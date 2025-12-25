Numerous explosions recorded: General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian military struck Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery with Storm Shadow missiles

Air Force units successfully struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region with Storm Shadow cruise missiles. As reported by the General Staff, the target was hit, and numerous explosions were recorded, UNN reports.

Today, December 25, units of the Air Force of Ukraine successfully struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles. Numerous explosions were recorded. The target was hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified. - the report says.

The General Staff noted that the Novoshakhtinsk plant is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in the south of the Russian Federation and is directly involved in providing for the armed forces of the Russian Federation. The enterprise, in particular, supplies the occupying army with diesel fuel and aviation kerosene. The total volume of the plant's tanks is more than 210 thousand cubic meters.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to take necessary measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. - summarized the General Staff.

SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit