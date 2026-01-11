Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18

We are witnessing the beginning of radical changes in the world order. The week of January 12-18 will bring us many loud statements and demonstrations of ambitions by the powerful of this world. Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers how to live this week.

"We have entered a very rare and indicative astrological period, which has already begun to change the course of events in the world. This week, everything will intensify.

This is not just another tense period. This is a moment of truth for leaders, states, and systems of power," says the astrologer.

The main theme of the week is the open struggle for power

"Last week's events clearly confirmed what I said earlier:

the struggle between strong players has sharply intensified in the world, and this trend is not only continuing but is entering its peak phase," says astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko.

Throughout the week, there is a powerful cluster of planets in the sign of Capricorn, and from the second half of the week, Mercury also joins it.

Thus, as the astrologer explains, a stellium is formed from the Sun, Mars, Venus, and Mercury, which literally concentrates in itself:

power;

ambitions;

strategic thinking;

the struggle for control, resources, and territories.

Capricorn embodies the state, system, lands, borders, and governance.

"Therefore, it is not surprising that we are now seeing leaders openly flexing their muscles, demonstrating influence, and defending their own interests," the astrologer explains.

Opposition to Jupiter - a clash of ambitions and reality

The concentration of planets mentioned above is in sharp opposition to Jupiter, which significantly exacerbates the situation. We may hear loud and sharp statements, political ultimatums, see unjustified ambitions, and a struggle for the status of the main one.

These trends may peak on January 14, when Mercury forms an exact opposition to Jupiter.

"This is a day when words can have very serious consequences," says the astrologer.

We will face false or unfulfillable promises and information manipulation.

Second half of the week - behind-the-scenes agreements and strategy

Starting January 15, the energy will change.

A strong and constructive configuration is formed, involving Capricorn, Taurus, and Pisces.

Venus and the Sun enter harmonious aspects with Uranus and Saturn, as well as with Neptune.

This indicates possible secret but long-term agreements, including in the military-political sphere.

"New rules of the game, new alliances, new legislative or economic frameworks may begin to form, which will not yield immediate results but will have long-term consequences," the astrologer believes.

Culmination of the week - a powerful New Moon

The main event of the week is the New Moon, which will take place on January 18 at 9:52 PM Kyiv time.

"This is not just a New Moon.

This is a real parade of planets:

Sun, Moon, Mars, and Mercury — in the final degrees of Capricorn;

Venus together with Pluto — at the beginning of Aquarius.

All this configuration is in strong harmonious aspects to:

Uranus (changes of the future);

Saturn and Neptune (structure, rules, long-term but secret plans). This is the moment when a new architecture of the future is laid. What will be decided now, even non-publicly, will influence the events of the coming months and years," explains Ksenia Bazylenko.

According to the astrologer, this is a time for those who think strategically, clearly set goals and priorities, and do not succumb to emotions. It is also important to have a plan. It should be written down specifically for the New Moon: the plan should be clear, without illusions.

Tense days of the week

January 13, 14, and 17.

On these days, be especially attentive to yourself, do not escalate conflicts, and observe safety rules.

"This week is not about emotions, but about choosing a path. And it is now that the future, which we will witness very soon, is being formed," the astrologer believes.

ARIES

Career, status, and life direction come to the forefront. New demands or challenges may arise, which at first seem difficult, but actually open new doors.

Advice: do not run away from responsibility. It is now that your next level is being formed.

TAURUS

The week gives a feeling that the horizon is expanding. New ideas, plans, and a desire to think bigger appear.

Advice: do not confine yourself to old frameworks. Even an unexpected offer can turn out to be very promising.

GEMINI

Focus on finances, obligations, and trust. This is a time for serious decisions that can affect your sense of stability.

Advice: be honest with yourself and others. Clear agreements are more important than beautiful words now.

CANCER

A period of active relationships. People around you show their true colors, and relationships enter a new phase.

Advice: do not make impulsive decisions. The balance between emotions and reason is the key to harmony.

LEO

The week requires order in everyday affairs. Work, health, routine - everything asks for systematicity.

Advice: do not overload yourself. A clear plan and discipline will help avoid exhaustion.

VIRGO

The theme of joy, creativity, and self-expression is activated. A desire to regain a taste for life may appear.

Advice: allow yourself to do what inspires you. Energy now comes through pleasure.

LIBRA

Focus on home, family, and inner support. Important conversations with loved ones or decisions related to housing are possible.

Advice: seek stability within yourself - then external issues will be resolved more easily.

SCORPIO

A week of active contacts, news, and agreements. Words now have great power.

Advice: speak clearly and to the point. What is said this week will have long-term consequences.

SAGITTARIUS

A period of focus on finances and material issues. You can put your money in order and understand where to go next.

Advice: do not rush into large expenses. It is better to invest in stability.

CAPRICORN

This is your week of power. The New Moon in your sign on January 18 opens a new life cycle. For many Capricorns, this period coincides with their birthday or solar return - which means a powerful start to a new year of life.

Strong energies of change can bring sudden but positive turns - new opportunities, decisions that have been maturing for a long time.

Advice: boldly formulate intentions. What you lay down this week will work all year.

AQUARIUS

A period of internal preparation. Many processes are happening behind the scenes, even if outwardly everything seems calm.

Advice: trust your intuition and do not rush events. You are preparing for an important stage.

PISCES

A very strong week for you. You feel more influential than usual, regardless of external circumstances. The words, ideas, and decisions of Pisces can now have a great resonance.

Advice: use this period for strategic steps and planning. You are being heard.