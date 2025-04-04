The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation is asking the Supreme Court to suspend the ban on the "Taliban" movement. The issue will be considered on April 17, and the initiators were the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.
The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to the US Vice President's accusations of insufficient protection of Greenland. The Danish Foreign Minister criticized the US for its tone.
The Czech government is raising the issue in the EU regarding support for broadcasters Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The Czech Foreign Minister emphasizes that the closure of broadcasters would be a loss for democracy.
The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.
The Trump administration has released a list of 50 achievements of the president in the first 50 days of his second term. Among them are the fight against illegal immigration, bringing manufacturing back to the USA, and "peace negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia.
The Trump administration plans to introduce new entry restrictions to the USA that may affect citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan. The ban could complicate entry for thousands of Afghans who received special visas for cooperating with the USA.
A suicide bomber detonated a car near barracks in the city of Bannu, after which an assault by militants took place. As a result of the attack, 9 civilians were killed, including three children, and six attackers were eliminated.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern about the political course of a number of countries and the escalation of violence in the world. Particular attention was paid to the wars in Ukraine and other countries, women's rights in Afghanistan and Iran.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Tehran on February 25 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Araqchi. The two sides will discuss trade, energy and international issues following the signing of a new strategic agreement.
The President of Ukraine warned against a rash end to the war, comparing the possible consequences to the situation in Afghanistan in 2021.
The Ukrainian president said that the US is trying to please Putin with its statements to achieve quick success. Zelenskyy warned against repeating the mistakes of Afghanistan and opposed territorial concessions.
Google has cooperated with authoritarian governments by removing objectionable content at their request. From 2020 to 2024, more than 60% of takedown requests came from Russia, and China managed to get 200+ corruption videos removed.
The Hungarian prime minister said that the war in Ukraine could become an “Afghanistan” for the EU. According to him, the difficulty is how to convince Russia to end the war.
As a result of a car ramming into a crowd in Munich, 28 people were injured, some in serious condition. The driver was a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan who was detained at the scene.
Ukraine's national team defeated Colombia 12-6 in the first wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver. The Ukrainians will play the next match against Afghanistan.
In the city of Herat, the Taliban have banned male UN staff from shaving, threatening them with imprisonment. This comes amid growing restrictions on humanitarian missions in Afghanistan, where the number of violations has increased by 56%.
The US President signs an executive order sanctioning the ICC over its investigation of Americans and their allies. Restrictions include financial sanctions and visa restrictions for individuals involved in the investigations and their families.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry disagreed with the Polish president's statement about a possible threat from the Ukrainian military after the war. The Ministry emphasized that veterans are a security factor for the whole of Europe.
The Hungarian prime minister said that without negotiations, Ukraine would become the “Afghanistan of the EU. ” He also emphasized that a Ukrainian victory is impossible without sending Western troops to Ukraine.
Keith Kellogg stated that a short-term solution to Russia's war against Ukraine is needed within months, not years.
Scientists have set the Doomsday Clock to 89 seconds before midnight, the closest it has come to a catastrophe in the 78 years of the project's existence. The reason was the tense international situation.
The Trump administration has revoked entry permits for 10,000 refugees, including 1,600 Afghans. Among the victims are aides to the U.S. military and relatives of active U.S. military personnel.
The Iraqi parliament has passed amendments to the Personal Status Law that expand the powers of Islamic courts in family matters. Human rights activists warn that this could legalize child marriage and violate women's rights.
The Taliban has ordered private educational institutions in Herat to stop teaching older girls. This continues a series of restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, including a ban on medical education.
Ukraine's European allies have held private talks with the Trump team about supporting Ukraine. Officials expressed cautious optimism that the new US administration would not force Kyiv into premature negotiations with Russia.
Joe Biden said that the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan was the right one. The US President emphasized that there will be no more threat from al-Qaeda, and the primary goal of the war has been achieved.
Thomas B. , a 54-year-old BND worker, was found dead in his apartment in Islamabad after two days of absence. Traces of blood were found on the body, although the official cause of death has not yet been determined.
Ukraine has improved its position in the Henley Passport Index 2025, rising to 30th place with 148 visa-free destinations. Singapore topped the ranking with access to 195 countries, ahead of Japan and European countries.
The Taliban has banned the installation of windows in houses facing neighboring buildings where women live. Owners of existing houses have to block such windows with walls or a special covering.
Russia is creating a legal framework for removing the Taliban and HTS from the list of terrorist organizations. This should facilitate political and economic rapprochement with Afghanistan and secure Russian bases in Syria.