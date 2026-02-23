$43.270.01
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:38 PM • 11735 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 10993 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 11189 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 11469 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 11376 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 10916 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12197 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 40752 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 45590 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

People's Artist of Ukraine Olha Sumska participated in the "How much does a Look cost?" segment, where she talked about her wardrobe. The actress admitted that due to her tall stature, it is difficult for her to choose jackets and trousers.

Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthday

Popular Ukrainian actress, People's Artist of Ukraine Olga Sumska, became a participant in the sensational segment "How Much Does a Look Cost?" by famous blogger Nicholas Karma. The celebrity told the media personality about her wardrobe. This is reported by UNN with reference to Karma's Instagram.

Details

So, during a conversation with Nicholas, the celebrity admitted that it is not easy for her to choose new clothes. In particular, difficulties arise due to the actress's tall stature. It is because of this feature that Sumska finds it quite challenging to pick out jackets and trousers.

The actress added that her stage outfits are significantly different from her everyday look. The 59-year-old celebrity told Nicholas how much her white embroidered suit, in which Karma caught her during the filming, cost. The suit cost the actress 10,000 hryvnias, and the star's overall look was organically complemented by a scarf, which costs about 2,000 hryvnias.

Taylor Swift held the first show of the European part of the tour: surprised fans with new outfits and changes in the setlist10.05.24, 16:45 • 107154 views

In addition, during the conversation, Olga noted that this year she will celebrate an anniversary – 60 years old. The star added that she proudly embraces the milestone.

"60 is a cool, young, conscious age," the star declared.

Olga emphasized that one should not be ashamed of their age. The star noted that in many countries, older people, especially in creative professions, enjoy significant respect and authority. In addition, she added that once women at 25 were called "old mothers," but now society's perceptions have radically changed.

Recall

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wore an outfit worth over $1600 for a trip to a pumpkin patch with her family.

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureUNN Lite
