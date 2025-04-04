$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15704 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28670 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64762 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213806 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122604 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391886 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310760 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

An aviation brand with Ukrainian roots will launch three new flights to Chisinau

SkyUp Airlines is opening new European destinations from Chisinau. Promotional tickets from EUR 14.5 are available only on April 4 for flights until October 1, 2025.

Economy • April 4, 03:27 PM • 10660 views

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.

Economy • April 3, 12:25 PM • 8980 views

In Germany, 18-year-old Ukrainian football player Oleksandr Shvorak tragically died

A young graduate of the Kovel football club "Time", Oleksandr Shvorak, tragically died in Germany. According to unofficial data, the boy was killed in Berlin.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 06:00 PM • 21768 views

Legendary intelligence officer Olga Tverdokhlebova has died at the age of 102

Olga Tverdokhlebova, a veteran of the Second World War who went through it as part of a radio intelligence division, has passed away. She reached Berlin and even at the age of 101 dreamed of Ukraine's victory.

Society • March 24, 02:49 PM • 14122 views

Trump's policy amid his "turn to Moscow" is pushing allies to consider their own nuclear shield - FT

Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.

Politics • March 24, 07:57 AM • 31321 views

A historic vote will take place in Germany: military aid to Ukraine may receive new funding

The Bundestag will vote on amendments to the Basic Law to facilitate the financing of defense and military aid to Ukraine. They plan to allocate 4 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2025.

Politics • March 18, 08:38 AM • 26978 views

Macron: Russia's permission is not required for the deployment of troops in Ukraine

France, Great Britain and other countries can deploy several thousand military contingents in Ukraine to guarantee security after the ceasefire, even without Russia's consent.

War • March 17, 08:00 AM • 84527 views

Merz believes the altercation between Trump and Zelensky was “induced escalation”

Germany's likely future chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that the recent altercation between Trump and Zelensky was induced escalation by the US. Merz stated that the incident in the Oval Office was not spontaneous.

Politics • March 3, 02:06 PM • 52560 views

The world in blue and yellow colors: Ukrainians abroad took part in a rally in support of Ukraine

Thousands of Ukrainians around the world held rallies to mark the anniversary of the full-scale invasion. The Eiffel Tower and the Brandenburg Gate were lit up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine.

War • February 24, 09:58 PM • 34438 views

Merz announces date of formation of new German government

The winner of the Bundestag elections, Friedrich Merz, intends to form a new federal government by April 20. The CDU leader, whose party received 29% of the vote, is ready to negotiate with all parties in the democratic center.

Politics • February 24, 12:50 AM • 28266 views

Germany, elections to the Bundestag: Scholz concedes election defeat, congratulates Merz on victory

Olaf Scholz acknowledged the SPD's historic defeat in the federal elections and welcomed Friedrich Merz's victory. The CDU/CSU won, and the AfD significantly improved its results.

News of the World • February 23, 07:17 PM • 26417 views

Record turnout at the early elections in Germany: 52% of voters by noon

The 2025 Bundestag snap elections recorded a high voter turnout of 52% by mid-day. Four candidates are running for chancellor, including incumbent Prime Minister Scholz.

News of the World • February 23, 04:17 PM • 30141 views

Attack on the territory of the Holocaust memorial in Berlin: the victim was seriously stabbed

An unknown person attacked a man with a knife at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, and the suspect was detained near the crime scene.

News of the World • February 21, 08:51 PM • 26444 views

Germany starts construction of a new air defense system Arrow 3

The Bundeswehr has begun construction of the Arrow 3 missile defense system at the Holzdorf air base. The system will be able to destroy missiles at an altitude of up to 100 km and is expected to be fully operational by 2030.

War • February 20, 03:26 PM • 71679 views

Mass protests in Germany: tens of thousands of people join actions against the ‘shift to the right’

Mass protests against right-wing extremism and the AfD party took place in German cities. In Berlin, the number of protesters reached 30-38 thousand people.

News of the World • February 16, 03:54 PM • 53722 views

First “Unity Hub” for Ukrainians to be opened in Berlin

The first Unity Hub will be opened in Berlin to support Ukrainians abroad. The project will provide counseling, integration, cultural and educational assistance to Ukrainian citizens.

Society • February 15, 06:29 PM • 50888 views

Leader of Germany's far-right AfD party secretly met with Chinese ambassador - media

Alice Weidel, the leader of the German AfD party, regularly held private meetings with Chinese Ambassador Wu Keng. The meetings took place at his residence and coincided with the period of the AfD spy scandal.

News of the World • February 15, 05:00 PM • 34874 views

Ukraine's DIU exposes Russian fakes about “Ukrainian preparation of attacks on Russian opposition”

GUR representative Andriy Yusov called the statements of the Russian SVR about Ukraine's preparations for attacks on oppositionists a primitive attempt to create an alibi. Russia is trying to justify future special operations on the territory of third countries.

War • February 14, 01:37 PM • 24359 views

Snowfall and cold snap: Cyclone Max is approaching Germany

Cyclone Max will bring snowfall to the northern and eastern regions of Germany. In the south, rains are expected with temperatures up to +10°C, which will later level off across the country to -1...+6°C.

News of the World • February 13, 08:57 AM • 41725 views

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival starts: main films and Ukraine's participation

The 75th Berlin Film Festival will screen the Ukrainian film Time Tape about schools during the war. The 19 films in competition also include new works by Richard Linklater and Lucille Hadzihalilovic.

Culture • February 13, 07:01 AM • 142283 views

German activists declare victory in case against X Mask

A Berlin court has ordered X (Twitter) to provide access to data on the dissemination of information before the German elections. Activists will be able to track potential disinformation and its impact on the February 23 vote.

News of the World • February 7, 07:02 PM • 29756 views

A center for the return of Ukrainian refugees may appear in Prague by June

A Unity Hub center may appear in Prague by June to help Ukrainian refugees return home. The project will be jointly funded by Ukraine, the Czech Interior Ministry and the EU.

Society • February 6, 02:14 PM • 67376 views

German activists sue X for hiding data on election influence

Two human rights organizations have filed a lawsuit against X in a Berlin court for failing to provide access to disinformation data. The activists claim that the platform violates EU law ahead of the German elections.

News of the World • February 5, 06:45 PM • 34222 views

German agency uses photos of injured Ukrainians to advertise Russian media. Kyiv demands an apology

The German agency Lure used photos of Ukrainians affected by the war in an advertising campaign for the Russian media outlet Meduza. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands that the content be removed and that Ukrainians whose grief was exploited apologize.

War • February 1, 04:54 PM • 42679 views

German Parliament rejects Merz's migration bill: what's going on

The German parliament voted against toughening migration laws proposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far-right, which caused massive protests in the country.

News of the World • February 1, 12:47 AM • 101812 views

France considers sending troops to Greenland - media

Denmark turned to France for help because of concerns about US territorial claims to Greenland. The French Foreign Minister confirmed his readiness to provide military support at Denmark's request.

News of the World • January 28, 03:58 PM • 30258 views

Musk calls to “turn the page” on the Holocaust: Germany and the world's reaction

Elon Musk said at an AfD party event that Germany should “turn the page” on the Nazi past. Jewish organizations and German politicians strongly condemned this statement on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

News of the World • January 28, 08:09 AM • 53330 views

Zelensky and Stubb in Davos: Finland prepares 27th aid package for Ukraine

The President of Ukraine met with the President of Finland at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed strengthening defense capabilities, security guarantees and a new military aid package.

War • January 22, 03:45 AM • 34675 views

Zelenskyy sent a message to European countries: you cannot buy gas from Moscow and expect security guarantees from the Americans

The President of Ukraine called on Europe to abandon Russian gas and strengthen its energy independence. He also emphasized the importance of the EU's technological development and strengthening the continent's security.

Economy • January 21, 02:43 PM • 62296 views

Agrarian Davos: MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin

MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin.

Business News • January 21, 01:00 PM • 73137 views