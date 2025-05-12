Ex-commander of the Russian army Surovikin was sent to Algeria to lead a “group of military experts” - Russian media

The former commander of the Joint Group of Russian Troops in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, was spotted in Algeria during an event dedicated to Victory Day. This was reported by Russian media, reports UNN.

Details

"The former commander of the Joint Group of Russian Troops in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, was spotted in photographs from an event dedicated to Victory Day in the capital of Algeria, which was published by the Russian Embassy in the country," Russian media write.

It is noted that the general is not mentioned by name in the embassy's message, but is designated as the "head of the group of Russian military experts in Algeria." One of the shots shows a noticeably thinner Surovikin leading a delegation of the diplomatic mission.

In February 2025, Viktor Sobolev, a member of the State Duma's Defense Committee, reported that Sergei Surovikin was in Africa and working as a military adviser - add Russian media.

It is emphasized that Surovikin stopped appearing in public after the rebellion of the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in June 2023. The Ministry of Defense has not officially announced the general's resignation, but in September, mentions of him disappeared from the website of the defense department.

Let us remind you

In 2023, it was reported that the former commander of the joint group of troops of the Russian Federation, who attacked Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, was elected chairman of the CIS Coordination Committee on air defense issues.