Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reacted

11:45 AM • 4842 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
08:55 AM • 12193 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 14781 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 14259 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 16847 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 25482 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 45808 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 36855 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 36024 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 29508 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Superman comic stolen from Nicolas Cage sells for record $15 millionJanuary 10, 04:40 AM • 17588 views
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressureJanuary 10, 05:29 AM • 36374 views
Mass protests expected in US over killing of woman by ICE agentsJanuary 10, 06:32 AM • 7898 views
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against KyivJanuary 10, 07:48 AM • 14263 views
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation10:56 AM • 7636 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 75423 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 102829 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 75165 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 96620 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 108626 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
J. D. Vance
Ali Khamenei
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideo01:08 PM • 1760 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 66493 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 68336 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 89170 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 107251 views
Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Donald Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. The Nobel Committee noted that the prize cannot be canceled or transferred.

Trump said he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado: the Committee reacted

US President Donald Trump has stated that he will accept the Nobel Peace Prize if this year's laureate, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, offers it to him during a meeting next week. The Washington Post reports this, according to UNN.

Details

"I understand she's coming next week, and I look forward to meeting her," Trump said, adding that he heard Machado wants to give him the award and that it would be a "great honor."

At the same time, the Nobel Committee stated: "Once the Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, divided, or transferred to others. The decision is final and remains in effect forever."

The publication notes that the US and Venezuela have taken the first steps towards restoring diplomatic relations. According to a statement from the Venezuelan government, a delegation of Venezuelan diplomats is expected to arrive in Washington in the coming days. And on Friday, diplomatic and security personnel from the US Unit for Venezuela Affairs, including Chargé d'Affaires John McNamara, traveled to Caracas, as reported by a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity about staffing changes in the evolving security situation.

Recall

Donald Trump did not support Corina Machado's candidacy for the presidency of Venezuela, stating that she "lacks support." Machado's associates were surprised by Trump's comment, who, they said, expected her to decline the Nobel Prize in his favor.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
The Washington Post
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States