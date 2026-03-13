Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 18692 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 48151 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 45195 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 66985 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 36155 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 24375 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 19856 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23527 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40328 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 50246 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
47%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia earns an additional $150 million per day from oil – FTMarch 12, 11:01 PM • 4680 views
Explosions heard in Crimea and Sevastopol, air defense active and internet down - monitorsMarch 12, 11:18 PM • 7656 views
The Sahara Desert in Algeria was covered in snow due to an anomalous drop in temperaturePhotoMarch 12, 11:40 PM • 6444 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from LeonardoMarch 12, 11:58 PM • 32819 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 7154 views
Publications
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 7164 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 66985 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 39634 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 35081 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 63664 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ali Khamenei
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 21445 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 21480 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 19979 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 36074 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 54859 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
TikTok

Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7172 views

The capital will host performances of Kaidash's Family and Natalka Poltavka, a silent film screening, and a space show. The events will take place in "Krakow", the Small Opera, and the planetarium.

Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15

This weekend, Kyiv will host many cultural events for art, cinema, and science enthusiasts. UNN has compiled a top 5 interesting events for an exciting and engaging weekend.

Details

Planet Earth: From Birth to the Dawn of Humanity + Journey Through the Constellations (classical program)

Where? - Kyiv, Velyka Vasylkivska Street, 57/3.

When? - March 15.

About the event: Have you ever wondered what Earth was like billions of years ago? During this event, visitors will embark on a fascinating journey into the distant past, to the moment of our planet's birth. Guests will learn how Earth transformed from a hot and unstable young planet to a world where life, and eventually humans, appeared. Participants will be able to "experience" the extreme conditions of different eras: from the hellish heat of Earth's first millions of years to the harsh frosts of the ice age. The event will also tell about prehistoric creatures that inhabited the planet long before humans appeared, and how ice, fire, and constant evolutionary processes gradually shaped the world we live in today.

Silent Film in Jazz "The Kid"

Where? - Kyiv, Kyiv Cultural Cluster "Krakiv", Rusanivska Embankment, 12.

When? - March 15, 4:00 PM.

About the event: Viewers are invited to a special film evening featuring a screening of Charlie Chaplin's legendary silent film "The Kid." The film will be shown accompanied by live music and piano improvisations that will sound along with the film's frames. The musical accompaniment for this evening will be created by pianist and composer Illia Yeresko. The Ukrainian musician is known for his subtle sense of melody and author's approach to performance, which allows for a new perception of familiar works.

The plot centers on the story of a Tramp who finds an abandoned infant and takes him under his care. The film combines comedy, drama, and social themes, telling a touching story about humanity and care.

Play "Kaidash's Family"

Where? - Kyiv, Mala Opera, Degtyarivska St., 5.

When? - March 14 - April 3.

About the event: A dynamic, satirical comedy that combines a classic plot with a modern stage presentation. At the heart of the story is the pursuit of profit, attempts to outwit fate, and the desire to get everything at once – themes that remain relevant at all times.

The play is distinguished by its fast pace, sharp humor, and unexpected plot twists. Live music and emotional acting make a familiar story a vivid stage performance that makes you not only laugh but also ponder whether deception can truly lead to happiness, and the organizers promise an emotionally charged finale that will not leave any viewer indifferent.

Italian comedy "The Madman". Play

Where? - Kyiv, Kyiv Cultural Cluster "Krakiv", Rusanivska Embankment, 12.

When? - March 14 at 5:00 PM.

About the event: The plot centers on a man with a mania for transformation who accidentally ends up in a police station. He dreams most of all of playing the role of a judge, and fate seems to offer him a chance: a cassation court judge is due to arrive at this very station for an inspection.

Seizing the opportunity, the hero decides to implement his crazy idea. However, it quickly becomes clear that strange things are happening at the station: cases are being falsified, suspects are being intimidated, and people are "falling" out of windows under mysterious circumstances.

This is a satirical comedy with Italian temperament, full of absurd humor and unexpected twists. The story, inspired by real events, ridicules bureaucracy, abuse of power, and human weaknesses.

Opera based on Ivan Kotlyarevsky's play "Natalka Poltavka"

Where? - Kyiv, Volodymyrska St., 50, National Opera of Ukraine named after T. H. Shevchenko.

When? - March 14 at 3:00 PM.

About the event: The story of a girl, Natalka, who, along with her mother, lives in poverty after moving from Poltava to a village. Her beloved Petro went to work and has not sent any news for a long time. Meanwhile, a wealthy but much older Vozny proposes to Natalka. The girl faces a difficult choice: to remain faithful to love or to agree to marriage for her mother's well-being.

The opera combines a lyrical story with humor and vibrant Ukrainian flavor. The production is distinguished by folk songs, dances, and lively emotionality, which makes this work one of the most famous in the classical Ukrainian repertoire.

Alla Kiosak

CultureKyivPublications
Village
Musician
Director
Film
Marriage
Kyiv