Jeff Bezos

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14238 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25251 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62858 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210777 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120923 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389488 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309022 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213448 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244064 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255014 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71445 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21411 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43417 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129302 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13289 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129357 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210777 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389488 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253159 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309022 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1928 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12581 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43464 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71488 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56815 views
News by theme

The biggest rich people lost 208 billion dollars in a day due to Trump's tariffs

The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 01:47 PM • 9768 views

Forbes announced the ranking of the richest people in the world in 2025: Elon Musk topped the list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg

Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.

Economy • April 1, 04:16 PM • 32378 views

Lauren Sanchez cryptically hinted at a wedding with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez shared an enigmatic post following news of her upcoming wedding to Jeff Bezos. The couple is planning a lavish wedding in Venice this summer.

News of the World • March 24, 04:15 PM • 52868 views

Congo announced "early stages" of negotiations with the United States on access to minerals in exchange for assistance

DR Congo has offered the United States exclusive access to minerals and infrastructure projects in exchange for security assistance. Negotiations are in the early stages.

Economy • March 22, 01:10 PM • 55921 views

Top 8 tech moguls lost $266 billion this year

Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.

Economy • March 12, 11:55 AM • 16485 views

Billionaires who attended Trump's inauguration have lost $210 billion since that day

The five richest people in the world who attended Trump's inauguration lost $210 billion due to the stock market crash. The biggest loss was suffered by Elon Musk - $145 billion due to the collapse of Tesla's shares.

Economy • March 11, 01:46 AM • 27542 views

Amazon founder plans a grand wedding in summer 2025 - media

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are planning to hold a large wedding this summer. Previously, the couple had an engagement on the Koru yacht with star guests.

News of the World • March 7, 01:56 PM • 121715 views

Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years

Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.

News of the World • February 27, 08:03 PM • 26088 views

Trump's budget could lead to layoffs of half of the science foundation's staff

The White House is planning significant budget cuts to the US National Science Foundation. It is expected to lay off 25-50% of the agency's engineering staff and reduce funding to $3 billion.

News of the World • February 7, 07:57 AM • 26552 views

Zuckerberg got rich by $40 billion: what's happening with Meta shares

Meta's founder's fortune reached $248 billion due to a 17% increase in the company's shares. Meta's market value has increased to $1.78 trillion due to investment interest in AI development.

News of the World • February 6, 09:41 AM • 28482 views

Bezos scales back $10 billion climate fund: what's behind the decision

The Bezos Earth Fund stops supporting the Science Based Targets organization, which sets net zero standards. The decision is attributed to Bezos' desire to improve relations with Trump and avoid antitrust pressure.

News of the World • February 5, 03:30 PM • 55532 views

Musk promised to “work his ass off” at Trump's inaugural party

Ilon Musk gave a speech at Trump's inauguration party at Capital One Arena. Owners of major technology companies, including the CEOs of Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, attended the ceremony.

News of the World • January 20, 08:25 PM • 38532 views

Trump's inauguration: heads of influential tech titans arrive at the Capitol

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders attend Trump's inauguration. The ceremony was moved indoors at the Capitol due to freezing temperatures.

Politics • January 20, 04:32 PM • 55415 views

Trump's inauguration schedule: what awaits Americans on January 20

The Joint Committee of Congress has released a detailed schedule for Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. The ceremony will include an oath of office, a parade, and performances by famous artists.

News of the World • January 20, 08:58 AM • 37796 views

Ivanka Trump impressed with a dress at a social event before her father's inauguration

Donald Trump's daughter chose an exclusive off-the-shoulder dress decorated with crystals and pearls. At an evening at the National Building Museum, she talked with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

News of the World • January 20, 08:25 AM • 184693 views

Wealth of the world's billionaires increased by $2 trillion in 2024 - report

In 2024, the wealth of billionaires grew by $5. 7 billion daily, reaching $15 trillion. According to Oxfam, five trillionaires may appear in the world within a decade, while 44% of the population lives in poverty.

Economy • January 20, 06:39 AM • 31961 views

Trump arrives in Washington for the inauguration: what events are planned

President-elect Trump arrived in Washington on the eve of the inauguration. Due to extremely low temperatures, the ceremony was moved to the Capitol Rotunda, which caused problems with accommodating 250,000 guests.

News of the World • January 19, 07:48 AM • 37556 views

Trump's Inauguration: How It Will Unfold and Who From the World of Politics and Business Will Participate

In Washington, preparations are underway for the inauguration of the 47th President of the USA, Donald Trump. The ceremony will gather 250,000 guests, involve tech giants, and set a record for fundraising at $170 million.

News of the World • January 18, 07:00 AM • 199121 views

Biden won't ban TikTok, leaving fate of app to Trump - AP

Biden will not ban TikTok before the transfer of power to Trump. The newly elected president promised to keep the app, and TikTok's CEO will receive a VIP seat at the inauguration along with other tech leaders.

News of the World • January 17, 10:21 AM • 27022 views

TikTok CEO plans to attend Trump's inauguration

TikTok CEO Shou Ji Chu has received an invitation to Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. He will be present at the podium along with Musk, Zuckerberg, and Bezos ahead of a possible ban on the app in the US.

News of the World • January 16, 09:48 PM • 26258 views

Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket for the first time: what is known about SpaceX's competitor

Blue Origin has successfully completed the first test launch of the 98-meter New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral. The rocket delivered a prototype satellite into orbit, demonstrating the potential for future lunar missions.

News of the World • January 16, 09:37 AM • 35686 views

Blue Origin Postpones New Glenn Rocket Launch Again: What Went Wrong

Blue Origin has postponed the debut launch of the New Glenn rocket from January 14 to January 16 due to technical issues and weather conditions. The launch of the 98-meter rocket is planned to take place from Cape Canaveral in the time window from 01:00 to 04:00.

News of the World • January 14, 08:17 AM • 28297 views

Elon Musk is not a threat: what really scares the UK government in the economic crisis

The cost of 10-year borrowing in the UK has reached its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. The government may be forced to resort to austerity due to high public debt service costs.

News of the World • January 13, 11:06 AM • 24499 views

Bezos’ Blue Origin scrubs first launch of New Glenn rocket poised to challenge Musk’s SpaceX

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin has postponed the debut orbital launch of its new 98-meter New Glenn rocket due to technical problems. The launch was planned to take place from Cape Canaveral, but after several delays, the mission was canceled.

News of the World • January 13, 10:30 AM • 27274 views

The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people exceeded $10 trillion this year - Bloomberg

The 500 richest people in the world have reached a combined capital of 10 trillion dollars. Ilon Musk is the leader with a fortune of 442.1 billion dollars, having increased it by 213 billion over the year.

Economy • December 31, 07:27 PM • 25826 views

Elon Musk became the most popular CEO in the media in 2024

Articles about Elon Musk received 1. 03 billion views, which is 120% more than in 2023. His figures are three times higher than the total traffic of nine other top CEOs.

Economy • December 31, 01:04 PM • 21656 views

Blue Origin company successfully tested the engines of the New Glenn rocket: when the launch

Blue Origin successfully conducted a 24-second test of the seven main engines of the New Glenn rocket. The first launch of the super-heavy launch vehicle is expected no earlier than January 6.

Technologies • December 28, 03:50 PM • 18881 views

Elon Musk's fortune is approaching $500 billion

Elon Musk's fortune is growing rapidly and is approaching the $500 billion mark. In 2024, he earned $245 billion thanks to the growth in the value of his companies' shares.

Economy • December 19, 01:42 PM • 18496 views

OpenAI's Altman joins $1 million donation to Trump's inauguration

Sam Altman of OpenAI announced a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural fund. He was followed by Amazon and Meta, which also pledged $1 million each, despite previous conflicts with Trump.

Politics • December 14, 12:19 PM • 22139 views

Amazon and Meta donate $1 million each to Trump's inauguration - what's behind it?

Tech giants Amazon and Meta have each donated $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund. The companies are seeking to establish relations with the future US president after years of tension.

News of the World • December 13, 07:44 AM • 20239 views