Daniil Menshykov

2018-2019 Deputy Head of the Entrepreneurship Department of the Department of Development and Regulatory Policy of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine

2019-2019 Deputy Head of the Department - Head of the Customs Value Control Division of the Customs Value Department of the Department of Customs Payments Administration and Customs-Tariff Regulation of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine

2019-2020 Deputy Head of the Department - Head of the Monitoring and Analysis of Customs Value Division of the Customs Value and Price Information Department of the State Customs Service of Ukraine

2020-2021 Head of the Division for Support of the Implementation of the National Electronic Transit System of Customs Competence Management and Analytical Work of the Coordination and Monitoring Customs of the State Customs Service

2021-2021 Head of the Department of Customs Competence and Analytical Work of the Coordination and Monitoring Customs of the State Customs Service

2021-2021 Head of the Targeting Department of the Coordination and Monitoring Customs of the State Customs Service

2021-2023 Head of the Cherkasy Customs of the State Customs Service

2023-2025 Advisor to the Patronage Service of the Minister of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

On December 24, 2024 he was appointed to the position of Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization