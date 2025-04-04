The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.
Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.
Lauren Sanchez shared an enigmatic post following news of her upcoming wedding to Jeff Bezos. The couple is planning a lavish wedding in Venice this summer.
DR Congo has offered the United States exclusive access to minerals and infrastructure projects in exchange for security assistance. Negotiations are in the early stages.
The five richest people in the world who attended Trump's inauguration lost $210 billion due to the stock market crash. The biggest loss was suffered by Elon Musk - $145 billion due to the collapse of Tesla's shares.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are planning to hold a large wedding this summer. Previously, the couple had an engagement on the Koru yacht with star guests.
Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.
The White House is planning significant budget cuts to the US National Science Foundation. It is expected to lay off 25-50% of the agency's engineering staff and reduce funding to $3 billion.
Meta's founder's fortune reached $248 billion due to a 17% increase in the company's shares. Meta's market value has increased to $1.78 trillion due to investment interest in AI development.
The Bezos Earth Fund stops supporting the Science Based Targets organization, which sets net zero standards. The decision is attributed to Bezos' desire to improve relations with Trump and avoid antitrust pressure.
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders attend Trump's inauguration. The ceremony was moved indoors at the Capitol due to freezing temperatures.
The Joint Committee of Congress has released a detailed schedule for Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. The ceremony will include an oath of office, a parade, and performances by famous artists.
Donald Trump's daughter chose an exclusive off-the-shoulder dress decorated with crystals and pearls. At an evening at the National Building Museum, she talked with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
In 2024, the wealth of billionaires grew by $5. 7 billion daily, reaching $15 trillion. According to Oxfam, five trillionaires may appear in the world within a decade, while 44% of the population lives in poverty.
In Washington, preparations are underway for the inauguration of the 47th President of the USA, Donald Trump. The ceremony will gather 250,000 guests, involve tech giants, and set a record for fundraising at $170 million.
Biden will not ban TikTok before the transfer of power to Trump. The newly elected president promised to keep the app, and TikTok's CEO will receive a VIP seat at the inauguration along with other tech leaders.
TikTok CEO Shou Ji Chu has received an invitation to Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. He will be present at the podium along with Musk, Zuckerberg, and Bezos ahead of a possible ban on the app in the US.
Blue Origin has successfully completed the first test launch of the 98-meter New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral. The rocket delivered a prototype satellite into orbit, demonstrating the potential for future lunar missions.
The cost of 10-year borrowing in the UK has reached its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. The government may be forced to resort to austerity due to high public debt service costs.
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin has postponed the debut orbital launch of its new 98-meter New Glenn rocket due to technical problems. The launch was planned to take place from Cape Canaveral, but after several delays, the mission was canceled.
The 500 richest people in the world have reached a combined capital of 10 trillion dollars. Ilon Musk is the leader with a fortune of 442.1 billion dollars, having increased it by 213 billion over the year.
Articles about Elon Musk received 1. 03 billion views, which is 120% more than in 2023. His figures are three times higher than the total traffic of nine other top CEOs.
Blue Origin successfully conducted a 24-second test of the seven main engines of the New Glenn rocket. The first launch of the super-heavy launch vehicle is expected no earlier than January 6.
Elon Musk's fortune is growing rapidly and is approaching the $500 billion mark. In 2024, he earned $245 billion thanks to the growth in the value of his companies' shares.
Sam Altman of OpenAI announced a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural fund. He was followed by Amazon and Meta, which also pledged $1 million each, despite previous conflicts with Trump.
Tech giants Amazon and Meta have each donated $1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund. The companies are seeking to establish relations with the future US president after years of tension.