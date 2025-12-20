$42.340.00
"I have no intention whatsoever, under any circumstances, of clinging to the presidential chair" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not seek to remain in the presidential office. He emphasized that he supports holding elections provided that security is guaranteed and legislative changes are made.

"I have no intention whatsoever, under any circumstances, of clinging to the presidential chair" - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he does not seek to remain in office. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's interview with Polish media.

Details

During the interview, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked about the prospects of holding elections in Ukraine under the condition of guaranteed security. In response, the head of state noted that Russia regularly strikes civilian infrastructure in Ukraine: "Bombing with a huge number of drones and missiles, strikes on infrastructure – all this is the true face of this war."

My reaction to signals from the United States was very open: I said that I have no intention under any circumstances of holding on to the presidential chair. Of course, if the possibility of holding proper, decent, and democratic elections is ensured.

- said the President of Ukraine.

According to him, organizing elections in wartime conditions will require legislative changes in Ukrainian legislation.

"However, I want to emphasize that if there is an opportunity to ensure the safety of people during such elections, so that people are simply not killed when they come to polling stations, then I am all for it," Zelenskyy added.

The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered16.12.25, 01:23 • 18102 views

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States had requested presidential elections in Ukraine, but elections to the Rada and local elections were not discussed. He also expressed support for online voting, particularly through "Diia."

"We will not agree to be controlled by anyone" - Zelenskyy on Putin's statement regarding elections in Ukraine19.12.25, 22:32 • 868 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine