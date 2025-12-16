$42.190.08
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
07:26 PM • 10426 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 34769 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 32778 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
December 15, 02:54 PM • 27186 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
December 15, 02:20 PM • 24912 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 39299 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 23083 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 22520 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 22662 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of a referendum on territories is not currently being considered. Ukraine is ready to hold elections provided a ceasefire is established and security infrastructure is ensured.

The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered

The issue of a referendum on the territories is not currently being considered. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to hold elections if a ceasefire is established. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering journalists' questions about the results of the negotiations in Berlin, UNN reports.

We are not talking about a referendum yet. We are still (trying to do everything not to complicate the already difficult life of Ukrainians due to the war with certain decisions - ed.)

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, if a decision is made to hold elections in Ukraine, which has already been discussed in society and initiated by the United States, they will take place. The main condition remains the establishment of a ceasefire.

For this (holding elections), a security infrastructure is needed. A ceasefire is needed for elections. (If) there is a ceasefire, if there is a certain period (for holding elections) – we are ready for elections

- explained the President of Ukraine to journalists.

He reminded that he spoke about 60-90 days of preparation for the elections, but noted that it could be another necessary period, which they are ready to agree with partners and with the "Russians."

First of all, the most important thing is the possibility of holding legitimate elections or holding elections with a legitimate result

- added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also emphasized the need for cooperation between lawmakers to amend laws and an approach that would not complicate the already difficult lives of Ukrainians.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness for presidential elections, provided that international partners ensure safe conditions. He emphasized the need to address security issues, military participation, and changes to electoral legislation.

Vita Zelenetska

