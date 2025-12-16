The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered

The issue of a referendum on the territories is not currently being considered. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to hold elections if a ceasefire is established. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering journalists' questions about the results of the negotiations in Berlin, UNN reports.

We are not talking about a referendum yet. We are still (trying to do everything not to complicate the already difficult life of Ukrainians due to the war with certain decisions - ed.) - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, if a decision is made to hold elections in Ukraine, which has already been discussed in society and initiated by the United States, they will take place. The main condition remains the establishment of a ceasefire.

For this (holding elections), a security infrastructure is needed. A ceasefire is needed for elections. (If) there is a ceasefire, if there is a certain period (for holding elections) – we are ready for elections - explained the President of Ukraine to journalists.

He reminded that he spoke about 60-90 days of preparation for the elections, but noted that it could be another necessary period, which they are ready to agree with partners and with the "Russians."

First of all, the most important thing is the possibility of holding legitimate elections or holding elections with a legitimate result - added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also emphasized the need for cooperation between lawmakers to amend laws and an approach that would not complicate the already difficult lives of Ukrainians.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness for presidential elections, provided that international partners ensure safe conditions. He emphasized the need to address security issues, military participation, and changes to electoral legislation.

"I'm not clinging to my seat": Zelenskyy announced signals regarding elections and preparations for various scenarios