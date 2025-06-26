The SBU Special Operations Center has destroyed Russian equipment worth over $5.5 billion since the full-scale invasion

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the soldiers of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" on the 31st anniversary of the unit's creation and awarded them state honors. The President emphasized that SBU special forces are consistently among the top three most effective units of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine in terms of destroyed equipment, with over $5.5 billion worth of equipment destroyed, as reported by UNN.

Only on your account and only during the full-scale invasion, the full-scale defense of our state, there is already more than $5.5 billion worth of destroyed Russian military equipment – tanks, combat vehicles, electronic warfare systems, and other equipment, and this is without taking into account the results of your "Spiderweb" operation. The special forces of the Security Service are consistently among the top three most effective units of our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine in terms of destroyed equipment and enemy - said Zelenskyy.

On June 23, the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine celebrated its 31st anniversary. SBU Head Vasyl congratulated the special unit's fighters, noting that it is deservedly considered one of the most effective among the Defense Forces.