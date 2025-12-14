"I'm not clinging to my seat": Zelenskyy announced signals regarding elections and preparations for various scenarios

$42.270.00
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
10:14 AM • 8214 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 31028 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 55594 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 39553 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 38910 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 31850 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 19855 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18853 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16517 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
0.8m/s
93%
752mm
Europe's longest urban cable car launched in Paris suburbDecember 14, 04:44 AM • 8122 views
Starmer prepares to change US ambassador amid escalating tensions with TrumpDecember 14, 05:38 AM • 7534 views
Russian army lost 710 servicemen in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 14, 05:46 AM • 4580 views
Five people arrested in Bavaria for preparing attack on Christmas marketDecember 14, 06:30 AM • 3726 views
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the eveningDecember 14, 07:29 AM • 9112 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 37176 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 43324 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 42357 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 52091 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 76159 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 20300 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 22493 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 27430 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 61873 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 42329 views
"I'm not clinging to my seat": Zelenskyy announced signals regarding elections and preparations for various scenarios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Zelenskyy reported signals regarding the presidential elections in Ukraine from the United States and personally from the American president. He instructed people's deputies to prepare options for holding elections in case of developments in this direction.

"I'm not clinging to my seat": Zelenskyy announced signals regarding elections and preparations for various scenarios

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had received signals regarding the holding of presidential elections in Ukraine and emphasized that the state must be ready for various scenarios. The President spoke about this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

The President noted that he had heard signals regarding the presidential elections in Ukraine from the United States of America, including personally from the US President.

Regarding the elections: you heard it, there were signals from the United States of America, personally from the President, regarding the elections of the President of Ukraine. Whether these are signals only from the US, or whether these are signals from the Russian side – I don't want to comment on that now. The most important thing is that my answer is – I am not clinging to the chair, I believe that Ukraine should be ready for any turn of events

– said Zelenskyy.

The President also instructed people's deputies to prepare options for holding elections if the situation develops in this direction.

I asked partners to help with the security situation if there are elections, and told the deputies to prepare options on how to implement this if the situation develops this way. They should develop options for holding elections in the near future

– he noted.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness for presidential elections, provided that international partners ensure safe conditions. He emphasized the need to resolve security issues, the participation of military personnel, and changes to electoral legislation.

Alla Kiosak

