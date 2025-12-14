"I'm not clinging to my seat": Zelenskyy announced signals regarding elections and preparations for various scenarios

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had received signals regarding the holding of presidential elections in Ukraine and emphasized that the state must be ready for various scenarios. The President spoke about this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

The President noted that he had heard signals regarding the presidential elections in Ukraine from the United States of America, including personally from the US President.

Regarding the elections: you heard it, there were signals from the United States of America, personally from the President, regarding the elections of the President of Ukraine. Whether these are signals only from the US, or whether these are signals from the Russian side – I don't want to comment on that now. The most important thing is that my answer is – I am not clinging to the chair, I believe that Ukraine should be ready for any turn of events – said Zelenskyy.

The President also instructed people's deputies to prepare options for holding elections if the situation develops in this direction.

I asked partners to help with the security situation if there are elections, and told the deputies to prepare options on how to implement this if the situation develops this way. They should develop options for holding elections in the near future – he noted.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness for presidential elections, provided that international partners ensure safe conditions. He emphasized the need to resolve security issues, the participation of military personnel, and changes to electoral legislation.