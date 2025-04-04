$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14703 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26407 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63562 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211908 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121553 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390404 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309624 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213543 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244118 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255041 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130266 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211908 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390404 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253577 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309624 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2286 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13032 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44152 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71821 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56947 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Algeria

News by theme

Any attempt by Russia to "hedge" will be clear proof for everyone that it is she who does not want peace - Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation's strikes do not stop, emphasizing the shelling of a civilian vessel in Odesa. Any attempts by Russia to avoid peace will become proof of unwillingness to peace.

War • March 12, 07:22 PM • 15871 views

Russian strike on the port of Odesa: 4 foreign sailors killed, ships, berths and grain warehouses damaged

As a result of the Russian attack on the port in Odesa, four Syrian citizens were killed and two others were injured. A civilian vessel under the flag of Barbados, berths and grain warehouses were damaged.

War • March 12, 06:49 AM • 26160 views

Three oil tankers mysteriously damaged by explosions in the Mediterranean

Over the past month, three cases of oil tankers being damaged by explosions have been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea. The incidents occurred off the coasts of Italy, Turkey and Libya, and the causes of the explosions are currently unknown.

News of the World • February 20, 05:15 PM • 28415 views

Saudi Arabia buys russian military equipment worth more than 2 billion euros

Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with the terrorist country to supply 39 Pantsir-S1M systems and other military equipment. The first deliveries took place in 2023, after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

News of the World • January 24, 10:16 PM • 32802 views

Algeria accuses France of destabilizing the situation in the country

Algeria's Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador over allegations of destabilizing actions by France. Algeria accused the French intelligence agency DGSE of conducting hostile operations against state institutions.

News of the World • December 16, 03:37 AM • 19495 views

Kuleba: Russia deliberately provokes food crisis by attacking Ukraine's port infrastructure

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure to reduce its export potential. Over 3 months, 300 facilities, 177 vehicles, and 22 civilian vessels were damaged, and 79 civilians were injured.

War • October 10, 01:54 PM • 17576 views

Some parts of the Sahara flooded with water

Unusual rains flooded desert areas of North Africa, including the village of Merzouga in Morocco. In a short time, up to 99 liters of precipitation per square meter fell, which is a record for the last 30-50 years.

News of the World • October 9, 08:55 AM • 13003 views

Wagner group says captured mercenaries killed in Mali, rebels deny - media

The Wagner Group has reported the death of Russian mercenaries taken prisoner in Mali. The Tuareg rebels refute these statements, claiming that all the captives are alive. The reason for the conflicting reports is unclear.

News of the World • October 4, 07:03 PM • 26350 views

Sibiga invited his Algerian counterpart to join the communiqué of the first Peace Summit

Andriy Sybiga met with Ahmed Attaf at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The parties discussed the Peace Formula, Algeria's accession to the Peace Summit communiqué and intensification of bilateral dialogue.

Politics • September 27, 03:45 PM • 20422 views

Exports via the Ukrainian sea corridor reached 70 million tons - Zelenskyy

During the year of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo were exported on 2,500 ships. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of this for the countries of Asia, Africa, Europe, and America, as well as for the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.

Economy • September 18, 01:31 PM • 18104 views

Ukraine increased exports of goods by 9% in a month: the EU and China became the key importers

In July 2024, Ukraine exported $3 billion worth of goods, mainly to the EU and China. The most exported products were wheat, rapeseed, barley, and ores, with Poland, Spain, Germany, and China as the main partners.

Economy • August 6, 09:30 AM • 29816 views

IOC accuses Russia of gender scandal with Algerian boxer

The IOC blamed Russia for the gender scandal with Iman Khelif at the 2024 Olympics. IBA, led by a friend of the head of the Security Service of the president of the Russian Federation, accused the boxer of excessive testosterone levels.

Sports • August 5, 10:48 PM • 25233 views

Olympics scandal over boxers with Y chromosomes: new fight today

A scandal has erupted over the participation of women with Y chromosomes in boxing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Algeria's Iman Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting were allowed to compete despite failing gender tests.

Sports • August 3, 10:59 AM • 20156 views

Tuareg rebels claim to have killed dozens of Russian fighters in Mali

Tuareg rebels claim to have killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian Wagner group. A Telegram channel associated with Wagner confirmed the losses in the region.

News of the World • August 2, 02:01 PM • 20385 views

Yusov on the destruction of Wagner's works in Africa: professional people are already preparing the next events

A representative of the GUR said that new measures are being prepared to reduce the capabilities of the Russian Federation in Africa and other regions. This is a commentary on the recent killing of Wagnerites in Mali by Tuareg rebels.

War • August 1, 03:02 PM • 25973 views

Yusov on the destruction of "Wagnerians" in Mali: there are military consequences for Russia

A representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine commented on the attack on Russian mercenaries in Mali. According to him, it forces Russia to spend additional resources and divert forces, and also has image losses for the aggressor.

War • August 1, 02:56 PM • 27860 views

UN Security Council countries condemn assassination of Hamas leader, call for diplomacy

Members of the UN Security Council condemned the assassination of Ismail Khania in Iran and called for diplomatic efforts. Iran blamed the United States and Israel, threatening to retaliate, and Palestine called for an end to the escalation in the Middle East.

News of the World • August 1, 06:04 AM • 21208 views

The DIU commented on the destruction of Wagnerians in Mali: “to be continued”

The GUR representative said that Tuareg rebels had received the necessary information for a successful operation against Russian mercenaries in Mali. Yusov hinted at continuing actions against the Russian military in different parts of the world.

War • July 29, 11:23 AM • 64517 views

Malian rebels want to hand over detained Wagnerites to Ukraine

Rebels in Mali have captured mercenaries of the Wagner PMC and offer to hand them over to Ukraine as a sign of solidarity.

War • July 28, 09:12 AM • 92458 views

Mali rebels say they have killed and wounded dozens of Wagnerians - Reuters

In northern Mali, rebels reported the killing and wounding of dozens of soldiers and mercenaries from the Wagner PMC. The Malian army confirmed the loss of two soldiers, and Russian bloggers reported the deaths of at least 20 Wagnerites.

News of the World • July 28, 07:37 AM • 25989 views

Turkey seeks to acquire Niger's uranium assets after Russia

Turkey has set its sights on Niger's uranium deposits after canceling the rights of French and Canadian companies. This comes amid Russia's growing presence in Africa through nuclear agreements with several countries.

Economy • July 21, 02:41 AM • 105129 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad: 24 institutions in 20 countries have been added

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad by providing 24 institutions in 20 countries with access to the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which will allow Ukrainians to obtain repeat certificates and extracts from the register.

Politics • July 15, 12:54 PM • 30918 views

Moldovan citizens who painted walls mentioning Ukraine remain behind bars in France

Two Moldovan nationals remain imprisoned in France for creating Ukraine-themed graffiti in Paris; their appeal was rejected by the Court of Appeal on July 1, 2024.

Society • July 3, 02:54 PM • 34057 views

The deadly heat wave is causing hundreds of deaths, wildfires across Europe, Asia and the United States

Hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths and numerous wildfires have occurred in Europe, Asia and the United States due to record high temperatures in recent days.

Health • June 21, 01:31 AM • 25440 views

G7 leaders to focus on war in Ukraine and China at summit in Italy

G7 leaders gather for their annual summit in Italy, seeking to double down on support for Ukraine with a $50 billion loan package using frozen Russian assets, confront China's economic ambitions, and discuss issues such as artificial intelligence, while also facing domestic challenges.

War • June 13, 06:45 AM • 38387 views

Russia, China wrangle with US over UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire plan - Reuters

Russia and China, which have the right of veto in the UN Security Council, expressed concern on Thursday about a US draft resolution that will support the proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden on a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

News of the World • June 7, 01:57 PM • 19806 views

OPEC + extends oil production cuts until 2025

OPEC + countries have agreed to extend most of their oil production cuts until 2025, gradually curtailing them to support the market amid slow growth in global demand.

Economy • June 2, 07:50 PM • 53978 views

Algeria will propose UN measures to "put an end to the killings in Rafah"

Algeria has proposed a draft UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

News of the World • May 29, 09:09 AM • 23467 views

Italy is ready to support EU sanctions against russian LNG

Italy is ready to support EU sanctions on russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), as it has diversified its gas supplies and can do without russian gas entirely.

Politics • April 29, 01:24 AM • 39302 views

Ukraine has no ambassadors in 30 countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a list of

The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.

Politics • April 9, 04:27 PM • 87570 views