A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine has established a working group to prepare for the resumption of operations of Ukrainian airports. This is stated in the ministry's order No. 511 of March 13, 2026, as reported by UNN.

To establish a working group for preparing the resumption of operations of Ukrainian airports, and to approve its regulations and composition - the order states.

It is noted that the group was established to develop proposals for the Ministry of Development's leadership regarding measures to resume civil aviation flights in Ukraine's airspace and protect critical infrastructure in the civil aviation sector.

At its meetings, the working group develops proposals and recommendations for the Ministry of Development's leadership - the order states.

The working group included:

Serhii Derkach - Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, head of the group;

Serhii Batechko - Deputy Director of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities – Head of the Fire Safety Preventive Activities Department, State Emergency Service of Ukraine (by agreement);

Mykola Boiko - First Deputy Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine;

Oleksii Dubrevskyi - General Director of SE "Boryspil International Airport";

Pavlo Yelizarov - Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (by agreement);

Serhii Korshuk - First Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service;

Oleh Koshelenko - Head of the Critical Infrastructure Security Measures Department of the Fire Safety Preventive Activities Department, State Emergency Service of Ukraine (by agreement);

Volodymyr Kudak - General Director of LLC "Kyiv International Airport" (by agreement);

Dmytro Kushpil - Head of the Aviation Infrastructure and Transportation Sector of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, secretary of the working group;

Volodymyr Lohachov - Head of the Main Directorate for Aviation Capability Development, Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (by agreement);

Serhii Marchenko - employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (by agreement);

Daniil Menshykov - Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization;

Volodymyr Pereliot - Head of the Main Directorate of State Aviation of Ukraine, Ministry of Defense of Ukraine;

Tetiana Romanovska - General Director of SE "Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport";

Valerii Semesko - Director of the state enterprise of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Central Project Institute" (by agreement);

Iryna Shablii - Project and Program Manager, state enterprise of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Central Project Institute" (by agreement);

Andrii Yarmak - Director of the state enterprise of air traffic services of Ukraine (Ukraerorukh).

Recall

The resumption of operations of Ukrainian airports is possible after ensuring flight safety for civil aviation and taking into account technical factors. Among the conditions are the state of infrastructure, terminal capacity, and the availability of qualified personnel.