy Minister of Energy Heila has been completed

The investigation into the case of Oleksandr Heila, who is suspected of receiving a bribe for permission to export equipment from the front line, has been completed. NABU has opened defense materials for review.

Crimes and emergencies • March 20, 05:33 PM • 13369 views

Builder Voitsekhovskyi, who defrauded investors of 42 new buildings in Kyiv, has been extradited to Ukraine

The capital's developer Voitsekhovskyi, who is suspected of fraud with investors of 42 new buildings, has been extradited to Ukraine. He was chosen as a preventive measure - detention.

Kyiv • March 19, 02:05 PM • 19007 views

We need to prevent the resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control - Halushchenko

German Halushchenko called to prevent the resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control due to threats to nuclear safety. The minister also raised the issue of the illegal rotation of IAEA experts at the station.

War • March 6, 11:37 AM • 13147 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Ukraine and Italy have signed an agreement to contribute EUR 13 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. Established in 2022, the Fund has already received pledges from partners worth more than €1 billion.

War • March 1, 06:17 AM • 61472 views

New app to help control power outages

“Ukrenergo has launched a mobile application to monitor the situation with electricity supply in real time. The application is available for Android and iOS and informs about the need to save energy and the presence of blackouts in the regions.

Society • February 28, 11:17 AM • 23640 views

Electricity restrictions for business: when to expect blackouts on February 28

“Ukrenergo introduces power restrictions for industry and business on February 28 from 5:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 22:00. No disconnections of household consumers are planned, but the schedules may change.

Society • February 27, 05:15 PM • 27099 views

Ukraine begins preparations for the next heating season

The Ministry of Energy has been instructed to coordinate the defense of the gas transportation system with the military. The government is working on a gas supply strategy and increasing domestic gas production.

War • February 18, 04:29 PM • 37264 views

Only shelling leads to the need for temporary restriction of electricity supply - Ministry of Energy

Temporary power outages are caused solely by shelling of energy facilities. The emergency shutdowns imposed in the morning have been canceled and power supply is being restored.

Economy • February 17, 11:27 AM • 21320 views

Ukraine will need to buy at least 3 billion cubic meters of gas by the next heating season - Kharchenko

The expert said that Ukraine needs to purchase at least 3 billion cubic meters of gas instead of the planned 1 billion. Gas injection should begin in May to ensure a successful heating season.

Economy • February 14, 02:46 PM • 26133 views

Russian drone strike at Chornobyl NPP: no threats to the public, radiation situation is normal - Ministry of Environment

The Minister of Environmental Protection reports a stable radiation situation in the Chornobyl zone after the Russian drone attack. 39 sensors monitor the radiation level every hour, which remains within normal limits.

Society • February 14, 02:17 PM • 36458 views

Damage to ChNPP sarcophagus may lead to significant increase in radiation background - Ministry of Energy

A Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's protective shelter could lead to a significant increase in the radiation background. According to the Energy Ministry, radioactive dust could spread to neighboring countries.

Society • February 14, 12:46 PM • 101513 views

Stabilization of the system continues, electricity should be saved during peak hours - Ministry of Energy

Power engineers are working to stabilize the system after hostile attacks on the infrastructure. Over the past day, power supply has been restored to more than 16,000 consumers.

Society • February 8, 08:21 AM • 44990 views

Ukraine exports biomethane to the EU for the first time

In February 2025, Ukraine made the first pipeline supply of biomethane to the EU in the amount of 67 thousand cubic meters. Ukrainian producers can export biomethane through the gas transportation system under the same conditions as natural gas producers.

Economy • February 7, 11:00 AM • 22628 views

How to reduce electricity costs: the Ministry of Energy gave advice

The Ministry of Energy has described the benefits of installing a two-zone electricity meter. The nighttime tariff is UAH 2.16/kWh, which is half the daytime tariff of UAH 4.32/kWh.

Society • February 4, 02:52 PM • 34841 views
Exclusive

The Ministry of Energy on the situation in the power system: all possible scenarios are being considered

Ukraine's power system remains stable despite the cold snap. Power engineers are carrying out restoration work after the shelling and are working on various scenarios for the situation.

Society • January 31, 12:45 PM • 137499 views

Electricity consumption decreased due to warming: what is happening in the power system

The level of electricity consumption is in line with the temperature indicators, but there is a need for rational use. Power companies have restored power to 46,616 consumers after the hostilities.

Society • January 29, 09:26 AM • 24709 views

Ukraine plans to commission 900 MW of new generation in 2025

Ukraine plans to commission 900 MW of new distributed generation capacity in 2025, mostly gas-fired. The projects are being implemented with the support of the government through simplified procedures and preferential lending.

Economy • January 21, 11:59 AM • 31960 views

Simplified re-booking of employees through Diia: the Ministry of Digital Transformation assured that there will be no failures

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced the uninterrupted operation of the simplified rebooking system through Diia from January 22 to March 1. Critical enterprises will be able to make a reservation without a 72-hour waiting period.

Society • January 21, 10:08 AM • 26452 views

Electricity consumption has increased, we should save during peak hours - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 3. 3% compared to the previous day due to cloudy weather. Ukrenergo urges to save electricity during peak hours from 9:00 to 11:00 and from 16:00 to 19:00.

Society • January 21, 08:39 AM • 32688 views

Ukraine eases electricity tariff for houses with electric heating

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to differentiate the preferential electricity tariff for consumers with electric heating. From now on, the full tariff of UAH 4.32 will be applied only to volumes exceeding 2000 kWh.

Economy • January 17, 01:36 PM • 32195 views

Electricity consumption has decreased, but we should save - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine decreased by 1. 2% compared to the previous day. The power grid is recovering from the attacks and power companies have restored power to more than 10,000 consumers.

Society • January 17, 10:15 AM • 25711 views

Is Halushchenko's dismissal being launched in the Rada? What is the reason and what does the Ministry say

MPs from the Voice party are preparing a resolution to dismiss Herman Halushchenko over systemic corruption and a conflict with Inna Sovsun. The minister accused the MP of “mudslinging” the energy sector because of her statements about the Khmelnytsky NPP.

Politics • January 10, 02:51 PM • 25387 views

The government has provided an opportunity to book gas companies

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the booking of emergency crews of gas distribution systems. The requirements for the level of monthly salary when booking them were canceled.

Economy • January 10, 01:35 PM • 29571 views

Electricity consumption has stabilized: what is happening in the power system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has stabilized and is in line with seasonal levels. Restoration work at power facilities continues after 13 massive attacks by Russia last year.

Society • January 9, 08:59 AM • 24630 views

Issue of revising electricity tariffs for households is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy announces no plans to revise electricity tariffs for households. The Ministry warns of disinformation from the enemy.

Economy • January 9, 08:29 AM • 34148 views

Energy Ministry: The energy system is balanced, but the situation is quite dynamic

The Deputy Minister of Energy reported that the power system was balanced with no restrictions on electricity supply. 2024 was the most difficult year due to 13 massive attacks on energy infrastructure.

Economy • January 7, 01:49 PM • 38191 views

Ukraine approves energy independence passports for each region

The Ministry of Regional Development and the Ministry of Energy have approved energy independence passports for all regions of Ukraine. The document will allow to develop plans for the development of distributed generation, taking into account the specifics of each territory.

Economy • January 6, 06:05 PM • 31867 views

Russia uses all types of weapons to destroy the energy sector - Ministry of Energy

The occupiers began using all available weapons to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure. They are using cluster munitions and new types of weapons, which complicates the restoration of facilities.

War • January 2, 07:36 AM • 31526 views