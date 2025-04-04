Pantsir missile system

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15612 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28426 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64665 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213648 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122519 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391789 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310662 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213729 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244211 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255092 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131730 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213648 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391789 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254276 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310662 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3036 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14117 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45290 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72083 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57178 views
News by theme

In occupied Crimea, it roared: enemy air defense systems and radar stations, vessels and a helicopter were hit - video of the DIU

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine inflicted devastating strikes on enemy radar stations, air defense systems, ships, and a Mi-8 helicopter in Crimea. The operation was successful in dismantling the occupiers' military equipment.

War • March 19, 06:39 AM • 19075 views

No longer a fortress: remnants of Russian air defense systems missiles discovered in Moscow districts after appearance of unknown drones - CCD

The Moscow region was attacked by unknown drones. Remains of air defense missiles were found in residential areas. Russia has lost many radar stations and launchers, but even this does not save Moscow.

War • March 14, 11:02 AM • 16157 views

Azerbaijani plane that crashed in December was shot down by Russian missile - media

The AZAL plane that crashed near Aktau was shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S missile. The Azerbaijani side has a fragment of the missile, confirmed by international expertise.

News of the World • February 4, 07:55 PM • 27962 views

Saudi Arabia buys russian military equipment worth more than 2 billion euros

Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with the terrorist country to supply 39 Pantsir-S1M systems and other military equipment. The first deliveries took place in 2023, after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

News of the World • January 24, 10:16 PM • 32802 views

Military microelectronics plant “Kremniy” attacked for the third time in Bryansk, Russia, its work suspended - NSDC CCD

In Bryansk, the Kremniy plant, which produces microelectronics for Russian missiles and air defense systems, was attacked again. After a nighttime drone attack, the company suspended operations.

War • January 24, 09:17 AM • 31001 views

“Cotton” in the Bryansk region: the CPD hinted that the Silicon plant is also noisy

Explosions have occurred at the Russian Kremniy plant in Bryansk, which produces microelectronics for missile systems. An attack was also reported on the Bryansk Chemical Plant, which produces gunpowder and explosives.

War • January 13, 08:57 PM • 29679 views

Russian air defense is not able to protect strategic objects of the Russian Federation, except for Putin's residence and Moscow - NSDC CCD

The head of the CCD stated that Russian air defense is ineffective in protecting strategic facilities. The Russian Federation conceals the real losses of air defense systems, including S300/S400 and Pantsir-S1.

War • January 11, 10:36 AM • 55884 views

Serbia's largest airline suspends flights to a number of Russian cities

Air Serbia has been canceling flights from Belgrade to Kazan and Sochi since late January. This is the sixth airline to restrict flights to Russia after the downing of an Azerbaijani plane in Kazakhstan.

Announcements • January 5, 03:36 AM • 52563 views

Budanov on the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines airliner: it was shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S1

Azerbaijan Airlines flight JS-8432 was shot down by the Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system over Russian territory. According to sources, after the missile hit, the plane was not allowed to make an emergency landing in Russia.

News of the World • December 27, 06:46 AM • 14892 views

Russian Federation says Ukraine attacked Taganrog with ATACMS missiles

Ukraine has struck six US ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in Taganrog. According to the russian defence ministry, two missiles were shot down, the rest were deflected, and there were casualties among the personnel.

War • December 11, 04:13 PM • 20288 views

Shutting down key facilities: guerrillas discover Pantsir S-1 system in occupied Sevastopol

ATES scouts found the Pantsyr S-1 air defense system in the Kamysheva and Kozacha bays of occupied Sevastopol. The system protects an oil depot, a dolphin base, ammunition depots and other military facilities.

War • November 18, 07:38 PM • 25026 views

One of the largest military microelectronics plants in Russia suspends operations after drone attack

Russia's Kremniy EL plant in Bryansk has stopped production after a nighttime drone attack. The infrastructure was damaged, 300 employees were evacuated, and problems with equipment recovery arose.

War • October 21, 04:52 PM • 23478 views

Drone attack reported in Bryansk in Russia: plant producing parts for Iskanders was under attack

At night, drones attacked the Kremniy EL plant in Bryansk, one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. The plant produces parts for Iskander missile systems and Pantsyr air defense systems.

War • October 19, 06:30 AM • 35620 views

ATES guerrillas discover Pantsir-S1 complex on the outskirts of Moscow

The pro-Ukrainian movement ATESH has discovered the location of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system on the outskirts of Moscow. The complex protects key facilities from attacks by drones, aircraft and cruise missiles after Russia's defense has been strengthened.

War • October 14, 10:13 AM • 12752 views

Burning for the second day: satellite photos of the Russian oil terminal in Feodosia attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have appeared

The first satellite images of the fire at the oil depot in the occupied port of Feodosia have been released. The Pantsir-S1 air defense system was not damaged, although it was located near the burning tanks.

War • October 8, 01:28 PM • 13239 views

russia has again stepped up its attempts to protect the Kerch Bridge

Satellite imagery shows that Russia is installing new barriers and air defense systems near the Kerch Bridge in an effort to protect the bridge from attacks by Ukrainian naval and airborne drones.

War • October 2, 09:40 AM • 13201 views

Occupants build towers for air defense systems along the Crimean bridge - Crisis Group

On the island of Tuzla near the Kerch Bridge, Russians are installing metal towers with Pantsir-S1M air defense systems. The 30-35 meter high towers are placed on both sides of the bridge to create a security dome.

War • September 22, 04:19 PM • 34539 views

“Pantsir” air defense system discovered in Voronezh - guerrillas of the ‘Atesh’ movement

Partisans of the ATES movement have discovered the deployment of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Voronezh. Agents are collecting information about the locations of combat duty and recording the activity of air defense systems in the city and its surroundings.

War • August 16, 03:02 PM • 24543 views

Russia claims to have "intercepted" 5 drones over the Black Sea, with public reports of a possible Pantsyr being hit

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the interception of 5 drones over the Black Sea. In Kerch, according to local sources, a Pantsir-S1 air defense system could have been hit, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily suspended.

War • August 16, 06:04 AM • 18263 views

Drone vs. stick: Special Forces officers show how they shot down a Russian UAV

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attempted to shoot down an occupier's reconnaissance drone by attaching a stick to their own drone. The video of the attempt to shoot down the Russian Supercam was posted on the Ukrainian Special Forces' Telegram channel.

War • July 24, 07:22 PM • 36067 views

The "Pantsir" was spotted near Putin's residence in Valdai: Media show satellite image

In March 2024, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system was installed on a tower near the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Valdai, which is visible on Google maps.

News of the World • July 15, 05:27 PM • 18969 views

Aviation and Missile Forces of the Defense Forces conducted 12 strikes against the enemy - General Staff

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted 12 attacks on enemy positions, hitting 4 artillery systems, 2 electronic warfare/radar stations and 1 Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile system.

War • July 14, 05:20 AM • 43807 views

GUR and SBU worked on military airfield, oil refinery and power substation in Russia - source

A joint operation by Ukrainian special services caused explosions and fires at a Russian military airfield, a power substation, and an oil depot in various regions of Russia.

War • July 9, 10:37 AM • 21223 views

SBU Special Forces defeat 8 Russian air defense systems

SBU Special Forces managed to destroy 8 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, including 4 TOR-M2, 3 Pantsyr-S1 and 1 BUK anti-aircraft missile system.

War • June 29, 09:35 AM • 30958 views

At night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles, damaging two ferries and significantly undermining Russian military logistics in the occupied Crimea.

War • May 30, 05:34 PM • 26968 views

In the occupied Crimea, Russians are increasingly shooting down their own aircraft - ATESH

Due to constant Ukrainian air attacks, Russian air defense units are increasingly panicking and shooting down their own planes. The guerrillas found out that the command ordered them to shoot down any threat, despite problems with the system of detecting and recognizing friend-or-foe targets.

War • April 16, 09:15 AM • 34409 views

After the Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, Belarus urgently deployed air defense to protect oil depots

After the Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, Belarus urgently strengthened the security of its own oil depots by redeploying air defense units that usually protect nuclear power plants.

War • April 15, 03:58 PM • 19479 views

Partisan Russian soldiers disappear en masse in Kherson region

Russian soldiers are deserting en masse and disappearing in the occupied Kherson region of Ukraine, partisans report.

War • April 11, 01:53 PM • 26006 views

"Pantsir S1" air defense system was discovered in Tula and moved to the city for enhanced protection of the oil depot - ATESH

russian air defense systems deployed in Tula to protect a local oil depot were discovered by Ukrainian partisans.

War • April 10, 12:22 PM • 21553 views

After Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries, russia strengthens air defense at oil depot in tula - ATESH

Following a recent attack by Ukrainian drones on refinery complexes, russia is stepping up its air defense at the tula oil storage facility, deploying the Pantsyr C1 system to protect the city's industrial infrastructure.

War • April 8, 11:39 AM • 18500 views