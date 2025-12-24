The government extended the operation of large combustion plants until the end of 2028

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the operational life of large combustion plants until December 31, 2028. The corresponding changes have been introduced into the National Emission Reduction Plan to ensure energy security and fulfill Ukraine's international obligations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the National Emission Reduction Plan for large combustion plants, extending the operational life of such energy capacities. The decision was made to bring national acts into compliance with Ukraine's international obligations as a member of the Energy Community and to ensure the sufficiency of generating capacities in the context of Russia's energy terror and the formation of necessary reserves. - the post says.

The implementation of the NERF was considered a transitional stage to the full fulfillment of European integration requirements, in particular, the provisions of EU Directive 2010/75/EU on industrial emissions. According to these requirements, some large combustion plants were supposed to cease operations by the end of the current year.

However, given the importance of strengthening Ukraine's energy security in the face of constant Russian attacks, on December 18, the Council of Ministers of the Energy Community considered the appeal of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and approved the relevant derogations for Ukraine. The Energy Community allowed Ukraine to continue operating large combustion plants included in the NERF for the period of martial law, but no later than December 31, 2028. - emphasized the Ministry of Energy.

The adopted decision, according to the Ministry of Energy, makes it possible to ensure the balance reliability of the energy system and uninterrupted production of electrical and thermal energy, in particular for critical and social infrastructure facilities during the heating season and ongoing enemy attacks on energy facilities, and also allows avoiding premature shutdown of individual power units of thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants and positively affects the market environment, the sufficiency of generating capacities and the overall strengthening of the state's energy security.

Additionally

Russia carried out targeted attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure, using almost 100 attack drones against Ukrnafta's production facilities. Critical damage was recorded, and the operation of the damaged equipment was stopped.