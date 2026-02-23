Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthday

Popular Ukrainian actress, People's Artist of Ukraine Olga Sumska, became a participant in the sensational segment "How Much Does a Look Cost?" by famous blogger Nicholas Karma. The celebrity told the media personality about her wardrobe. This is reported by UNN with reference to Karma's Instagram.

So, during a conversation with Nicholas, the celebrity admitted that it is not easy for her to choose new clothes. In particular, difficulties arise due to the actress's tall stature. It is because of this feature that Sumska finds it quite challenging to pick out jackets and trousers.

The actress added that her stage outfits are significantly different from her everyday look. The 59-year-old celebrity told Nicholas how much her white embroidered suit, in which Karma caught her during the filming, cost. The suit cost the actress 10,000 hryvnias, and the star's overall look was organically complemented by a scarf, which costs about 2,000 hryvnias.

In addition, during the conversation, Olga noted that this year she will celebrate an anniversary – 60 years old. The star added that she proudly embraces the milestone.

"60 is a cool, young, conscious age," the star declared.

Olga emphasized that one should not be ashamed of their age. The star noted that in many countries, older people, especially in creative professions, enjoy significant respect and authority. In addition, she added that once women at 25 were called "old mothers," but now society's perceptions have radically changed.

