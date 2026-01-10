Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reacted

US President Donald Trump has stated that he will accept the Nobel Peace Prize if this year's laureate, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, offers it to him during a meeting next week. The Washington Post reports this, according to UNN.

"I understand she's coming next week, and I look forward to meeting her," Trump said, adding that he heard Machado wants to give him the award and that it would be a "great honor."

At the same time, the Nobel Committee stated: "Once the Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, divided, or transferred to others. The decision is final and remains in effect forever."

The publication notes that the US and Venezuela have taken the first steps towards restoring diplomatic relations. According to a statement from the Venezuelan government, a delegation of Venezuelan diplomats is expected to arrive in Washington in the coming days. And on Friday, diplomatic and security personnel from the US Unit for Venezuela Affairs, including Chargé d'Affaires John McNamara, traveled to Caracas, as reported by a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity about staffing changes in the evolving security situation.

Donald Trump did not support Corina Machado's candidacy for the presidency of Venezuela, stating that she "lacks support." Machado's associates were surprised by Trump's comment, who, they said, expected her to decline the Nobel Prize in his favor.