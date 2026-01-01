Protests in Iran: Protesters tried to seize government building, law enforcement officers injured

Photo: AP

In Iran, protesters attempted to break into a local government building in Fars province in the south of the country. Three police officers were wounded and four people were arrested. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

At the last moment, the Iranian authorities declared Wednesday, December 31, a non-working day. Schools, universities, and government agencies were closed across the country as authorities try to quell the unrest, the publication states. Clashes were also reported in the western provinces of Hamadan and Lorestan.

These protests were the largest since the 2022 uprising, sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman accused by the morality police of improperly wearing a hijab. However, they were not on the same scale.

To prevent escalation, enhanced security measures have now been introduced in areas of Tehran where demonstrations began.

Context

Protests in Iran began after shop owners in Tehran's Grand Bazaar went on strike because the rial reached a record low against the US dollar on the open market. They spread to cities such as Karaj, Hamadan, Qeshm, Malard, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Shiraz, and Yazd. Police used tear gas in an attempt to disperse the demonstrators.

At the same time, the Iranian government stated that it "recognizes the protests" and will listen to people "with patience, even if faced with harsh statements." President Masoud Pezeshkian instructed the country's interior minister to hold talks with representatives of the protesters.

Recall

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed Abdolnaser Hemmati as the new head of the country's Central Bank.