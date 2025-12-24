The government extended the operation of large combustion plants until the end of 2028

$42.100.05
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 184 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:18 PM • 2514 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 6710 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16025 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 13654 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 16408 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33285 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48909 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 66917 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 73511 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
Popular news
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 7628 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 17084 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 17584 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 4982 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions09:23 AM • 6610 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 184 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 272 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 6710 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16025 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 66917 views
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 1282 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 17136 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 7260 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 33286 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 30268 views
The government extended the operation of large combustion plants until the end of 2028

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the operational period of large combustion plants until December 31, 2028. This decision was made to ensure energy security and fulfill Ukraine's international obligations.

The government extended the operation of large combustion plants until the end of 2028

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the operational life of large combustion plants until December 31, 2028. The corresponding changes have been introduced into the National Emission Reduction Plan to ensure energy security and fulfill Ukraine's international obligations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the National Emission Reduction Plan for large combustion plants, extending the operational life of such energy capacities. The decision was made to bring national acts into compliance with Ukraine's international obligations as a member of the Energy Community and to ensure the sufficiency of generating capacities in the context of Russia's energy terror and the formation of necessary reserves.

- the post says.

The implementation of the NERF was considered a transitional stage to the full fulfillment of European integration requirements, in particular, the provisions of EU Directive 2010/75/EU on industrial emissions. According to these requirements, some large combustion plants were supposed to cease operations by the end of the current year.

However, given the importance of strengthening Ukraine's energy security in the face of constant Russian attacks, on December 18, the Council of Ministers of the Energy Community considered the appeal of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and approved the relevant derogations for Ukraine. The Energy Community allowed Ukraine to continue operating large combustion plants included in the NERF for the period of martial law, but no later than December 31, 2028.

- emphasized the Ministry of Energy.

The adopted decision, according to the Ministry of Energy, makes it possible to ensure the balance reliability of the energy system and uninterrupted production of electrical and thermal energy, in particular for critical and social infrastructure facilities during the heating season and ongoing enemy attacks on energy facilities, and also allows avoiding premature shutdown of individual power units of thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants and positively affects the market environment, the sufficiency of generating capacities and the overall strengthening of the state's energy security.

Russia carried out targeted attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure, using almost 100 attack drones against Ukrnafta's production facilities. Critical damage was recorded, and the operation of the damaged equipment was stopped.

Alla Kiosak

