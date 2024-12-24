$42.180.11
December 9, 08:28 PM • 13866 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 29766 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 33856 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM • 30865 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 25046 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 51443 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 37952 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 26871 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 31199 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 60924 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Persons

Daniil Menshykov

Acting Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine
Menshykov Daniil Oleksiyovych - Deputy Head for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine Born on June 23, 1989, in the city of St. Petersburg, Russian Federation. In 2012, he graduated from V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University with a specialization in "Finance and Credit," qualifying as a specialist in finance and credit. In 2022, he graduated from the Interregional Academy of Personnel Management with a specialization in "Law," qualifying as a Master of Law.
2018-2019
Deputy Head of the Entrepreneurship Department of the Department of Development and Regulatory Policy of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine
2019-2019
Deputy Head of the Department - Head of the Customs Value Control Division of the Customs Value Department of the Department of Customs Payments Administration and Customs-Tariff Regulation of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine
2019-2020
Deputy Head of the Department - Head of the Monitoring and Analysis of Customs Value Division of the Customs Value and Price Information Department of the State Customs Service of Ukraine
2020-2021
Head of the Division for Support of the Implementation of the National Electronic Transit System of Customs Competence Management and Analytical Work of the Coordination and Monitoring Customs of the State Customs Service
2021-2021
Head of the Department of Customs Competence and Analytical Work of the Coordination and Monitoring Customs of the State Customs Service
2021-2021
Head of the Targeting Department of the Coordination and Monitoring Customs of the State Customs Service
2021-2023
Head of the Cherkasy Customs of the State Customs Service
2023-2025
Advisor to the Patronage Service of the Minister of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
On December 24, 2024
he was appointed to the position of Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization
On November 13, 2025
he was assigned the duties of the Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine
