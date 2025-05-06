$41.600.11
Publications
Exclusives
The Pulitzer Prize was awarded to artist Ann Telnaes for her censored cartoon, as well as articles about Trump and the tragedy over the abortion ban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

The New York Times and New Yorker received 7 Pulitzer Prizes for journalism. Noted were reports on the assassination attempt on Trump, the conflict in Sudan, and coverage of freedom of speech issues.

The Pulitzer Prize was awarded to artist Ann Telnaes for her censored cartoon, as well as articles about Trump and the tragedy over the abortion ban

The New York Times and the New Yorker together received 7 Pulitzer Prizes, and Marjorie Miller, who is on the board of the Pulitzer, presenting the 2025 laureates, drew attention to the problems with democracy.

UNN reports with reference to AP and the Pulitzer Prize website.

Details

The New York Times won four Pulitzer Prizes, and the New Yorker won three on Monday for journalism in 2024. The topics covered in the newspapers' materials touched on such topics as the US Army, the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump last summer, as well as the fentanyl crisis and the wave of opioid deaths in the US.

Also international topics:

In the category "Best International Report", the committee recognized the work of the newspaper "The New York Times" and its reporter Declan Walsh for covering the bloody conflict in Sudan, in particular the illegal gold trade and regional deals that underlie local clashes.

The Pulitzer Committee awarded Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha, a native of Gaza, in the "commentary" category for his work published in the New Yorker magazine about "the physical and emotional massacre in Gaza."

But not only that.

Freedom of the press and freedom of speech, the First Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees them, and therefore democracy itself. All this is problematic in the USA of the present time. Pulitzer Prize administrator Marjorie Miller, who presented the 2025 laureates at Columbia University yesterday, made a relevant warning.

She also emphasized the problem of wars in the world, noting that dismissals and financial difficulties threaten the present and the future, including journalists.

The Pulitzer Prize, the most prestigious award in American journalism, also recognized the work of the Washington Post editorial staff. It is about the "urgent" coverage of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13 during a rally in Pennsylvania.

More than 300 cases of violation of journalists' rights were recorded in Georgia in a year03.05.25, 18:39 • 4739 views

The Pulitzer Prize honored American cartoonist Ann Telnes. The jury praised her "fearlessness, which led to her dismissal from the news organization." Telnes resigned from WP in January after the news outlet refused to publish her editorial cartoon mocking tech executives, including Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, in the context of courting Trump.

Also, representatives of The Wall Street Journal editorial office won in the nomination "National Report".

"Pro Publica" won in the "Public Service" nomination, in particular for highlighting the tragedy of women who died due to the abortion ban.

Reference

The Pulitzer Prizes were established in 1917 to recognize outstanding achievements in print and online journalism, literature and musical composition in the United States. These awards are presented by Columbia University in New York.

The full list of winners is available at the link.

The Booker Prize has announced the shortlist, which includes 6 books: all authors are on the list for the first time08.04.25, 20:57 • 12919 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Jeff Bezos
Donald Trump
United States
Gaza Strip
Sudan
