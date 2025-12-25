$42.150.05
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
09:42 AM • 8512 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 11780 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
09:14 AM • 10612 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 10767 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 10953 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM • 41898 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 60270 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31360 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
December 24, 01:26 PM • 48691 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Numerous explosions recorded: General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian military struck Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery with Storm Shadow missiles

On December 25, units of the Ukrainian Air Force successfully struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region with Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Numerous explosions were recorded, and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Numerous explosions recorded: General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian military struck Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery with Storm Shadow missiles

Air Force units successfully struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region with Storm Shadow cruise missiles. As reported by the General Staff, the target was hit, and numerous explosions were recorded, UNN reports.

Today, December 25, units of the Air Force of Ukraine successfully struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles. Numerous explosions were recorded. The target was hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

- the report says.

The General Staff noted that the Novoshakhtinsk plant is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in the south of the Russian Federation and is directly involved in providing for the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The enterprise, in particular, supplies the occupying army with diesel fuel and aviation kerosene. The total volume of the plant's tanks is more than 210 thousand cubic meters.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to take necessary measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine.

- summarized the General Staff.

Antonina Tumanova

