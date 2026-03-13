Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15

This weekend, Kyiv will host many cultural events for art, cinema, and science enthusiasts. UNN has compiled a top 5 interesting events for an exciting and engaging weekend.

Details

Planet Earth: From Birth to the Dawn of Humanity + Journey Through the Constellations (classical program)

Where? - Kyiv, Velyka Vasylkivska Street, 57/3.

When? - March 15.

About the event: Have you ever wondered what Earth was like billions of years ago? During this event, visitors will embark on a fascinating journey into the distant past, to the moment of our planet's birth. Guests will learn how Earth transformed from a hot and unstable young planet to a world where life, and eventually humans, appeared. Participants will be able to "experience" the extreme conditions of different eras: from the hellish heat of Earth's first millions of years to the harsh frosts of the ice age. The event will also tell about prehistoric creatures that inhabited the planet long before humans appeared, and how ice, fire, and constant evolutionary processes gradually shaped the world we live in today.

Silent Film in Jazz "The Kid"

Where? - Kyiv, Kyiv Cultural Cluster "Krakiv", Rusanivska Embankment, 12.

When? - March 15, 4:00 PM.

About the event: Viewers are invited to a special film evening featuring a screening of Charlie Chaplin's legendary silent film "The Kid." The film will be shown accompanied by live music and piano improvisations that will sound along with the film's frames. The musical accompaniment for this evening will be created by pianist and composer Illia Yeresko. The Ukrainian musician is known for his subtle sense of melody and author's approach to performance, which allows for a new perception of familiar works.

The plot centers on the story of a Tramp who finds an abandoned infant and takes him under his care. The film combines comedy, drama, and social themes, telling a touching story about humanity and care.

Play "Kaidash's Family"

Where? - Kyiv, Mala Opera, Degtyarivska St., 5.

When? - March 14 - April 3.

About the event: A dynamic, satirical comedy that combines a classic plot with a modern stage presentation. At the heart of the story is the pursuit of profit, attempts to outwit fate, and the desire to get everything at once – themes that remain relevant at all times.

The play is distinguished by its fast pace, sharp humor, and unexpected plot twists. Live music and emotional acting make a familiar story a vivid stage performance that makes you not only laugh but also ponder whether deception can truly lead to happiness, and the organizers promise an emotionally charged finale that will not leave any viewer indifferent.

Italian comedy "The Madman". Play

Where? - Kyiv, Kyiv Cultural Cluster "Krakiv", Rusanivska Embankment, 12.

When? - March 14 at 5:00 PM.

About the event: The plot centers on a man with a mania for transformation who accidentally ends up in a police station. He dreams most of all of playing the role of a judge, and fate seems to offer him a chance: a cassation court judge is due to arrive at this very station for an inspection.

Seizing the opportunity, the hero decides to implement his crazy idea. However, it quickly becomes clear that strange things are happening at the station: cases are being falsified, suspects are being intimidated, and people are "falling" out of windows under mysterious circumstances.

This is a satirical comedy with Italian temperament, full of absurd humor and unexpected twists. The story, inspired by real events, ridicules bureaucracy, abuse of power, and human weaknesses.

Opera based on Ivan Kotlyarevsky's play "Natalka Poltavka"

Where? - Kyiv, Volodymyrska St., 50, National Opera of Ukraine named after T. H. Shevchenko.

When? - March 14 at 3:00 PM.

About the event: The story of a girl, Natalka, who, along with her mother, lives in poverty after moving from Poltava to a village. Her beloved Petro went to work and has not sent any news for a long time. Meanwhile, a wealthy but much older Vozny proposes to Natalka. The girl faces a difficult choice: to remain faithful to love or to agree to marriage for her mother's well-being.

The opera combines a lyrical story with humor and vibrant Ukrainian flavor. The production is distinguished by folk songs, dances, and lively emotionality, which makes this work one of the most famous in the classical Ukrainian repertoire.