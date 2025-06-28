SBU attacked occupied Crimea with drones: enemy Pantsir-S1 system and three helicopters destroyed

The Security Service of Ukraine inflicted another painful blow on the occupiers. This time, on the night of June 27-28, drones of the Ukrainian special service attacked the Kirovsk military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, UNN reports.

Details

According to the SSU, fire damage was inflicted on locations of airborne components, air defense systems, ammunition storage depots, as well as enemy reconnaissance and attack UAVs.

Available data indicates the destruction of multi-purpose and attack helicopters Mi-8, Mi-26, and Mi-28, as well as the Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile-gun system, the report states.

Throughout the night, secondary detonation occurred at the enemy airfield, the Security Service added.

The SSU emphasized that they are systematically working to reduce Russia's capabilities to carry out air-bomb attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

The occupiers must realize that their expensive military equipment and ammunition are not protected anywhere: neither on the combat line, nor in the temporarily occupied territories, nor deep in the enemy's rear, the report states.

The SBU Special Operations Center has destroyed Russian equipment worth over $5.5 billion since the full-scale invasion