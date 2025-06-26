$41.660.13
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
The SBU Special Operations Center has destroyed Russian equipment worth over $5.5 billion since the full-scale invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

President Zelenskyy congratulated the SBU 'A' Special Operations Center on its anniversary, noting the destruction of Russian military equipment worth over $5.5 billion. The unit consistently ranks among the top three most effective in Ukraine.

The SBU Special Operations Center has destroyed Russian equipment worth over $5.5 billion since the full-scale invasion

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the soldiers of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" on the 31st anniversary of the unit's creation and awarded them state honors. The President emphasized that SBU special forces are consistently among the top three most effective units of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine in terms of destroyed equipment, with over $5.5 billion worth of equipment destroyed, as reported by UNN.

Only on your account and only during the full-scale invasion, the full-scale defense of our state, there is already more than $5.5 billion worth of destroyed Russian military equipment – tanks, combat vehicles, electronic warfare systems, and other equipment, and this is without taking into account the results of your "Spiderweb" operation. The special forces of the Security Service are consistently among the top three most effective units of our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine in terms of destroyed equipment and enemy 

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

On June 23, the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine celebrated its 31st anniversary. SBU Head Vasyl congratulated the special unit's fighters, noting that it is deservedly considered one of the most effective among the Defense Forces.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
