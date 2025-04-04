Pantsir missile system

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine inflicted devastating strikes on enemy radar stations, air defense systems, ships, and a Mi-8 helicopter in Crimea. The operation was successful in dismantling the occupiers' military equipment.
The Moscow region was attacked by unknown drones. Remains of air defense missiles were found in residential areas. Russia has lost many radar stations and launchers, but even this does not save Moscow.
The AZAL plane that crashed near Aktau was shot down by a Russian Pantsir-S missile. The Azerbaijani side has a fragment of the missile, confirmed by international expertise.
Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with the terrorist country to supply 39 Pantsir-S1M systems and other military equipment. The first deliveries took place in 2023, after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In Bryansk, the Kremniy plant, which produces microelectronics for Russian missiles and air defense systems, was attacked again. After a nighttime drone attack, the company suspended operations.
Explosions have occurred at the Russian Kremniy plant in Bryansk, which produces microelectronics for missile systems. An attack was also reported on the Bryansk Chemical Plant, which produces gunpowder and explosives.
The head of the CCD stated that Russian air defense is ineffective in protecting strategic facilities. The Russian Federation conceals the real losses of air defense systems, including S300/S400 and Pantsir-S1.
Air Serbia has been canceling flights from Belgrade to Kazan and Sochi since late January. This is the sixth airline to restrict flights to Russia after the downing of an Azerbaijani plane in Kazakhstan.
Azerbaijan Airlines flight JS-8432 was shot down by the Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system over Russian territory. According to sources, after the missile hit, the plane was not allowed to make an emergency landing in Russia.
Ukraine has struck six US ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in Taganrog. According to the russian defence ministry, two missiles were shot down, the rest were deflected, and there were casualties among the personnel.
ATES scouts found the Pantsyr S-1 air defense system in the Kamysheva and Kozacha bays of occupied Sevastopol. The system protects an oil depot, a dolphin base, ammunition depots and other military facilities.
Russia's Kremniy EL plant in Bryansk has stopped production after a nighttime drone attack. The infrastructure was damaged, 300 employees were evacuated, and problems with equipment recovery arose.
At night, drones attacked the Kremniy EL plant in Bryansk, one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. The plant produces parts for Iskander missile systems and Pantsyr air defense systems.
The pro-Ukrainian movement ATESH has discovered the location of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system on the outskirts of Moscow. The complex protects key facilities from attacks by drones, aircraft and cruise missiles after Russia's defense has been strengthened.
The first satellite images of the fire at the oil depot in the occupied port of Feodosia have been released. The Pantsir-S1 air defense system was not damaged, although it was located near the burning tanks.
Satellite imagery shows that Russia is installing new barriers and air defense systems near the Kerch Bridge in an effort to protect the bridge from attacks by Ukrainian naval and airborne drones.
On the island of Tuzla near the Kerch Bridge, Russians are installing metal towers with Pantsir-S1M air defense systems. The 30-35 meter high towers are placed on both sides of the bridge to create a security dome.
Partisans of the ATES movement have discovered the deployment of the Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Voronezh. Agents are collecting information about the locations of combat duty and recording the activity of air defense systems in the city and its surroundings.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported the interception of 5 drones over the Black Sea. In Kerch, according to local sources, a Pantsir-S1 air defense system could have been hit, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily suspended.
Soldiers of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attempted to shoot down an occupier's reconnaissance drone by attaching a stick to their own drone. The video of the attempt to shoot down the Russian Supercam was posted on the Ukrainian Special Forces' Telegram channel.
In March 2024, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system was installed on a tower near the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Valdai, which is visible on Google maps.
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted 12 attacks on enemy positions, hitting 4 artillery systems, 2 electronic warfare/radar stations and 1 Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile system.
A joint operation by Ukrainian special services caused explosions and fires at a Russian military airfield, a power substation, and an oil depot in various regions of Russia.
SBU Special Forces managed to destroy 8 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, including 4 TOR-M2, 3 Pantsyr-S1 and 1 BUK anti-aircraft missile system.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles, damaging two ferries and significantly undermining Russian military logistics in the occupied Crimea.
Due to constant Ukrainian air attacks, Russian air defense units are increasingly panicking and shooting down their own planes. The guerrillas found out that the command ordered them to shoot down any threat, despite problems with the system of detecting and recognizing friend-or-foe targets.
After the Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, Belarus urgently strengthened the security of its own oil depots by redeploying air defense units that usually protect nuclear power plants.
Russian soldiers are deserting en masse and disappearing in the occupied Kherson region of Ukraine, partisans report.
russian air defense systems deployed in Tula to protect a local oil depot were discovered by Ukrainian partisans.
Following a recent attack by Ukrainian drones on refinery complexes, russia is stepping up its air defense at the tula oil storage facility, deploying the Pantsyr C1 system to protect the city's industrial infrastructure.