Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy has denied information about a possible increase in electricity and gas tariffs. The issue of tariff revision is not currently on the agenda.
Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Ukrainians are urged to use electricity sparingly, especially from 17:00 to 21:00.
The investigation into the case of Oleksandr Heila, who is suspected of receiving a bribe for permission to export equipment from the front line, has been completed. NABU has opened defense materials for review.
The capital's developer Voitsekhovskyi, who is suspected of fraud with investors of 42 new buildings, has been extradited to Ukraine. He was chosen as a preventive measure - detention.
German Halushchenko called to prevent the resumption of operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under Russian control due to threats to nuclear safety. The minister also raised the issue of the illegal rotation of IAEA experts at the station.
Ukraine and Italy have signed an agreement to contribute EUR 13 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. Established in 2022, the Fund has already received pledges from partners worth more than €1 billion.
“Ukrenergo has launched a mobile application to monitor the situation with electricity supply in real time. The application is available for Android and iOS and informs about the need to save energy and the presence of blackouts in the regions.
“Ukrenergo introduces power restrictions for industry and business on February 28 from 5:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 22:00. No disconnections of household consumers are planned, but the schedules may change.
The Ministry of Energy has been instructed to coordinate the defense of the gas transportation system with the military. The government is working on a gas supply strategy and increasing domestic gas production.
Temporary power outages are caused solely by shelling of energy facilities. The emergency shutdowns imposed in the morning have been canceled and power supply is being restored.
The expert said that Ukraine needs to purchase at least 3 billion cubic meters of gas instead of the planned 1 billion. Gas injection should begin in May to ensure a successful heating season.
The Minister of Environmental Protection reports a stable radiation situation in the Chornobyl zone after the Russian drone attack. 39 sensors monitor the radiation level every hour, which remains within normal limits.
A Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's protective shelter could lead to a significant increase in the radiation background. According to the Energy Ministry, radioactive dust could spread to neighboring countries.
Power engineers are working to stabilize the system after hostile attacks on the infrastructure. Over the past day, power supply has been restored to more than 16,000 consumers.
In February 2025, Ukraine made the first pipeline supply of biomethane to the EU in the amount of 67 thousand cubic meters. Ukrainian producers can export biomethane through the gas transportation system under the same conditions as natural gas producers.
The Ministry of Energy has described the benefits of installing a two-zone electricity meter. The nighttime tariff is UAH 2.16/kWh, which is half the daytime tariff of UAH 4.32/kWh.
Ukraine's power system remains stable despite the cold snap. Power engineers are carrying out restoration work after the shelling and are working on various scenarios for the situation.
The level of electricity consumption is in line with the temperature indicators, but there is a need for rational use. Power companies have restored power to 46,616 consumers after the hostilities.
Ukraine plans to commission 900 MW of new distributed generation capacity in 2025, mostly gas-fired. The projects are being implemented with the support of the government through simplified procedures and preferential lending.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced the uninterrupted operation of the simplified rebooking system through Diia from January 22 to March 1. Critical enterprises will be able to make a reservation without a 72-hour waiting period.
Electricity consumption in Ukraine increased by 3. 3% compared to the previous day due to cloudy weather. Ukrenergo urges to save electricity during peak hours from 9:00 to 11:00 and from 16:00 to 19:00.
The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to differentiate the preferential electricity tariff for consumers with electric heating. From now on, the full tariff of UAH 4.32 will be applied only to volumes exceeding 2000 kWh.
Electricity consumption in Ukraine decreased by 1. 2% compared to the previous day. The power grid is recovering from the attacks and power companies have restored power to more than 10,000 consumers.
MPs from the Voice party are preparing a resolution to dismiss Herman Halushchenko over systemic corruption and a conflict with Inna Sovsun. The minister accused the MP of “mudslinging” the energy sector because of her statements about the Khmelnytsky NPP.
The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the booking of emergency crews of gas distribution systems. The requirements for the level of monthly salary when booking them were canceled.
Electricity consumption in Ukraine has stabilized and is in line with seasonal levels. Restoration work at power facilities continues after 13 massive attacks by Russia last year.
The Ministry of Energy announces no plans to revise electricity tariffs for households. The Ministry warns of disinformation from the enemy.
The Deputy Minister of Energy reported that the power system was balanced with no restrictions on electricity supply. 2024 was the most difficult year due to 13 massive attacks on energy infrastructure.
The Ministry of Regional Development and the Ministry of Energy have approved energy independence passports for all regions of Ukraine. The document will allow to develop plans for the development of distributed generation, taking into account the specifics of each territory.
The occupiers began using all available weapons to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure. They are using cluster munitions and new types of weapons, which complicates the restoration of facilities.