Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.
The US President believes that Iran is ready for direct negotiations on the nuclear program, despite previous statements about intermediaries. Trump expressed confidence that a personal meeting would facilitate the conclusion of an agreement.
The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.
Jean-Noël Barrot stated that world powers must conclude an agreement with Iran regarding its nuclear program, otherwise confrontation cannot be avoided. In October 2025, the UN sanctions expire.
Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.
Brent oil is trading below $75 a barrel. Traders are awaiting an announcement on tariff measures from US President Donald Trump.
US strikes on areas of Yemen have resulted in deaths, including near the city of Hodeidah. The operation is in response to Houthi attacks on ships and aims to put pressure on Tehran.
The US has deployed additional aircraft in the Middle East amid the bombing of Yemen and escalation with Iran. B-2 bombers have been transferred to an airbase in the Indian Ocean.
The US has imposed sanctions on companies and citizens of Iran, China, and the UAE for supplying components for drones. Criminal charges have also been filed for conspiracy with the IRGC.
An advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader stated that the country may develop nuclear weapons for self-defense if the United States or its allies launch an attack. This would be a forced step.
The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.
Iran has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council over Trump's threats regarding the nuclear program. Tehran warned against military adventures and promises to respond quickly to US aggression.
Oil prices rose due to investor fears after Trump threatened to impose secondary duties on Russian oil and warnings to Iran. Analysts believe that Trump may not fulfill his threats.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the US will receive a strong rebuff if it carries out Trump's threats. Iran responded to the US letter, but will not hold direct negotiations with Washington.
The US President stated that Iran will face unprecedented bombings if it does not conclude a nuclear weapons agreement. Iran is ready for negotiations, but through intermediaries.
The head of the US Department of Energy stated the need to modernize nuclear weapons. This is necessary to maintain technological leadership and the reliability of the American arsenal.
President al-Sharaa announced a government that will restore state institutions on the basis of transparency. The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the transitional government retained their positions.
Israel has expressed outrage over the leak of confidential information from a Signal chat discussing plans for strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. The leak may have compromised an intelligence source.
Donald Trump said he is receiving reports of "Shahed" attacks on Ukraine. He added that he did not discuss with Putin the purchase of weapons by Russia from Iran and North Korea.
Oil is getting more expensive for the third week in a row due to US pressure on Venezuela and Iran. Investors fear that the trade war may curb demand, but US oil reserves have fallen.
The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to increase international pressure on the russian federation due to massive drone attacks. He condemned talks of easing sanctions and called for decisive action to stop the aggression.
According to the report, China has the ability to strike the US with conventional weapons and cyberattacks. Beijing also plans to displace the US in the field of artificial intelligence by 2030.
European officials believe Trump will face a difficult decision regarding the war in Ukraine. Putin demands the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire.
Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.
Iranian activist Hamideh Zarei has been sentenced to 178 lashes and 18 months in prison for not wearing a hijab. The activist's problems with the authorities began in 2022.
Oil prices are rising due to US sanctions against Iran and possible changes in supply due to negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Brent crude futures rose to $72.2 per barrel.
The US may resort to military action if Iran continues to develop nuclear weapons. Washington emphasizes that dialogue is a better solution, but the alternative is unacceptable.
Iran is ready for negotiations on the nuclear deal if the United States changes its pressure policy. Since Trump's return, the United States has imposed four rounds of sanctions on Iran's oil sales.
The IDF has begun airstrikes on Hezbollah targets following a rocket attack on Metula. Israel holds the Lebanese government responsible for security on its territory.
An earthquake of magnitude 5 was recorded in Iran near Isfahan, where a key nuclear facility is located. Rescuers are assessing the situation, and the US and Israel are preparing for negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.