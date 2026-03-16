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Russia's losses for the day amounted to 760 occupiers and almost two thousand drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5202 views

The General Staff updated data on enemy losses as of March 16. In addition to personnel, 1883 UAVs, a ship, and dozens of artillery pieces were destroyed.

Russia's losses for the day amounted to 760 occupiers and almost two thousand drones - General Staff

On March 15, Russian troops lost 760 soldiers and 1883 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.03.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1279930 (+760) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11781 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 24215 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 38457 (+19)
          • MLRS ‒ 1687 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1333 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 349 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 181153 (+1883)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4468 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 33 (+1)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 83624 (+111)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4091 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The war has entered a new stage, the increase in the length of "kill zones" is a consequence of the growing capabilities of attack UAVs, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

                              Over 15,000 Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian actions during the war - Lubinets13.03.26, 11:05 • 4036 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine