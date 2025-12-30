Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukrainians residing in the Russian Federation should participate in voting in the Ukrainian presidential elections. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Lavrov, the powers of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly expired in May 2024.

Moscow believes that Washington holds a position similar to Russia's regarding the need for elections in Ukraine due to the expiration of Zelenskyy's powers. - Russian media quoted Lavrov.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that elections in Ukraine should be held "in accordance with current legislation." In his opinion, the country's leadership "should receive a mandate to conclude peace agreements."

This can only be done through elections, a transparent and fair election campaign in which all interested political forces will participate. The Ukrainian people must finally be given the opportunity to find their destiny, including the huge number of their representatives living in Russia. - said Lavrov.

He also added that the organization of the vote "should not be used as a pretext for a temporary cessation of hostilities for the purpose of rearming the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims that Ukraine attacked the state residence of the Russian president in the Novgorod region with 91 drones. He threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position, despite not intending to withdraw from the negotiation process with the United States.

