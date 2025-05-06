The New York Times and the New Yorker together received 7 Pulitzer Prizes, and Marjorie Miller, who is on the board of the Pulitzer, presenting the 2025 laureates, drew attention to the problems with democracy.

The New York Times won four Pulitzer Prizes, and the New Yorker won three on Monday for journalism in 2024. The topics covered in the newspapers' materials touched on such topics as the US Army, the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump last summer, as well as the fentanyl crisis and the wave of opioid deaths in the US.

In the category "Best International Report", the committee recognized the work of the newspaper "The New York Times" and its reporter Declan Walsh for covering the bloody conflict in Sudan, in particular the illegal gold trade and regional deals that underlie local clashes.

The Pulitzer Committee awarded Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha, a native of Gaza, in the "commentary" category for his work published in the New Yorker magazine about "the physical and emotional massacre in Gaza."

Freedom of the press and freedom of speech, the First Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees them, and therefore democracy itself. All this is problematic in the USA of the present time. Pulitzer Prize administrator Marjorie Miller, who presented the 2025 laureates at Columbia University yesterday, made a relevant warning.

She also emphasized the problem of wars in the world, noting that dismissals and financial difficulties threaten the present and the future, including journalists.

The Pulitzer Prize, the most prestigious award in American journalism, also recognized the work of the Washington Post editorial staff. It is about the "urgent" coverage of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13 during a rally in Pennsylvania.

The Pulitzer Prize honored American cartoonist Ann Telnes. The jury praised her "fearlessness, which led to her dismissal from the news organization." Telnes resigned from WP in January after the news outlet refused to publish her editorial cartoon mocking tech executives, including Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, in the context of courting Trump.

Also, representatives of The Wall Street Journal editorial office won in the nomination "National Report".

"Pro Publica" won in the "Public Service" nomination, in particular for highlighting the tragedy of women who died due to the abortion ban.

The Pulitzer Prizes were established in 1917 to recognize outstanding achievements in print and online journalism, literature and musical composition in the United States. These awards are presented by Columbia University in New York.

The full list of winners is available at the link.

