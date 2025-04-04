SkyUp Airlines is opening new European destinations from Chisinau. Promotional tickets from EUR 14.5 are available only on April 4 for flights until October 1, 2025.
France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.
A young graduate of the Kovel football club "Time", Oleksandr Shvorak, tragically died in Germany. According to unofficial data, the boy was killed in Berlin.
Olga Tverdokhlebova, a veteran of the Second World War who went through it as part of a radio intelligence division, has passed away. She reached Berlin and even at the age of 101 dreamed of Ukraine's victory.
Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.
The Bundestag will vote on amendments to the Basic Law to facilitate the financing of defense and military aid to Ukraine. They plan to allocate 4 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2025.
France, Great Britain and other countries can deploy several thousand military contingents in Ukraine to guarantee security after the ceasefire, even without Russia's consent.
Germany's likely future chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that the recent altercation between Trump and Zelensky was induced escalation by the US. Merz stated that the incident in the Oval Office was not spontaneous.
Thousands of Ukrainians around the world held rallies to mark the anniversary of the full-scale invasion. The Eiffel Tower and the Brandenburg Gate were lit up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine.
The winner of the Bundestag elections, Friedrich Merz, intends to form a new federal government by April 20. The CDU leader, whose party received 29% of the vote, is ready to negotiate with all parties in the democratic center.
Olaf Scholz acknowledged the SPD's historic defeat in the federal elections and welcomed Friedrich Merz's victory. The CDU/CSU won, and the AfD significantly improved its results.
The 2025 Bundestag snap elections recorded a high voter turnout of 52% by mid-day. Four candidates are running for chancellor, including incumbent Prime Minister Scholz.
An unknown person attacked a man with a knife at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, and the suspect was detained near the crime scene.
The Bundeswehr has begun construction of the Arrow 3 missile defense system at the Holzdorf air base. The system will be able to destroy missiles at an altitude of up to 100 km and is expected to be fully operational by 2030.
Mass protests against right-wing extremism and the AfD party took place in German cities. In Berlin, the number of protesters reached 30-38 thousand people.
The first Unity Hub will be opened in Berlin to support Ukrainians abroad. The project will provide counseling, integration, cultural and educational assistance to Ukrainian citizens.
Alice Weidel, the leader of the German AfD party, regularly held private meetings with Chinese Ambassador Wu Keng. The meetings took place at his residence and coincided with the period of the AfD spy scandal.
GUR representative Andriy Yusov called the statements of the Russian SVR about Ukraine's preparations for attacks on oppositionists a primitive attempt to create an alibi. Russia is trying to justify future special operations on the territory of third countries.
Cyclone Max will bring snowfall to the northern and eastern regions of Germany. In the south, rains are expected with temperatures up to +10°C, which will later level off across the country to -1...+6°C.
The 75th Berlin Film Festival will screen the Ukrainian film Time Tape about schools during the war. The 19 films in competition also include new works by Richard Linklater and Lucille Hadzihalilovic.
A Berlin court has ordered X (Twitter) to provide access to data on the dissemination of information before the German elections. Activists will be able to track potential disinformation and its impact on the February 23 vote.
A Unity Hub center may appear in Prague by June to help Ukrainian refugees return home. The project will be jointly funded by Ukraine, the Czech Interior Ministry and the EU.
Two human rights organizations have filed a lawsuit against X in a Berlin court for failing to provide access to disinformation data. The activists claim that the platform violates EU law ahead of the German elections.
The German agency Lure used photos of Ukrainians affected by the war in an advertising campaign for the Russian media outlet Meduza. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands that the content be removed and that Ukrainians whose grief was exploited apologize.
The German parliament voted against toughening migration laws proposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far-right, which caused massive protests in the country.
Denmark turned to France for help because of concerns about US territorial claims to Greenland. The French Foreign Minister confirmed his readiness to provide military support at Denmark's request.
Elon Musk said at an AfD party event that Germany should “turn the page” on the Nazi past. Jewish organizations and German politicians strongly condemned this statement on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
The President of Ukraine met with the President of Finland at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed strengthening defense capabilities, security guarantees and a new military aid package.
The President of Ukraine called on Europe to abandon Russian gas and strengthen its energy independence. He also emphasized the importance of the EU's technological development and strengthening the continent's security.
MHP represented Ukraine at the international exhibition Grüne Woche in Berlin.