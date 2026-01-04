$42.170.00
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Leonardo DiCaprio missed the Palm Springs International Film Festival due to travel restrictions caused by US airstrikes in Venezuela. The actor was supposed to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his role in the film "One Battle After Another," but accepted it via video link.

DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
instagram.com/leonardodicaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio was forced to miss the Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, USA, due to travel restrictions imposed after US airstrikes on Venezuela, UNN reports, citing the Daily Mail.

Details

The 51-year-old movie star was seen on New Year's Eve relaxing on Jeff Bezos' yacht in the Caribbean Sea, near St. Barts.

According to the publication, Venezuela, which has a coastline on the Caribbean Sea, was subjected to American bombing early on Saturday morning as a result of a raid that captured the country's president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were taken to New York.

Air travel in the Caribbean was disrupted, and DiCaprio's trip to Palm Springs to attend the film festival was jeopardized.

He was supposed to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's film "One Battle After Another."

However, an insider told the Daily Mail that it was announced at the ceremony that DiCaprio would not be able to attend due to airspace restrictions.

"However, it was a great moment in the room," a source exclusively shared with the Daily Mail. "A beautiful tribute from his co-stars and a stunning video."

DiCaprio accepted the award via video link, and his speech was a "hit," the insider said, adding that he received applause for both the honor and his comments.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival also confirmed DiCaprio's physical absence from the ceremony in a statement provided to Deadline.

"Leonardo DiCaprio will not be able to attend the ceremony in person tonight due to unforeseen transportation issues and airspace restrictions," the organization said in a statement.

"While we will miss celebrating with him in person, we are honored to recognize his exceptional work and lasting contributions to cinema," they continued.

"His talent and dedication to his craft continue to inspire, and we are delighted to honor him with the Desert Palm Achievement Award tonight," the statement said.

Addition

The film "One Battle After Another" has been one of the biggest hits of awards season, receiving the most Golden Globe nominations of any film in the past year.

Julia Shramko

