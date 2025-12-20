$42.340.00
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1904 views

Special envoy of the Kremlin chief Kirill Dmitriev went to Miami to meet with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on Ukraine

Special envoy of the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, went to Miami to meet with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency, Dmitriev's post on the X social network.

On the way to Miami. While warmongers are trying with all their might to undermine the US peace plan for Ukraine, I remembered this video from my previous trip - light breaking through the storm clouds

- Dmitriev wrote under the published video on his X social network page.

According to Reuters, a Russian source stated that Dmitriev's meeting with Ukrainian negotiators is not foreseen.

Trilateral contacts with the Ukrainian side are not planned

- said the agency's interlocutor.

The meeting in Miami will follow talks in Berlin with Ukrainian and European officials, held by Witkoff and Kushner earlier this week in an attempt to reach an agreement on ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Also on Friday, they met with the head of the National Security Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, in Miami.

Recall

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that the Ukrainian delegation had completed a series of negotiations in the US with American and European partners. According to him, the parties agreed to continue joint work in the near future.

This weekend in Miami, a meeting is planned between American and Russian officials to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

