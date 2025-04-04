Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation's strikes do not stop, emphasizing the shelling of a civilian vessel in Odesa. Any attempts by Russia to avoid peace will become proof of unwillingness to peace.
As a result of the Russian attack on the port in Odesa, four Syrian citizens were killed and two others were injured. A civilian vessel under the flag of Barbados, berths and grain warehouses were damaged.
Over the past month, three cases of oil tankers being damaged by explosions have been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea. The incidents occurred off the coasts of Italy, Turkey and Libya, and the causes of the explosions are currently unknown.
Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with the terrorist country to supply 39 Pantsir-S1M systems and other military equipment. The first deliveries took place in 2023, after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Algeria's Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador over allegations of destabilizing actions by France. Algeria accused the French intelligence agency DGSE of conducting hostile operations against state institutions.
Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure to reduce its export potential. Over 3 months, 300 facilities, 177 vehicles, and 22 civilian vessels were damaged, and 79 civilians were injured.
Unusual rains flooded desert areas of North Africa, including the village of Merzouga in Morocco. In a short time, up to 99 liters of precipitation per square meter fell, which is a record for the last 30-50 years.
The Wagner Group has reported the death of Russian mercenaries taken prisoner in Mali. The Tuareg rebels refute these statements, claiming that all the captives are alive. The reason for the conflicting reports is unclear.
Andriy Sybiga met with Ahmed Attaf at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The parties discussed the Peace Formula, Algeria's accession to the Peace Summit communiqué and intensification of bilateral dialogue.
During the year of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo were exported on 2,500 ships. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of this for the countries of Asia, Africa, Europe, and America, as well as for the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.
In July 2024, Ukraine exported $3 billion worth of goods, mainly to the EU and China. The most exported products were wheat, rapeseed, barley, and ores, with Poland, Spain, Germany, and China as the main partners.
The IOC blamed Russia for the gender scandal with Iman Khelif at the 2024 Olympics. IBA, led by a friend of the head of the Security Service of the president of the Russian Federation, accused the boxer of excessive testosterone levels.
A scandal has erupted over the participation of women with Y chromosomes in boxing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Algeria's Iman Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting were allowed to compete despite failing gender tests.
Tuareg rebels claim to have killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian Wagner group. A Telegram channel associated with Wagner confirmed the losses in the region.
A representative of the GUR said that new measures are being prepared to reduce the capabilities of the Russian Federation in Africa and other regions. This is a commentary on the recent killing of Wagnerites in Mali by Tuareg rebels.
A representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine commented on the attack on Russian mercenaries in Mali. According to him, it forces Russia to spend additional resources and divert forces, and also has image losses for the aggressor.
Members of the UN Security Council condemned the assassination of Ismail Khania in Iran and called for diplomatic efforts. Iran blamed the United States and Israel, threatening to retaliate, and Palestine called for an end to the escalation in the Middle East.
The GUR representative said that Tuareg rebels had received the necessary information for a successful operation against Russian mercenaries in Mali. Yusov hinted at continuing actions against the Russian military in different parts of the world.
Rebels in Mali have captured mercenaries of the Wagner PMC and offer to hand them over to Ukraine as a sign of solidarity.
In northern Mali, rebels reported the killing and wounding of dozens of soldiers and mercenaries from the Wagner PMC. The Malian army confirmed the loss of two soldiers, and Russian bloggers reported the deaths of at least 20 Wagnerites.
Turkey has set its sights on Niger's uranium deposits after canceling the rights of French and Canadian companies. This comes amid Russia's growing presence in Africa through nuclear agreements with several countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad by providing 24 institutions in 20 countries with access to the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which will allow Ukrainians to obtain repeat certificates and extracts from the register.
Two Moldovan nationals remain imprisoned in France for creating Ukraine-themed graffiti in Paris; their appeal was rejected by the Court of Appeal on July 1, 2024.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths and numerous wildfires have occurred in Europe, Asia and the United States due to record high temperatures in recent days.
G7 leaders gather for their annual summit in Italy, seeking to double down on support for Ukraine with a $50 billion loan package using frozen Russian assets, confront China's economic ambitions, and discuss issues such as artificial intelligence, while also facing domestic challenges.
Russia and China, which have the right of veto in the UN Security Council, expressed concern on Thursday about a US draft resolution that will support the proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden on a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
OPEC + countries have agreed to extend most of their oil production cuts until 2025, gradually curtailing them to support the market amid slow growth in global demand.
Algeria has proposed a draft UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.
Italy is ready to support EU sanctions on russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), as it has diversified its gas supplies and can do without russian gas entirely.
The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.