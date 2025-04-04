Afghanistan

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14692 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26386 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63551 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211887 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121542 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390386 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309611 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213543 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244117 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255040 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

In Russia, the "Taliban" movement may be "legalized": when the court will consider the decision

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation is asking the Supreme Court to suspend the ban on the "Taliban" movement. The issue will be considered on April 17, and the initiators were the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.

News of the World • March 31, 02:45 PM • 22516 views

"The Vice President's reference is incorrect": The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to US criticism of Greenland

The Prime Minister of Denmark responded to the US Vice President's accusations of insufficient protection of Greenland. The Danish Foreign Minister criticized the US for its tone.

News of the World • March 29, 12:39 PM • 20368 views

The Czech government is calling on the EU to help Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

The Czech government is raising the issue in the EU regarding support for broadcasters Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The Czech Foreign Minister emphasizes that the closure of broadcasters would be a loss for democracy.

News of the World • March 16, 11:22 PM • 14797 views

Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT

The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.

News of the World • March 15, 07:37 AM • 22032 views

"Victories do not stop": The White House has published 50 achievements of Trump in the first 50 days of his presidency

The Trump administration has released a list of 50 achievements of the president in the first 50 days of his second term. Among them are the fight against illegal immigration, bringing manufacturing back to the USA, and "peace negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia.

News of the World • March 11, 03:20 AM • 27004 views

The USA may impose a new travel ban: Afghanistan and Pakistan are at risk

The Trump administration plans to introduce new entry restrictions to the USA that may affect citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan. The ban could complicate entry for thousands of Afghans who received special visas for cooperating with the USA.

News of the World • March 6, 03:37 AM • 27079 views

A suicide bomber attacked military barracks in Pakistan: 9 people killed, dozens injured.

A suicide bomber detonated a car near barracks in the city of Bannu, after which an assault by militants took place. As a result of the attack, 9 civilians were killed, including three children, and six attackers were eliminated.

News of the World • March 4, 06:38 PM • 16745 views

The UN is concerned about the human rights situation and the deepening conflicts, in particular the war between Russia and Ukraine

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern about the political course of a number of countries and the escalation of violence in the world. Particular attention was paid to the wars in Ukraine and other countries, women's rights in Afghanistan and Iran.

War • March 3, 11:47 AM • 36065 views

lavrov goes to Tehran for talks: focus on trade, energy and security

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Tehran on February 25 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Araqchi. The two sides will discuss trade, energy and international issues following the signing of a new strategic agreement.

News of the World • February 25, 08:11 AM • 26238 views

I don't think anyone is interested in Afghanistan 2.0: Zelensky on possible scenario if the war in Ukraine ends rashly

The President of Ukraine warned against a rash end to the war, comparing the possible consequences to the situation in Afghanistan in 2021.

War • February 18, 02:58 PM • 30385 views

Zelensky: The US says things that Putin really likes

The Ukrainian president said that the US is trying to please Putin with its statements to achieve quick success. Zelenskyy warned against repeating the mistakes of Afghanistan and opposed territorial concessions.

War • February 17, 11:04 PM • 72215 views

How Google removed content at the request of Russia and China: an investigation

Google has cooperated with authoritarian governments by removing objectionable content at their request. From 2020 to 2024, more than 60% of takedown requests came from Russia, and China managed to get 200+ corruption videos removed.

News of the World • February 16, 11:45 AM • 48265 views

Orban reiterates that Ukraine could become the “Afghanistan” for EU

The Hungarian prime minister said that the war in Ukraine could become an “Afghanistan” for the EU. According to him, the difficulty is how to convince Russia to end the war.

War • February 15, 07:55 AM • 46261 views

Car ramming into a crowd in Munich: 28 reported injured

As a result of a car ramming into a crowd in Munich, 28 people were injured, some in serious condition. The driver was a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan who was detained at the scene.

News of the World • February 13, 12:06 PM • 33722 views

Ukraine starts its performance at the Invictus Games 2025 with a victory in the first basketball match

Ukraine's national team defeated Colombia 12-6 in the first wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver. The Ukrainians will play the next match against Afghanistan.

Sports • February 9, 05:15 PM • 32008 views

Taliban forbids UN staff in Herat to work without beards

In the city of Herat, the Taliban have banned male UN staff from shaving, threatening them with imprisonment. This comes amid growing restrictions on humanitarian missions in Afghanistan, where the number of violations has increased by 56%.

News of the World • February 9, 02:36 PM • 30292 views

Trump imposes new sanctions against the International Criminal Court

The US President signs an executive order sanctioning the ICC over its investigation of Americans and their allies. Restrictions include financial sanctions and visa restrictions for individuals involved in the investigations and their families.

News of the World • February 7, 01:21 AM • 31978 views

Ukrainian soldiers and veterans are not a threat: Foreign Ministry responds to Duda's statements

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry disagreed with the Polish president's statement about a possible threat from the Ukrainian military after the war. The Ministry emphasized that veterans are a security factor for the whole of Europe.

War • February 3, 06:17 PM • 37585 views

It will become the Afghanistan of the European Union: Orban makes scandalous statement about Ukraine's future without negotiations with Russia

The Hungarian prime minister said that without negotiations, Ukraine would become the “Afghanistan of the EU. ” He also emphasized that a Ukrainian victory is impossible without sending Western troops to Ukraine.

War • February 3, 03:13 PM • 75761 views

"Months, not years": Trump's special envoy predicts on terms for solution to Russia's war against Ukraine

Keith Kellogg stated that a short-term solution to Russia's war against Ukraine is needed within months, not years.

War • February 1, 08:47 AM • 65143 views

“Doomsday Clock” has been translated again: how much time is left before the apocalypse

Scientists have set the Doomsday Clock to 89 seconds before midnight, the closest it has come to a catastrophe in the 78 years of the project's existence. The reason was the tense international situation.

News of the World • January 28, 05:46 PM • 318129 views

Trump revokes entry to the United States for refugees who had previously been approved for residency

The Trump administration has revoked entry permits for 10,000 refugees, including 1,600 Afghans. Among the victims are aides to the U.S. military and relatives of active U.S. military personnel.

News of the World • January 23, 07:23 AM • 32719 views

Iraqi lawmakers approve bill that critics say legalizes child marriage

The Iraqi parliament has passed amendments to the Personal Status Law that expand the powers of Islamic courts in family matters. Human rights activists warn that this could legalize child marriage and violate women's rights.

News of the World • January 22, 12:03 PM • 29178 views

Women are losing their rights in Afghanistan: denied access to education

The Taliban has ordered private educational institutions in Herat to stop teaching older girls. This continues a series of restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, including a ban on medical education.

News of the World • January 15, 02:14 PM • 26233 views

Optimism grows in Europe that Trump may not force Ukraine into premature talks with Russia - Bloomberg

Ukraine's European allies have held private talks with the Trump team about supporting Ukraine. Officials expressed cautious optimism that the new US administration would not force Kyiv into premature negotiations with Russia.

War • January 14, 01:09 PM • 30920 views

Biden on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan: I am the first one not to hand the war over to a successor

Joe Biden said that the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan was the right one. The US President emphasized that there will be no more threat from al-Qaeda, and the primary goal of the war has been achieved.

Politics • January 13, 08:46 PM • 41162 views

German intelligence officer found dead in Pakistan

Thomas B. , a 54-year-old BND worker, was found dead in his apartment in Islamabad after two days of absence. Traces of blood were found on the body, although the official cause of death has not yet been determined.

News of the World • January 13, 10:31 AM • 24472 views

Ukraine's passport has risen to 30th place in the world ranking

Ukraine has improved its position in the Henley Passport Index 2025, rising to 30th place with 148 visa-free destinations. Singapore topped the ranking with access to 195 countries, ahead of Japan and European countries.

Society • January 8, 02:45 PM • 25253 views

Taliban leader bans building windows in houses overlooking places where women are present

The Taliban has banned the installation of windows in houses facing neighboring buildings where women live. Owners of existing houses have to block such windows with walls or a special covering.

News of the World • December 30, 02:40 AM • 21224 views

Putin signs law removing Taliban and HTS from list of terrorist organizations - ISW

Russia is creating a legal framework for removing the Taliban and HTS from the list of terrorist organizations. This should facilitate political and economic rapprochement with Afghanistan and secure Russian bases in Syria.

War • December 29, 04:07 AM • 103643 views