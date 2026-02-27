The Taliban movement announced its readiness for dialogue after massive Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
07:28 PM • 4266 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 13342 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 20436 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 30436 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 32745 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 37386 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 51684 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 45519 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39163 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33360 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
85%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12PhotoFebruary 27, 12:25 PM • 24241 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 19613 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 17769 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 13078 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 11992 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideo08:06 PM • 3022 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 11992 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 13078 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 17769 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 19613 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kostiantynivka
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhoto06:52 PM • 3608 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech05:35 PM • 5478 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhoto04:49 PM • 6326 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 25966 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 23323 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
Starlink

The Taliban movement announced its readiness for dialogue after massive Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Taliban movement has stated its readiness for dialogue with Islamabad after the bombing of military facilities in Kabul and Kandahar. Pakistan launched airstrikes in response to attacks by Afghan forces, accusing the Taliban of harboring militants.

The Taliban movement announced its readiness for dialogue after massive Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar

The Afghan Taliban leadership has announced its readiness to begin negotiations with Islamabad after a series of devastating bombings that hit military targets in the country's largest cities. The escalation of the conflict led to the deaths of dozens of servicemen and became the most serious clash between former allies, forcing the Pakistani side to officially call the situation an "open war." This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Pakistani Air Force for the first time launched direct strikes on targets in Kabul and Kandahar, using air-to-ground missiles to destroy military offices and Taliban posts.

Pakistan and Afghanistan sharply escalated the conflict - what is happening between the two countries now27.02.26, 18:10 • 2888 views

Eyewitnesses report thick plumes of smoke over the capital and prolonged detonation at ammunition depots after the hits. A taxi driver from Kabul named Tamim said that the strikes caused panic among the civilian population, as the explosions continued for a long time after the planes left.

Accusations of drone use and response to attacks

Pakistan justified the airstrikes as a response to attacks by Afghan forces that occurred the day before, and accusations against the Taliban of harboring militants.

In turn, representatives of the "Taliban" stated that they used drones to attack Pakistani military targets, but Islamabad denies any losses, claiming that all drones were successfully shot down by air defense forces. The sharp break in ties between the Islamic neighbors threatens regional stability and forces both sides to seek ways to de-escalate through diplomatic channels.

Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with Afghanistan27.02.26, 07:00 • 19959 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
Taliban
Reuters
Kandahar
Kabul
Afghanistan
Pakistan