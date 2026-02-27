The Taliban movement announced its readiness for dialogue after massive Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar

The Afghan Taliban leadership has announced its readiness to begin negotiations with Islamabad after a series of devastating bombings that hit military targets in the country's largest cities. The escalation of the conflict led to the deaths of dozens of servicemen and became the most serious clash between former allies, forcing the Pakistani side to officially call the situation an "open war." This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The Pakistani Air Force for the first time launched direct strikes on targets in Kabul and Kandahar, using air-to-ground missiles to destroy military offices and Taliban posts.

Eyewitnesses report thick plumes of smoke over the capital and prolonged detonation at ammunition depots after the hits. A taxi driver from Kabul named Tamim said that the strikes caused panic among the civilian population, as the explosions continued for a long time after the planes left.

Accusations of drone use and response to attacks

Pakistan justified the airstrikes as a response to attacks by Afghan forces that occurred the day before, and accusations against the Taliban of harboring militants.

In turn, representatives of the "Taliban" stated that they used drones to attack Pakistani military targets, but Islamabad denies any losses, claiming that all drones were successfully shot down by air defense forces. The sharp break in ties between the Islamic neighbors threatens regional stability and forces both sides to seek ways to de-escalate through diplomatic channels.

