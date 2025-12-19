$42.340.00
The Diplomat

Europe joins: Merz sends advisor to Miami for peace talks - dpa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1608 views

German Chancellor's advisor on Ukraine, Günther Sautter, is heading to Florida for talks between the US and Russia. The talks concern a peaceful settlement of the war, where the US's 20-point plan will be discussed.

Europe joins: Merz sends advisor to Miami for peace talks - dpa

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is sending his advisor on Ukraine, Günther Sautter, to Florida for talks between the US and Russia on a peaceful settlement of the war, dpa reported on Friday, citing government sources, writes UNN.

Details

As stated, it is unclear whether and in what format the foreign policy advisor to the German Chancellor will participate in the talks scheduled for this weekend. Dpa sources said that a separate meeting with the Russian side was not planned.

Sautter played a key role in preparing and shaping the talks between Europeans, the United States and Ukraine in Berlin last Sunday and Monday, the publication notes.

There, the 20-point US plan, which is supposed to lead to a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine after almost four years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, was finalized. In particular, "progress was made on security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire, but there was no movement on possible territorial concessions of Ukraine to Russia," the publication writes.

In Miami, representatives of the US government and the Kremlin are now to meet for further talks on the plan. A further meeting between the US and Ukraine is also expected.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian negotiators have already left for the US.

On Friday and Saturday, our team will be in the US, he said.

Julia Shramko

