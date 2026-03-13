$43.980.1150.930.10
The Sahara Desert in Algeria was covered in snow due to an anomalous drop in temperature

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

Rare snow fell in the city of Ain Sefra after temperatures dropped below zero. This is only the seventh such occurrence in the region in the last forty years.

The Sahara Desert in Algeria was covered in snow due to an anomalous drop in temperature
Photo: Bav Media

Snow fell in the Sahara Desert in Algeria, turning the famous sand dunes into white slopes. The unusual phenomenon was recorded in the city of Ain Sefra, where the temperature dropped below zero. This was reported by The Sun, writes UNN.

Details

Photographs show the orange dunes at the foot of the Atlas Mountains covered with a layer of snow. The unexpected weather surprised both locals and tourists, as such phenomena are very rare in this region.

According to observations, this is approximately the seventh snowfall in this area of the Sahara in the last four decades. Before 2016, the last time snow was recorded in the city of Ain Sefra, which is called the "Gateway to the Desert," was in 1979.

The snowfall did not last long – it quickly melted. Despite this, the unusual footage of snow-covered dunes became a real event for the residents of the region and travelers.

It should be noted that in summer, temperatures in this region of the Sahara can exceed 50°C, so snow here remains an extremely rare natural phenomenon.

Powerful blizzard paralyzes northeastern US - roads closed, flights canceled24.02.26, 12:34 • 4096 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Algeria