$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15786 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28833 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64850 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213904 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122659 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391934 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310798 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131936 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213905 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391934 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254372 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310800 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3130 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14248 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45474 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72117 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57207 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Iran

News by theme

Iran abandons Houthis under relentless US bombardment - The Telegraph

Iran withdraws military personnel from Yemen due to increased US airstrikes on Houthis to avoid direct confrontation. Tehran is focusing on threats from the US rather than supporting regional intermediaries.

News of the World • April 4, 08:55 AM • 9224 views

Iran is ready for direct negotiations on the nuclear program - Trump

The US President believes that Iran is ready for direct negotiations on the nuclear program, despite previous statements about intermediaries. Trump expressed confidence that a personal meeting would facilitate the conclusion of an agreement.

Politics • April 4, 12:45 AM • 3624 views

"Let's discuss military aid for Ukraine": Rutte told what issues will be raised during the NATO meeting

The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.

War • April 3, 09:51 AM • 12175 views

May become inevitable: French Foreign Minister speaks about possible confrontation with Iran

Jean-Noël Barrot stated that world powers must conclude an agreement with Iran regarding its nuclear program, otherwise confrontation cannot be avoided. In October 2025, the UN sanctions expire.

News of the World • April 3, 06:35 AM • 4064 views

NATO will strengthen cooperation with partners, using the experience of the war in Ukraine

Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.

War • April 2, 04:09 PM • 22772 views

Oil prices remained almost unchanged amid expectations of a US tariff announcement

Brent oil is trading below $75 a barrel. Traders are awaiting an announcement on tariff measures from US President Donald Trump.

Economy • April 2, 12:46 PM • 14812 views

The US has attacked Yemen in response to Houthi attacks

US strikes on areas of Yemen have resulted in deaths, including near the city of Hodeidah. The operation is in response to Houthi attacks on ships and aims to put pressure on Tehran.

News of the World • April 2, 03:03 AM • 99914 views

The US is increasing its military presence in the Middle East - Reuters

The US has deployed additional aircraft in the Middle East amid the bombing of Yemen and escalation with Iran. B-2 bombers have been transferred to an airbase in the Indian Ocean.

War • April 2, 02:21 AM • 71696 views

The US has tightened sanctions against the Iranian arms supply network: details

The US has imposed sanctions on companies and citizens of Iran, China, and the UAE for supplying components for drones. Criminal charges have also been filed for conspiracy with the IRGC.

News of the World • April 1, 11:44 PM • 11305 views

Iran will have "no choice" but to seek nuclear weapons if its existence is threatened - Khamenei advisor

An advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader stated that the country may develop nuclear weapons for self-defense if the United States or its allies launch an attack. This would be a forced step.

News of the World • April 1, 06:00 AM • 21196 views

China has launched military exercises near Taiwan

The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.

News of the World • April 1, 12:35 AM • 12389 views

Iran complained to the UN Security Council about Trump's "militant" threats

Iran has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council over Trump's threats regarding the nuclear program. Tehran warned against military adventures and promises to respond quickly to US aggression.

Politics • March 31, 11:29 PM • 12640 views

Oil is rising on expectations of Trump's actions on Russian oil and Iran

Oil prices rose due to investor fears after Trump threatened to impose secondary duties on Russian oil and warnings to Iran. Analysts believe that Trump may not fulfill his threats.

Economy • March 31, 02:17 PM • 45516 views

Iran's Supreme Leader rejected Trump's threat, but promises retaliation in case of bombing

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the US will receive a strong rebuff if it carries out Trump's threats. Iran responded to the US letter, but will not hold direct negotiations with Washington.

Politics • March 31, 09:40 AM • 35745 views

Trump threatens Iran with unprecedented bombings in the absence of a nuclear deal: Tehran's response

The US President stated that Iran will face unprecedented bombings if it does not conclude a nuclear weapons agreement. Iran is ready for negotiations, but through intermediaries.

Politics • March 30, 06:08 PM • 38381 views

The US considers it important to modernize its nuclear arsenal

The head of the US Department of Energy stated the need to modernize nuclear weapons. This is necessary to maintain technological leadership and the reliability of the American arsenal.

News of the World • March 30, 06:28 AM • 28172 views

A new government has been formed in Syria after the overthrow of the Assad regime

President al-Sharaa announced a government that will restore state institutions on the basis of transparency. The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the transitional government retained their positions.

Politics • March 30, 12:17 AM • 16228 views

Leaked US military plans: Israel outraged by intelligence disclosure in Signal - media

Israel has expressed outrage over the leak of confidential information from a Signal chat discussing plans for strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. The leak may have compromised an intelligence source.

Politics • March 29, 08:59 AM • 17430 views

Trump said he is receiving reports of "Shahed" strikes on Ukraine

Donald Trump said he is receiving reports of "Shahed" attacks on Ukraine. He added that he did not discuss with Putin the purchase of weapons by Russia from Iran and North Korea.

War • March 28, 07:59 PM • 31767 views

Oil is getting more expensive for the third week amid pressure on Venezuela and Iran

Oil is getting more expensive for the third week in a row due to US pressure on Venezuela and Iran. Investors fear that the trade war may curb demand, but US oil reserves have fallen.

Economy • March 28, 04:52 PM • 36561 views

Zelenskyy calls for increased pressure on russia for faster diplomacy

The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to increase international pressure on the russian federation due to massive drone attacks. He condemned talks of easing sanctions and called for decisive action to stop the aggression.

Society • March 27, 04:09 AM • 26662 views

US intelligence named the country that poses the greatest military and cyber threat

According to the report, China has the ability to strike the US with conventional weapons and cyberattacks. Beijing also plans to displace the US in the field of artificial intelligence by 2030.

News of the World • March 27, 02:10 AM • 30000 views

Europe sees Putin forcing Trump into a tough choice on Ukraine - Bloomberg

European officials believe Trump will face a difficult decision regarding the war in Ukraine. Putin demands the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire.

War • March 26, 12:00 PM • 32348 views

Accidentally added to a secret chat: how the Atlantic editor learned about US plans to strike Yemen

Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.

News of the World • March 24, 08:50 PM • 10490 views

178 lashes and 18 months in prison for not wearing a hijab: Iranian authorities sentence local activist

Iranian activist Hamideh Zarei has been sentenced to 178 lashes and 18 months in prison for not wearing a hijab. The activist's problems with the authorities began in 2022.

News of the World • March 24, 03:12 PM • 10119 views

Oil prices rise amid US sanctions against Iran and ceasefire talks in Ukraine

Oil prices are rising due to US sanctions against Iran and possible changes in supply due to negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Brent crude futures rose to $72.2 per barrel.

Economy • March 24, 08:25 AM • 23157 views

The US is ready for military action against Iran under certain conditions – White House

The US may resort to military action if Iran continues to develop nuclear weapons. Washington emphasizes that dialogue is a better solution, but the alternative is unacceptable.

Politics • March 23, 09:41 PM • 43024 views

Iran has set a condition for the United States to negotiate a nuclear deal

Iran is ready for negotiations on the nuclear deal if the United States changes its pressure policy. Since Trump's return, the United States has imposed four rounds of sanctions on Iran's oil sales.

News of the World • March 23, 04:50 PM • 123687 views

Israel responded with airstrikes on Hezbollah targets to rocket fire from Lebanon

The IDF has begun airstrikes on Hezbollah targets following a rocket attack on Metula. Israel holds the Lebanese government responsible for security on its territory.

News of the World • March 22, 10:49 AM • 73142 views

An earthquake was recorded in Iran near the main nuclear facility: details

An earthquake of magnitude 5 was recorded in Iran near Isfahan, where a key nuclear facility is located. Rescuers are assessing the situation, and the US and Israel are preparing for negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

News of the World • March 22, 12:30 AM • 20022 views