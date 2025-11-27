Washington shooting: US suspends processing of entry requests from Afghanistan, suspect fought with Taliban

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced a status review for all Afghan immigrants currently in the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the service's post on the social network "X".

Details

The Service announced an indefinite suspension of processing all entry requests from Afghanistan. This will continue until "further review of security and vetting protocols," the statement said.

Meanwhile, as reported by CBS News, the detained individual was identified as Rahmanullah Lakhanwal. He immigrated to the U.S. in 2021, when the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan and the White House announced the withdrawal of its troops after more than 20 years in the country.

Lakhanwal reportedly fought the Taliban for 10 years, collaborated with the U.S. government, and served in a special unit that worked with the CIA.

He applied for asylum in the U.S. for the second time in December 2024. In April 2025, he was granted asylum after vetting.

Recall

Earlier, a shooting occurred near the White House in Washington, injuring two National Guardsmen.

Donald Trump reacted to this. He stated that "the animal who wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price."

Later, Trump announced that the shooting suspect is an Afghan citizen.