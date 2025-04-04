Serhiy, the hero of the scandalous show who married a student, recorded a video message from the front. He explained that his wife initiated the filming and spoke about his dismissal from school due to the scandal.
Russian troops are increasing pressure on all sections of the front, carrying out about 200 attacks per day. The main direction is Pokrovsky, where the Russian Federation is trying to exhaust Ukrainian resources.
As of 04. 04.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of them with 26 Kalibr cruise missiles.
Most often, volunteers choose specialties related to UAVs, driving and shooting. Staff, artillery, medical positions and communications are also popular.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a threat of strikes by combat aircraft on the front-line territories in the east. The military urges residents to be attentive and respond to alarm signals.
During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.
In Kyiv, fraudsters who posed as agribusinessmen will be brought to justice for seizing 29 million hryvnias of bank funds. The perpetrators tried to obtain another 60 million hryvnias using forged documents.
The deputy commander is suspected of abuse of office. He involved three servicemen in the construction of his own house, causing losses of UAH 2.7 million.
The Kyiv region police denied any connection between the participation of community officers in Homeowners Association chats and mobilization measures. The initiative arose at the request of residents for a prompt response to violations.
The Russians continue to try to establish pontoon crossings over the Oskil River in Kharkiv region. Their goal is to transfer more forces to the western bank.
The Ardal robot of the Brave1 cluster rescued three wounded soldiers who had been surrounded for a month. It covered 17 km under fire, and more than 50 people participated in the operation.
The government has extended the «Contract 18-24» program to the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service. Medical examination has been simplified and the list of positions for Ukrainians aged 18-24 has been expanded.
A scheme to transfer servicemen to the rear for money has been exposed. Among the defendants is a former deputy chief of staff of one of the commands of the Armed Forces. The cost of the service was 8 thousand dollars.
The Security Service of Ukraine prevented terrorist attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region and detained two RF agents. They were planning to blow up a pickup truck of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the building of the TCC in the Nikopol district.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported significant losses of Russian troops on March 31, in particular, 1,540 soldiers were eliminated and 2 cruise missiles were destroyed. The total losses of the enemy continue to grow.
In Kharkiv region, AFU fighters destroyed an enemy T-90M tank with drones, and also hit another tank. Crews of the "Achilles" regiment destroyed enemy equipment in the areas of Kupyansk and Dvorichna.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy's main efforts are focused on the Donetsk direction, but they are actually stalling. The Ukrainian army is actively destroying the enemy and adapting newcomers.
March 31 marks the third anniversary of the liberation of Bucha from Russian occupiers. The city honors the memory of the deceased and thanks Ukrainian soldiers for the liberation.
The Ukrainian Navy stated that Ukraine will respond to Russia's violation of the ceasefire in the Black Sea. It is important for Kyiv to stop shelling the infrastructure of ports and ensure the safety of the grain corridor.
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,510 Russian soldiers, and also destroyed 14 tanks and 56 artillery systems. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the war reached 914,000 people.
The President of Ukraine heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front, including the areas where Ukrainian forces are operating on the territory of Russia. The activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevents the occupiers from advancing on Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
Since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have lost almost 10,000 units of automotive and special equipment. Defense forces eliminate over a thousand invaders every day.
Russian troops tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Siversky and Kramatorsk directions. 18 motorcycles and enemy personnel were destroyed in the Siversky direction.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made changes to the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters. Andriy Hnatov was introduced to the personal composition, and A. Barhylevych was removed from the composition of the Headquarters.
In Kyiv, near the Holosiivskyi District Recruitment Center, the police discovered a car with discrepancies in the documents. The driver resisted, he was detained, and the car was seized. Three criminal proceedings have been opened.
The bodies of 909 fallen Defenders have been returned to Ukraine from various front lines, including Kurakhiv, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, and others. The identification of the deceased will be carried out in the near future.
At night, the Russians massively attacked the Poltava community, damaging civilian objects and industrial infrastructure. Destruction of warehouses, administrative buildings and a transformer was recorded, fires broke out.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns of the activation of enemy tactical aviation in the northeastern direction. Residents are urged to respond promptly to alarms.
During the day, 195 combat clashes took place, with the greatest enemy activity observed in the Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Lyman directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1670 occupiers and destroyed 58 artillery systems.
Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval stated that there are no threats to the sowing campaign and an increase in wheat crops. Ukraine exports agricultural products to the EU, Africa and Asia.